ffp

fit-file-parser

by Dimitrios Kanellopoulos
1.9.3 (see all)

Parse your FIT files easily, directly from JS (Garmin, Polar, Suunto)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

812

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

fit-file-parser

Parse your .FIT files easily, directly from JS. Written in ES6. (Hope to change)

Install

$ npm install fit-file-parser --save

How to use

See in examples folder:

// Require the module
var FitParser = require('./../dist/fit-file-parser.js').default;

// Read a .FIT file
var fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile('./example.fit', function (err, content) {

  // Create a FitParser instance (options argument is optional)
  var fitParser = new FitParser({
    force: true,
    speedUnit: 'km/h',
    lengthUnit: 'km',
    temperatureUnit: 'kelvin',
    elapsedRecordField: true,
    mode: 'cascade',
  });
  
  // Parse your file
  fitParser.parse(content, function (error, data) {
  
    // Handle result of parse method
    if (error) {
      console.log(error);
    } else {
      console.log(JSON.stringify(data));
    }
    
  });
  
});

API Documentation

new FitParser(Object options)

Needed to create a new instance. options is optional, and is used to customize the returned object.

Allowed properties :

  • mode: String
    • cascade: Returned object is organized as a tree, eg. each lap contains a records fields, that is an array of its records (default)
    • list: Returned object is organized as lists of sessions, laps, records, etc..., without parent-child relation
    • both: A mix of the two other modes, eg. records are available inside the root field as well as inside each laps
  • lengthUnit: String
    • m: Lengths are in meters (default)
    • km: Lengths are in kilometers
    • mi: Lengths are in miles
  • temperatureUnit: String
    • celsius:Temperatures are in °C (default)
    • kelvin: Temperatures are in °K
    • fahrenheit: Temperatures are in °F
  • speedUnit: String
    • m/s: Speeds are in meters per seconds (default)
    • km/h: Speeds are in kilometers per hour
    • mph: Speeds are in miles per hour
  • force: Boolean
    • true: Continues even if they are errors (default for now)
    • false: Stops if an error occurs
  • elapsedRecordField: Boolean
    • true: Includes elapsed_time, containing the elapsed time in seconds since the first record, and timer_time, containing the time shown on the device, inside each record field
    • false (default)

fitParser.parse(Buffer file, Function callback)

callback receives two arguments, the first as a error String, and the second as Object, result of parsing.

Contributors

All started thanks to Pierre Jacquier

Big thanks to Mikael Lofjärd for his early prototype. See CONTRIBUTORS.

License

MIT license; see LICENSE.

(c) 2019 Dimitrios Kanellopoulos

