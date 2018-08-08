3KB web components + lit-html + redux library without bloat.
fit-html is a combination of lit-html, web components and redux bringing efficient rendering and a functional application architecture together. Yet, the total size of the framework is below 3KB, including dependencies.
You need the following:
import { connect, withStore } from 'fit-html';
import { html } from 'lit-html/lib/lit-extended';
import { createStore } from 'redux';
Set up redux store:
const todos = (state = [], action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'ADD_TODO':
return state.concat([action.text]);
default:
return state;
}
};
const store = createStore(todos, ['Use Redux']);
Define actions and view:
function addTodo() {
return {
type: 'ADD_TODO',
text: `Hello ${Math.random()}`
};
}
const render = ({ addTodo, todos }) => html`
<ul>
${todos.map(text => html`<li>${text}</li>`)}
</ul>
<button on-click="${addTodo}">
Add
</button>
`;
const TodosApp = connect(
state => ({ todos: state }),
{ addTodo }
)(render);
// Define the custom element.
//
// The withStore mixin is only required for the root element of your
// app. All other 💪-elements will get the redux store from that element.
customElements.define('todo-app', withStore(store)(TodosApp));
index.html:
<html>
<head>
<title>My cool 💪-html app</title>
</head>
<body>
<todo-app></todo-app>
</body>
</html>
Please see https://github.com/Festify/fit-html-demo for more and larger examples.
💪-html is written for use with evergreen browsers. Not so much for Internet Explorer (though we strive to become compatible with IE11 once lit-html itself is).
MIT