3KB web components + lit-html + redux library without bloat.

Overview

fit-html is a combination of lit-html, web components and redux bringing efficient rendering and a functional application architecture together. Yet, the total size of the framework is below 3KB, including dependencies.

Small Example

You need the following:

import { connect, withStore } from 'fit-html' ; import { html } from 'lit-html/lib/lit-extended' ; import { createStore } from 'redux' ;

Set up redux store:

const todos = ( state = [], action ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'ADD_TODO' : return state.concat([action.text]); default : return state; } }; const store = createStore(todos, [ 'Use Redux' ]);

Define actions and view:

function addTodo ( ) { return { type : 'ADD_TODO' , text : `Hello ${ Math .random()} ` }; } const render = ( { addTodo, todos } ) => html` < ul > ${todos.map(text => html` < li > ${text} </ li > ` )} </ ul > < button on-click = " ${addTodo} "> Add </ button > ` ; const TodosApp = connect( state => ({ todos : state }), { addTodo } )(render); customElements.define( 'todo-app' , withStore(store)(TodosApp));

index.html :

< html > < head > < title > My cool 💪-html app </ title > </ head > < body > < todo-app > </ todo-app > </ body > </ html >

Please see https://github.com/Festify/fit-html-demo for more and larger examples.

Compatibility

💪-html is written for use with evergreen browsers. Not so much for Internet Explorer (though we strive to become compatible with IE11 once lit-html itself is).

License

MIT