Fetch for node and Browserify. Built on top of GitHub's WHATWG Fetch polyfill.
fetch as a global so that its API is consistent between client and server.
For ease-of-maintenance and backward-compatibility reasons, this library will always be a polyfill. As a "safe" alternative, which does not modify the global, consider fetch-ponyfill.
The Fetch API is currently not implemented consistently across browsers. This module will enable you to use
fetch in your Node code in a cross-browser compliant fashion. The Fetch API is part of the Web platform API defined by the standards bodies WHATWG and W3C.
npm install --save isomorphic-fetch
bower install --save isomorphic-fetch
require('isomorphic-fetch');
fetch('//offline-news-api.herokuapp.com/stories')
.then(function(response) {
if (response.status >= 400) {
throw new Error("Bad response from server");
}
return response.json();
})
.then(function(stories) {
console.log(stories);
});
All open source code released by FT Labs is licenced under the MIT licence. Based on the fine work by jxck.