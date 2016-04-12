A super lightweight (½kb) JavaScript library with automatic method chaining, automatic context binding, event support and simple inheritance.

Features

clean and simple syntax

steep learning curve

this is the context in all methods

is the context in all methods automatic method chaining

simple inheritance

on , off event observer pattern

, event observer pattern no dependencies

production ready

well tested

cross browser & Node.js support

~ 512 bytes minified (300 gzipped !)

Usage

Klass = Model({ init: function(options){} }) - create a model

- create a model Klass2 = Klass.extend({ … }) - inherit from other class

- inherit from other class instance = new Klass(options) - create an instance

- create an instance instance.on(event, listener) - observe a given event

- observe a given event instance.off(event, [listener]) - remove listener

- remove listener instance.trigger(event, data) - triggers an event

Example

var Model = require ( "./fishbone" ); var Pirate = Model({ likes : "GROG" , init : function ( name ) { this .name = name; this .grogs = 0 ; }, drink : function ( ) { if (++ this .grogs >= 100 ){ this .trigger( "drunk" ); } }, yell : function ( ) { console .log( "WANT MORE: " + this .likes); } }); var Captain = Pirate.extend({ likes : "STRONG GROG" , yell : function ( ) { console .log( "Avast, me hearties!" ); this .__yell(); } }); var captain = new Captain( "Jack" ), rounds = 20 ; captain.on( "drunk" , captain.yell); function neverbeingcalled ( ) { console .error( "AAR!" ); } captain.on( "drunk" , neverbeingcalled); captain.off( "drunk" , neverbeingcalled); while (rounds--){ captain .drink() .drink() .drink() .drink() .drink(); }

Install

Include fishbone.min.js or copy and paste this:

Model= function a ( b,c,d,e ) { function f ( ) { var a= this ,f={};a.on= function ( b,c ) { return (f[b]|| (f[b]=[])).push(c),a},a.trigger= function ( a,b ) { for ( var c=f[a],d= 0 ;c&&d<c.length;)c[d++]( b)},a.off= function ( b,e ) { for (d=f[b]||[];e&&(c=d.indexOf(e))> -1 ;)d.splice(c, 1 ); return f[b] =e?d:[],a}; for (c in b)d=b[c],a[c]= "function" == typeof d? function ( ) { return (d= this .apply(a, arguments ))===e?a:d}.bind(d):d;a.init&&a.init.apply(a, arguments )} return f.extend= function ( f ) {d={}; for (c in b)d[c]=b[c]; for (c in f)d[c]=f[c],b[c]!==e&&(d[ "__" +c]=b[c]); return a(d) },f}, "object" == typeof module &&( module .exports=Model);

Install via npm:

npm install fishbone

Install via bower:

bower install --save fishbone

Browser Support

Fishbone runs in all modern browsers and Node.js.

If you want support for Internet Explorer 8 and below, you have to include the .bind and .indexOf polyfills: https://github.com/aemkei/fishbone.js/blob/master/polyfills.js

About

Developed by Martin Kleppe at Ubilabs.

Released under the WTFPL license.