fis3-command-npm3

by cnpm
4.2.3 (see all)

cnpm: npm client for China mirror of npm

Readme

cnpm

NPM Version NPM Download NPM Quality GitHub Actions CI FOSSA Status

logo

cnpm: npm client for cnpmjs.org

Requirements

MinimumRecommended
NodeJS10.0.0stable

Install

$ npm install cnpm -g

If you're in China, maybe you should install it from our China mirror:

$ npm install cnpm -g --registry=https://registry.npmmirror.com

Usage

Support all commands just like npm.

Sync packages from npm

$ cnpm sync [moduleName]

Open package document or git web url

$ cnpm doc [name]
$ cnpm doc -g [name] # open git web url directly

Build your own private registry npm cli

$ npm install cnpm -g

# then alias it
$ alias mynpm='cnpm --registry=https://registry.npm.example.com \
  --registryweb=https://npm.example.com \
  --userconfig=$HOME/.mynpmrc'

Install with original npm cli

cnpm using npminstall by default. If you don't like symlink mode for node_modules, you can change the installer to original npm. But you will lose the fastest install speed.

$ cnpm i --by=npm react-native

License

MIT

FOSSA Status

Contributors


fengmk2

dead-horse

alsotang

0xflotus

weakish

gemwuu

ibigbug

qiu8310

popomore

xieren58

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Wed Feb 09 2022 22:18:39 GMT+0800.

