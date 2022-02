Fitbit API Client for Node.js

Currently a read only implementation for reading data from the Fitbit API as an authenticated user.

### TODO

I've split this into two sections, top section is what I need to have for the project I created this module for and the latter is what the API supports.

Needed by me:

Add user model

Add time series data for models

Allow data models to be updated("logged") and deleted via the API

Supported by API:

Add Blood pressure, heart rate, glucose resource models

Add goals for all models that support them

Collection metadata models

Anything else...

Installation

npm install fitbit

Usage

Below is an example usage for authenticating and making a resource request: