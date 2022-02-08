FIT2CLOUD UI

FIT2CLOUD UI 是基于Element UI二次开发的Vue组件库，提供企业软件开发时常用的组件，过滤器，指令等

安装

npm install fit2cloud-ui

使用时需要安装Element UI

npm install element-ui

因为需要使用scss，所以需要安装sass

npm install -D sass-loader node-sass

完整引入

import Vue from 'vue' ; import ElementUI from 'element-ui' import Fit2CloudUI from 'fit2cloud-ui' ; import "fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/index.scss" ; import App from './App.vue' ; Vue.use(ElementUI); Vue.use(Fit2CloudUI); new Vue({ el : '#app' , render : h => h(App) });

按需引入

借助 babel-plugin-import，我们可以只引入需要的组件，以达到减小项目体积的目的。

首先，安装 babel-plugin-component：

npm install babel-plugin-import -D

然后，在 babel.config.js 中写入以下内容：

module .exports = { presets : [ '@vue/cli-plugin-babel/preset' ], plugins : [ [ "import" , { "libraryName" : "fit2cloud-ui" , "customStyleName" : ( name ) => { return `fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/components/ ${name} .scss` ; }, }, ], ] }

接下来，就可以引入部分组件，比如 SearchBar 和 Table，那么需要在 main.js 中写入以下内容：

import Vue from 'vue' ; import ElementUI from 'element-ui' import 'fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/require.scss' ; import {SearchBar, Table} from 'fit2cloud-ui' ; import App from './App.vue' ; Vue.use(ElementUI); Vue.use(SearchBar); Vue.use(Table); new Vue({ el : '#app' , render : h => h(App) });

国际化

使用vue-i18n

import Vue from 'vue' ; import Fit2CloudUI from 'fit2cloud-ui' ; import "fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/index.scss" ; import zhCN from "fit2cloud-ui/src/locale/lang/zh-CN" ; import App from './App.vue' ; const message = { 'zh-CN' : { hello : '你好' , ...zhCN } } const i18n = new VueI18n({ locale : 'zh-CN' , messages, }); Vue.use(Fit2CloudUI, { i18n : ( key, value ) => i18n.t(key, value) }); new Vue({ el : '#app' , i18n, render : h => h(App) });

组件文档

文档地址：https://fit2cloud-ui.github.io/docs/

致谢

Element 感谢 Element 提供的优秀组件库

License & Copyright

Copyright (c) 2014-2022 飞致云 FIT2CLOUD, All rights reserved.

Licensed under The GNU General Public License version 3 (GPLv3) (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

https://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.html

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an " AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.