An API client library for Fitbit written in Node.js.

Usage

npm install fitbit-node (In your JS file) var FitbitApiClient = require("fitbit-node");

API

new FitbitApiClient({clientId: "YOUR_CLIENT_ID", clientSecret: "YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET", apiVersion: "1.2"})

Constructor. Use the clientId and clientSecret provided to you when you registered your application on dev.fitbit.com. The apiVersion is by default 1.2

Construct the authorization URL. This is the first step of the OAuth 2.0 flow. Returns a string. When this string containing the authorization URL on the Fitbit site is returned, redirect the user to that URL for authorization. The scope (a string of space-delimitted scope values you wish to obtain authorization for) and the redirectUrl (a string for the URL where you want Fitbit to redirect the user after authorization) are required. See the Scope section in Fitbit's API documentation for more details about possible scope values. See the Authorization Page section in Fitbit's API documentation for more details about possible prompt and state values.

After the user authorizes your application with Fitbit, they will be forwarded to the redirectUrl you specified when calling getAuthorizationUrl() , and the code will be present in the URL. Use this to exchange the authorization code for an access token in order to make API calls. Returns a promise.

Refresh the user's access token, in the event that it has expired. The accessToken and refreshToken (returned as refresh_token alongside the access_token by the getAccessToken() method) are required. The expiresIn parameter specifies the new desired access token lifetime in seconds. Returns a promise.

Revoke the user's access token. The accessToken to be revoked is required. Returns a promise.

Make a GET API call to the Fitbit servers. (See example.js for an example.) Returns a promise.

Make a POST API call to the Fitbit servers. Returns a promise.

Make a PUT API call to the Fitbit servers. Returns a promise.

Make a DELETE API call to the Fitbit servers. Returns a promise.

Custom HTTP Headers