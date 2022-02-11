cnpm: npm client for cnpmjs.org
|Minimum
|Recommended
|NodeJS
|10.0.0
|stable
$ npm install cnpm -g
If you're in China, maybe you should install it from our China mirror:
$ npm install cnpm -g --registry=https://registry.npmmirror.com
Support all commands just like
npm.
npm
$ cnpm sync [moduleName]
$ cnpm doc [name]
$ cnpm doc -g [name] # open git web url directly
$ npm install cnpm -g
# then alias it
$ alias mynpm='cnpm --registry=https://registry.npm.example.com \
--registryweb=https://npm.example.com \
--userconfig=$HOME/.mynpmrc'
cnpm using npminstall by default.
If you don't like symlink mode for
node_modules, you can change the installer to original npm.
But you will lose the fastest install speed.
$ cnpm i --by=npm react-native
fengmk2
dead-horse
alsotang
0xflotus
weakish
gemwuu
ibigbug
qiu8310
popomore
xieren58
This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at
Wed Feb 09 2022 22:18:39 GMT+0800.