A super lightweight (½kb) JavaScript library with automatic method chaining, automatic context binding, event support and simple inheritance.
this is the context in all methods
on,
off event observer pattern
Klass = Model({ init: function(options){} }) - create a model
Klass2 = Klass.extend({ … }) - inherit from other class
instance = new Klass(options) - create an instance
instance.on(event, listener) - observe a given event
instance.off(event, [listener]) - remove listener
instance.trigger(event, data) - triggers an event
var Model = require("./fishbone"); // require module (Node only)
var Pirate = Model({ // simple class creator
likes: "GROG", // instance properties
init: function(name){ // init is the main entrance
this.name = name; // options can be passed
this.grogs = 0;
},
drink: function(){ // instance method
if (++this.grogs >= 100){
this.trigger("drunk"); // trigger an event
}
},
yell: function(){
console.log("WANT MORE: " + this.likes); // this is always in context
}
});
var Captain = Pirate.extend({ // simple inheritance
likes: "STRONG GROG", // override property
yell: function(){ // override method
console.log("Avast, me hearties!");
this.__yell(); // call super method
}
});
var captain = new Captain("Jack"), // create an instance
rounds = 20;
captain.on("drunk", captain.yell); // add event listener
function neverbeingcalled(){ // pseudo listener
console.error("AAR!");
}
captain.on("drunk", neverbeingcalled); // add event listener
captain.off("drunk", neverbeingcalled); // remove event listener
while (rounds--){
captain
.drink() // chaining FTW!
.drink() // chaining FTW!
.drink() // chaining FTW!
.drink() // chaining FTW!
.drink(); // chaining FTW!
}
Include
fishbone.min.js or copy and paste this:
Model=function a(b,c,d,e){function f(){var a=this,f={};a.on=function(b,c){return(f[b]||
(f[b]=[])).push(c),a},a.trigger=function(a,b){for(var c=f[a],d=0;c&&d<c.length;)c[d++](
b)},a.off=function(b,e){for(d=f[b]||[];e&&(c=d.indexOf(e))>-1;)d.splice(c,1);return f[b]
=e?d:[],a};for(c in b)d=b[c],a[c]="function"==typeof d?function(){return(d=this.apply(a,
arguments))===e?a:d}.bind(d):d;a.init&&a.init.apply(a,arguments)}return f.extend=function
(f){d={};for(c in b)d[c]=b[c];for(c in f)d[c]=f[c],b[c]!==e&&(d["__"+c]=b[c]);return a(d)
},f},"object"==typeof module&&(module.exports=Model); // c-{{{-<
Install via npm:
npm install fishbone
Install via bower:
bower install --save fishbone
Fishbone runs in all modern browsers and Node.js.
If you want support for Internet Explorer 8 and below, you have to include the
.bind and
.indexOf polyfills: https://github.com/aemkei/fishbone.js/blob/master/polyfills.js
Developed by Martin Kleppe at Ubilabs.
Released under the WTFPL license.