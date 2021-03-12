Automatically expand a
<textarea>to fit its content, in a few bytes
Try the demo!
Features:
rows attribute or
height CSS property)
npm install fit-textarea
// This module is only offered as a ES Module
import fitTextarea from 'fit-textarea';
<textarea rows="3">Use the rows attribute to set its minimum height</textarea>
const textarea = document.querySelector('textarea');
fitTextarea(textarea);
const textarea = document.querySelector('textarea');
fitTextarea.watch(textarea);
const textareas = document.querySelectorAll('textarea');
fitTextarea.watch(textareas);
The selector is run once, so it's equivalent to the example above.
fitTextarea.watch('textarea');
fit-textarea to many elements.