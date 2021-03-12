Automatically expand a <textarea> to fit its content, in a few bytes

Try the demo!

Features:

Small

No layout thrashing (no DOM changes unless necessary)

You can set a minimum height (via rows attribute or height CSS property)

attribute or CSS property) If the field is resizable, the new size will be treated as minimum height

Install

npm install fit-textarea

Setup

import fitTextarea from 'fit-textarea' ;

< textarea rows = "3" > Use the rows attribute to set its minimum height </ textarea >

Usage

Once, one element

const textarea = document .querySelector( 'textarea' ); fitTextarea(textarea);

As the user types

One element

const textarea = document .querySelector( 'textarea' ); fitTextarea.watch(textarea);

Array/NodeList/Iterable of elements

const textareas = document .querySelectorAll( 'textarea' ); fitTextarea.watch(textareas);

With a selector

The selector is run once, so it's equivalent to the example above.

fitTextarea.watch( 'textarea' );

