FIT2CLOUD UI 是基于Element UI二次开发的Vue组件库，提供企业软件开发时常用的组件，过滤器，指令等
npm install fit2cloud-ui
使用时需要安装Element UI
npm install element-ui
因为需要使用scss，所以需要安装sass
npm install -D sass-loader node-sass
import Vue from 'vue';
import ElementUI from 'element-ui'
import Fit2CloudUI from 'fit2cloud-ui';
import "fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/index.scss"; // 已经包含了element ui的scss
import App from './App.vue';
Vue.use(ElementUI);
Vue.use(Fit2CloudUI);
new Vue({
el: '#app',
render: h => h(App)
});
借助 babel-plugin-import，我们可以只引入需要的组件，以达到减小项目体积的目的。
首先，安装 babel-plugin-component：
npm install babel-plugin-import -D
然后，在 babel.config.js 中写入以下内容：
module.exports = {
presets: [
'@vue/cli-plugin-babel/preset'
],
plugins: [
[
"import",
{
"libraryName": "fit2cloud-ui",
"customStyleName": (name) => {
return `fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/components/${name}.scss`;
},
},
],
]
}
接下来，就可以引入部分组件，比如 SearchBar 和 Table，那么需要在 main.js 中写入以下内容：
import Vue from 'vue';
import ElementUI from 'element-ui'
import 'fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/require.scss'; // 已经包含了element ui的scss
import {SearchBar, Table} from 'fit2cloud-ui';
import App from './App.vue';
Vue.use(ElementUI);
Vue.use(SearchBar);
Vue.use(Table);
new Vue({
el: '#app',
render: h => h(App)
});
使用vue-i18n
import Vue from 'vue';
import Fit2CloudUI from 'fit2cloud-ui';
import "fit2cloud-ui/src/styles/index.scss"; // 已经包含了element ui的scss
import zhCN from "fit2cloud-ui/src/locale/lang/zh-CN";
import App from './App.vue';
const message = {
'zh-CN': {
hello: '你好',
...zhCN
}
}
const i18n = new VueI18n({
locale: 'zh-CN',
messages,
});
Vue.use(Fit2CloudUI, {
i18n: (key, value) => i18n.t(key, value)
});
new Vue({
el: '#app',
i18n,
render: h => h(App)
});
文档地址：https://fit2cloud-ui.github.io/docs/
Copyright (c) 2014-2022 飞致云 FIT2CLOUD, All rights reserved.
Licensed under The GNU General Public License version 3 (GPLv3) (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
https://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.html
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an " AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.