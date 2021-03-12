openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ft

fit-textarea

by Federico Brigante
3.0.0 (see all)

Automatically expand a <textarea> to fit its content, in a few bytes

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

746

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fit-textarea

Automatically expand a <textarea> to fit its content, in a few bytes

Try the demo!

Features:

  • Small
  • No layout thrashing (no DOM changes unless necessary)
  • You can set a minimum height (via rows attribute or height CSS property)
  • If the field is resizable, the new size will be treated as minimum height

Install

npm install fit-textarea

Setup

// This module is only offered as a ES Module
import fitTextarea from 'fit-textarea';

<textarea rows="3">Use the rows attribute to set its minimum height</textarea>

Usage

Once, one element

const textarea = document.querySelector('textarea');
fitTextarea(textarea);

As the user types

One element

const textarea = document.querySelector('textarea');
fitTextarea.watch(textarea);

Array/NodeList/Iterable of elements

const textareas = document.querySelectorAll('textarea');
fitTextarea.watch(textareas);

With a selector

The selector is run once, so it's equivalent to the example above.

fitTextarea.watch('textarea');

Related

  • indent-textarea - Add editor-like tab-to-indent functionality to , in a few bytes.
  • delegate-it - DOM event delegation, in <1KB. Can be used to attach one fit-textarea to many elements.
  • Refined GitHub - Uses this module.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial