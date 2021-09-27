Parse your .FIT files easily, directly from JS. Written in ES6. (Hope to change)

Install

$ npm install fit-file- parser

How to use

See in examples folder:

var FitParser = require ( './../dist/fit-file-parser.js' ).default; var fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.readFile( './example.fit' , function ( err, content ) { var fitParser = new FitParser({ force : true , speedUnit : 'km/h' , lengthUnit : 'km' , temperatureUnit : 'kelvin' , elapsedRecordField : true , mode : 'cascade' , }); fitParser.parse(content, function ( error, data ) { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); } }); });

API Documentation

new FitParser(Object options)

Needed to create a new instance. options is optional, and is used to customize the returned object.

Allowed properties :

mode : String cascade : Returned object is organized as a tree, eg. each lap contains a records fields, that is an array of its records ( default ) list : Returned object is organized as lists of sessions, laps, records, etc..., without parent-child relation both : A mix of the two other modes, eg. records are available inside the root field as well as inside each laps

: String lengthUnit : String m : Lengths are in meters ( default ) km : Lengths are in kilometers mi : Lengths are in miles

: String temperatureUnit : String celsius :Temperatures are in °C ( default ) kelvin : Temperatures are in °K fahrenheit : Temperatures are in °F

: String speedUnit : String m/s : Speeds are in meters per seconds ( default ) km/h : Speeds are in kilometers per hour mph : Speeds are in miles per hour

: String force : Boolean true : Continues even if they are errors ( default for now ) false : Stops if an error occurs

: Boolean elapsedRecordField : Boolean true : Includes elapsed_time , containing the elapsed time in seconds since the first record, and timer_time , containing the time shown on the device, inside each record field false ( default )

: Boolean

fitParser.parse(Buffer file, Function callback)

callback receives two arguments, the first as a error String, and the second as Object, result of parsing.

Contributors

All started thanks to Pierre Jacquier

Big thanks to Mikael Lofjärd for his early prototype. See CONTRIBUTORS.

License

MIT license; see LICENSE.

(c) 2019 Dimitrios Kanellopoulos