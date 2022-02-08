openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fit2cloud-ui

by fit2cloud-ui
1.5.4 (see all)

FIT2CLOUD UI 是基于Element UI二次开发的Vue组件库，提供企业软件开发时常用的组件，过滤器，指令等

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

207

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

GPL-2.0-only

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FIT2CLOUD UI

FIT2CLOUD UI 是基于Element UI二次开发的Vue组件库，提供企业软件开发时常用的组件，过滤器，指令等

安装

npm install fit2cloud-ui

使用时需要安装Element UI

npm install element-ui

因为需要使用scss，所以需要安装sass

npm install -D sass-loader node-sass

完整引入

import Vue from 'vue';
import ElementUI from 'element-ui'
import Fit2CloudUI from 'fit2cloud-ui';
import "fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/index.scss"; // 已经包含了element ui的scss
import App from './App.vue';

Vue.use(ElementUI);
Vue.use(Fit2CloudUI);

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  render: h => h(App)
});

按需引入

借助 babel-plugin-import，我们可以只引入需要的组件，以达到减小项目体积的目的。

首先，安装 babel-plugin-component：

npm install babel-plugin-import -D

然后，在 babel.config.js 中写入以下内容：

module.exports = {
  presets: [
    '@vue/cli-plugin-babel/preset'
  ],
  plugins: [
    [
      "import",
      {
        "libraryName": "fit2cloud-ui",
        "customStyleName": (name) => {
          return `fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/components/${name}.scss`;
        },
      },
    ],
  ]
}

接下来，就可以引入部分组件，比如 SearchBar 和 Table，那么需要在 main.js 中写入以下内容：

import Vue from 'vue';
import ElementUI from 'element-ui'
import 'fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/require.scss'; // 已经包含了element ui的scss
import {SearchBar, Table} from 'fit2cloud-ui';
import App from './App.vue';

Vue.use(ElementUI);
Vue.use(SearchBar);
Vue.use(Table);

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  render: h => h(App)
});

国际化

使用vue-i18n

import Vue from 'vue';
import Fit2CloudUI from 'fit2cloud-ui';
import "fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/index.scss"; // 已经包含了element ui的scss
import zhCN from "fit2cloud-ui/src/locale/lang/zh-CN";
import App from './App.vue';

const message = {
  'zh-CN': {
    hello: '你好',
    ...zhCN
  }
}

const i18n = new VueI18n({
  locale: 'zh-CN',
  messages,
});

Vue.use(Fit2CloudUI, {
  i18n: (key, value) => i18n.t(key, value)
});

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  i18n,
  render: h => h(App)
});

组件文档

文档地址：https://fit2cloud-ui.github.io/docs/

致谢

  • Element 感谢 Element 提供的优秀组件库

License & Copyright

Copyright (c) 2014-2022 飞致云 FIT2CLOUD, All rights reserved.

Licensed under The GNU General Public License version 3 (GPLv3) (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

https://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.html

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an " AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial