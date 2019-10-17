An API client library for Fitbit written in Node.js.
npm install fitbit-node
var FitbitApiClient = require("fitbit-node");
new FitbitApiClient({clientId: "YOUR_CLIENT_ID", clientSecret: "YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET", apiVersion: "1.2"})
Constructor. Use the
clientId and
clientSecret provided to you when you registered your application on dev.fitbit.com.
The
apiVersion is by default 1.2
getAuthorizeUrl(scope, redirectUrl, [prompt], [state])
Construct the authorization URL. This is the first step of the OAuth 2.0 flow. Returns a string. When this string containing the authorization URL on the Fitbit site is returned, redirect the user to that URL for authorization. The
scope (a string of space-delimitted scope values you wish to obtain authorization for) and the
redirectUrl (a string for the URL where you want Fitbit to redirect the user after authorization) are required. See the Scope section in Fitbit's API documentation for more details about possible scope values. See the Authorization Page section in Fitbit's API documentation for more details about possible
prompt and
state values.
getAccessToken(code, redirectUrl)
After the user authorizes your application with Fitbit, they will be forwarded to the
redirectUrl you specified when calling
getAuthorizationUrl(), and the
code will be present in the URL. Use this to exchange the authorization code for an access token in order to make API calls. Returns a promise.
refreshAccessToken(accessToken, refreshToken, [expiresIn])
Refresh the user's access token, in the event that it has expired. The
accessToken and
refreshToken (returned as
refresh_token alongside the
access_token by the
getAccessToken() method) are required. The
expiresIn parameter specifies the new desired access token lifetime in seconds. Returns a promise.
revokeAccessToken(accessToken)
Revoke the user's access token. The
accessToken to be revoked is required. Returns a promise.
get(path, accessToken, [userId], [extraHeaders])
Make a GET API call to the Fitbit servers. (See example.js for an example.) Returns a promise.
post(path, accessToken, data, [userId], [extraHeaders])
Make a POST API call to the Fitbit servers. Returns a promise.
put(path, accessToken, data, [userId], [extraHeaders])
Make a PUT API call to the Fitbit servers. Returns a promise.
delete(path, accessToken, [userId], [extraHeaders])
Make a DELETE API call to the Fitbit servers. Returns a promise.
Some Fitbit API calls (such as adding subscriptions) accept an optional HTTP header. The
get,
post,
put, and
delete functions accept an optional parameter with an object with HTTP headers to handle these kind of calls (
extraHeaders above). The default
Authorization header is merged with the provided parameter, if it exists.