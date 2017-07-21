A library to overcomplicate 5 .

Usage

Require the module

var five = require ( 'five' );

In the browser

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./five.js" > </ script >

Basic 5

five();

The Law of Fives

five.law();

Addition

five() + five();

Multiplication

five() * five();

Division

five() / five();

Combinatorics

five.factorial();

Different sorts of 5

five.upHigh() five.downLow() five.tooSlow() five.roman() five.morseCode() five.negative() five.loud() five.loud( 'piglatin' ) five.smooth() five.bucks()

Cryptography

five.mdFive() five.golden()

5 goes multilingual

five.arabic() five.azerbaijani() five.basque() five.belarusian() five.bosnian() five.bulgarian() five.catalan() five.chinese() five.chinese( 'pinyin' ) five.chinese( 'financial' ) five.choctaw() five.croatian() five.czech() five.dothraki() five.dovah() five.dutch() five.elvish() five.elvish( 'quenya' ) five.elvish( 'sindarin' ) five.english() five.esperanto() five.estonian() five.finnish() five.french() five.german() five.greek() five.hebrew() five.hindi() five.hungarian() five.icelandic() five.indonesian() five.irish() five.italian() five.japanese() five.kannada() five.klingon() five.korean() five.latin() five.latvian() five.lithuanian() five.maltese() five.mongolian() five.nepali() five.norwegian() five.persian() five.piglatin() five.polish() five.portuguese() five.punjabi() five.romanian() five.russian() five.serbian() five.sinhala() five.slovakian() five.slovenian() five.spanish() five.swedish() five.tamil() five.telugu() five.thai() five.turkish() five.ukrainian() five.welsh()

Different radices

five.binary(); five.octal(); five.hex(); five.base( 4 ); five.base( 3 );

Assertion

five.isFive( 10 );

Filter, Map and Reduce

five.filter([ 5 , true , 5 ]); five.map([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); five.reduce([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]);

Novelty

five.fab(); five.jackson(); five.furious(); five.luniz(); five.r(); five.funk(); five.high(); five.members(); five.discography(); five.singles(); five.famous(); five.fiveFiveFive();

Rotation

five.rot( "five.js" );

Asynchronous Usage

five.async( function ( err, five ) { });

Unicode

five.oclock(); five.oclockSomewhere(); five.guys();

Money

five.euro(); five.dollar();

Development

The code

All of the logic & heavy lifting is achieved in one self-contained file:

./five .js

Tests

npm test

License

MIT