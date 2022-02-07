You are looking at the repository for Vue 2. The repo for Vue 3 is vuejs/core.
Vue.js is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of these awesome backers. If you'd like to join them, please consider sponsor Vue's development.
Vue (pronounced
/vjuː/, like view) is a progressive framework for building user interfaces. It is designed from the ground up to be incrementally adoptable, and can easily scale between a library and a framework depending on different use cases. It consists of an approachable core library that focuses on the view layer only, and an ecosystem of supporting libraries that helps you tackle complexity in large Single-Page Applications.
Vue.js supports all browsers that are ES5-compliant (IE8 and below are not supported).
|Project
|Status
|Description
|vue-router
|Single-page application routing
|vuex
|Large-scale state management
|vue-cli
|Project scaffolding
|vue-loader
|Single File Component (
*.vue file) loader for webpack
|vue-server-renderer
|Server-side rendering support
|vue-class-component
|TypeScript decorator for a class-based API
|vue-rx
|RxJS integration
|vue-devtools
|Browser DevTools extension
To check out live examples and docs, visit vuejs.org.
For questions and support please use the official forum or community chat. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.
Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. If you have a Vue-related project/component/tool, add it with a pull request to this curated list!
Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Vue!
Copyright (c) 2013-present, Yuxi (Evan) You