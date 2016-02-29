openbase logo
fht

fitter-happier-text

by Brent Jackson
0.0.7 (see all)

Performant, fully fluid headings

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Fitter Happier Text

Performant, fully fluid headings

Usage

Include dist/fitter-happier-text.js in your project or install from NPM:

npm install fitter-happier-text

(or download it https://github.com/jxnblk/fitter-happier-text/archive/0.0.1.zip)

Pass it a nodelist.

var nodes = document.querySelectorAll('[data-fitter-happier-text]');
fitterHappierText(nodes);

Fitter Happier Text replaces each node with an SVG text node and sets the viewBox attribute based on its width and height.

To adjust for different fonts, use the baseline and paddingY options. paddingY can be set to a negative value to reduce the height of the SVG container.

fitterHappierText(nodes, { baseline: 14, paddingY: 2 });

Browser support:

http://caniuse.com/#feat=svg

Please note: I do not plan on adding any SVG polyfills to handle old browsers.

MIT License

