fiv

five

by Jack Clark
0.8.0 (see all)

Gives you five

Readme

five.js

A library to overcomplicate 5.

Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage

logo

Usage

Require the module
var five = require('five');
In the browser
<script type="text/javascript" src="./five.js"></script>
Basic 5
five(); // 5

The Law of Fives

five.law(); // The Law of Fives states simply that: All things happen in fives, or are divisible by or are multiples of five, or are somehow directly or indirectly appropriate to 5. The Law of Fives is never wrong.
Addition
five() + five(); // 10
Multiplication
five() * five(); // 25
Division
five() / five(); // 1
Combinatorics
five.factorial(); // 120
Different sorts of 5
five.upHigh() // ⁵
five.downLow() // ₅
five.tooSlow() // 5, with a ~500 millisecond delay
five.roman() // V
five.morseCode() // .....
five.negative() // -5
five.loud() // FIVE
five.loud('piglatin') // IVEFAY
five.smooth() // S
five.bucks() // $5.00
Cryptography
five.mdFive() // 30056e1cab7a61d256fc8edd970d14f5
five.golden() // 1.618033988749895
5 goes multilingual
five.arabic() // خمسة
five.azerbaijani() // beş
five.basque() // bost
five.belarusian() // пяць
five.bosnian() // pet
five.bulgarian() // пет
five.catalan() // cinc
five.chinese() // 五
five.chinese('pinyin') // wǔ
five.chinese('financial') // 伍
five.choctaw() // tahlapi
five.croatian() // pet
five.czech() // pět
five.dothraki() // mek
five.dovah() // hen
five.dutch() // vijf
five.elvish() // lempë
five.elvish('quenya') // lempë
five.elvish('sindarin') // leben
five.english() // five
five.esperanto() // kvin
five.estonian() // viis
five.finnish() // viisi
five.french() // cinq
five.german() // fünf
five.greek() // πέντε
five.hebrew() // חמש
five.hindi() // पांच
five.hungarian() // öt
five.icelandic() // fimm
five.indonesian() // lima
five.irish() // cúig
five.italian() // cinque
five.japanese() // 五
five.kannada() // ಐದು
five.klingon() // vagh
five.korean() // 오
five.latin() // quinque
five.latvian() // pieci
five.lithuanian() // penki
five.maltese() // ħamsa
five.mongolian() // таван
five.nepali() // पाँच
five.norwegian() // fem
five.persian() // پنج
five.piglatin() // ivefay
five.polish() // pięć
five.portuguese() // cinco
five.punjabi() // ਪੰਜ
five.romanian() // cinci
five.russian() // пять
five.serbian() // pet
five.sinhala() // පහ
five.slovakian() // päť
five.slovenian() // pet
five.spanish() // cinco
five.swedish() // fem
five.tamil() // ஐந்து
five.telugu() // ఐదు
five.thai() // ห้า
five.turkish() // beş
five.ukrainian() // п’ять
five.welsh() // pump
Different radices
five.binary(); // 101
five.octal(); // 5
five.hex(); // 5
five.base(4); // 11
five.base(3); // 12
Assertion
five.isFive(10); // false
Filter, Map and Reduce
five.filter([5, true, 5]); // [5, 5]
five.map([1, 2, 3]); // [5, 5, 5]
five.reduce([1, 2, 3]); // 5
Novelty
five.fab(); // ['Juwan Howard','Ray Jackson','Jimmy King','Jalen Rose','Chris Webber']
five.jackson(); // ['Jackie','Tito','Jermaine','Marlon','Michael']
five.furious(); // ['Tigress','Viper','Crane','Monkey','Mantis']
five.luniz(); // ‘I Got 5 on It’
five.r(); // '£5'
five.funk(); // '5 bad boys with the power to rock you'
five.high(); // 'o/'
five.members(); //['Sean Conlon', 'Ritchie Neville', 'Scott Robinson', 'Jason \'J\' Brown', 'Abz Love']
five.discography(); //['5ive', 'Invincible', 'Kingsize']
five.singles(); //['Slam Dunk (Da Funk)', 'When the Lights Go Out', 'Got the Feelin\'', 'Everybody Get Up', 'It\'s the Things You Do', 'Until the Time Is Through', 'If Ya Gettin\' Down', 'Keep On Movin\'', 'Don\'t Wanna Let You Go', 'We Will Rock You', 'Let\'s Dance', 'Closer to Me', 'Rock the Party', 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday']
five.famous(); // ['Julian', 'Dick', 'George', 'Anne', 'Timmy']
five.fiveFiveFive(); // 'Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem'
Rotation
five.rot("five.js"); //"knaj.ox"
Asynchronous Usage
five.async(function(err, five) {
    // five === 5
});
Unicode
five.oclock(); // '🕔'

five.oclockSomewhere(); // '🍺'

five.guys(); // '🍔'
Money
five.euro(); // '5€'
five.dollar(); // '$5'

Development

The code

All of the logic & heavy lifting is achieved in one self-contained file:

./five.js
Tests
npm test

License

MIT

