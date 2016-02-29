Performant, fully fluid headings
Include
dist/fitter-happier-text.js in your project or install from NPM:
npm install fitter-happier-text
(or download it https://github.com/jxnblk/fitter-happier-text/archive/0.0.1.zip)
Pass it a nodelist.
var nodes = document.querySelectorAll('[data-fitter-happier-text]');
fitterHappierText(nodes);
Fitter Happier Text replaces each node with an SVG text node and sets the
viewBox attribute based on its width and height.
To adjust for different fonts, use the
baseline and
paddingY options.
paddingY can be set to a negative value to reduce the height of the SVG container.
fitterHappierText(nodes, { baseline: 14, paddingY: 2 });
Please note: I do not plan on adding any SVG polyfills to handle old browsers.
