fitie is an object-fit polyfill for Internet Explorer browsers.

The object-fit property defines how an element responds to the height and width of its content box. It’s intended for images, videos and other embeddable media formats.

To start using object-fit in Internet Explorer 8 - 11, add an object-fit property to your CSS file.

img .cover , video .cover { object-fit : cover; }

Then, somewhere in the document, include a link to fitie.

< script src = "fitie.js" > </ script >

That’s it. Enjoy!