This README is for babel-loader v8 + Babel v7 If you are using legacy Babel v6, see the 7.x branch docs
This package allows transpiling JavaScript files using Babel and webpack.
Note: Issues with the output should be reported on the Babel Issues tracker.
webpack
4.x || 5.x| babel-loader 8.x | babel 7.x
npm install -D babel-loader @babel/core @babel/preset-env webpack
webpack documentation: Loaders
Within your webpack configuration object, you'll need to add the babel-loader to the list of modules, like so:
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.m?js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
presets: [
['@babel/preset-env', { targets: "defaults" }]
]
}
}
}
]
}
See the
babel options.
You can pass options to the loader by using the
options property:
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.m?js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
presets: [
['@babel/preset-env', { targets: "defaults" }]
],
plugins: ['@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties']
}
}
}
]
}
This loader also supports the following loader-specific option:
cacheDirectory: Default
false. When set, the given directory will be used to cache the results of the loader. Future webpack builds will attempt to read from the cache to avoid needing to run the potentially expensive Babel recompilation process on each run. If the value is set to
true in options (
{cacheDirectory: true}), the loader will use the default cache directory in
node_modules/.cache/babel-loader or fallback to the default OS temporary file directory if no
node_modules folder could be found in any root directory.
cacheIdentifier: Default is a string composed by the
@babel/core's version, the
babel-loader's version, the contents of
.babelrc file if it exists, and the value of the environment variable
BABEL_ENV with a fallback to the
NODE_ENV environment variable. This can be set to a custom value to force cache busting if the identifier changes.
cacheCompression: Default
true. When set, each Babel transform output will be compressed with Gzip. If you want to opt-out of cache compression, set it to
false -- your project may benefit from this if it transpiles thousands of files.
customize: Default
null. The path of a module that exports a
custom callback like the one that you'd pass to
.custom(). Since you already have to make a new file to use this, it is recommended that you instead use
.custom to create a wrapper loader. Only use this if you must continue using
babel-loader directly, but still want to customize.
metadataSubscribers: Default
[]. Takes an array of context function names. E.g. if you passed ['myMetadataPlugin'], you'd assign a subscriber function to
context.myMetadataPlugin within your webpack plugin's hooks & that function will be called with
metadata.
Make sure you are transforming as few files as possible. Because you are probably matching
/\.m?js$/, you might be transforming the
node_modules folder or other unwanted source.
To exclude
node_modules, see the
exclude option in the
loaders config as documented above.
You can also speed up babel-loader by as much as 2x by using the
cacheDirectory option. This will cache transformations to the filesystem.
Although we typically recommend not compiling
node_modules, you may need to when using libraries that do not support IE 11.
For this, you can either use a combination of
test and
not, or pass a function to your
exclude option. You can also use negative lookahead regex as suggested here.
{
test: /\.m?js$/,
exclude: {
and: [/node_modules/], // Exclude libraries in node_modules ...
not: [
// Except for a few of them that needs to be transpiled because they use modern syntax
/unfetch/,
/d3-array|d3-scale/,
/@hapi[\\/]joi-date/,
]
},
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
presets: [
['@babel/preset-env', { targets: "ie 11" }]
]
}
}
}
Babel uses very small helpers for common functions such as
_extend. By default, this will be added to every file that requires it.
You can instead require the Babel runtime as a separate module to avoid the duplication.
The following configuration disables automatic per-file runtime injection in Babel, requiring
@babel/plugin-transform-runtime instead and making all helper references use it.
See the docs for more information.
NOTE: You must run
npm install -D @babel/plugin-transform-runtime to include this in your project and
@babel/runtime itself as a dependency with
npm install @babel/runtime.
rules: [
// the 'transform-runtime' plugin tells Babel to
// require the runtime instead of inlining it.
{
test: /\.m?js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
presets: [
['@babel/preset-env', { targets: "defaults" }]
],
plugins: ['@babel/plugin-transform-runtime']
}
}
}
]
Since @babel/plugin-transform-runtime includes a polyfill that includes a custom regenerator-runtime and core-js, the following usual shimming method using
webpack.ProvidePlugin will not work:
// ...
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
'Promise': 'bluebird'
}),
// ...
The following approach will not work either:
require('@babel/runtime/core-js/promise').default = require('bluebird');
var promise = new Promise;
which outputs to (using
runtime):
'use strict';
var _Promise = require('@babel/runtime/core-js/promise')['default'];
require('@babel/runtime/core-js/promise')['default'] = require('bluebird');
var promise = new _Promise();
The previous
Promise library is referenced and used before it is overridden.
One approach is to have a "bootstrap" step in your application that would first override the default globals before your application:
// bootstrap.js
require('@babel/runtime/core-js/promise').default = require('bluebird');
// ...
require('./app');
babel has been moved to
babel-core.
If you receive this message, it means that you have the npm package
babel installed and are using the short notation of the loader in the webpack config (which is not valid anymore as of webpack 2.x):
{
test: /\.m?js$/,
loader: 'babel',
}
webpack then tries to load the
babel package instead of the
babel-loader.
To fix this, you should uninstall the npm package
babel, as it is deprecated in Babel v6. (Instead, install
@babel/cli or
@babel/core.)
In the case one of your dependencies is installing
babel and you cannot uninstall it yourself, use the complete name of the loader in the webpack config:
{
test: /\.m?js$/,
loader: 'babel-loader',
}
core-js and
webpack/buildin will cause errors if they are transpiled by Babel.
You will need to exclude them form
babel-loader.
{
"loader": "babel-loader",
"options": {
"exclude": [
// \\ for Windows, / for macOS and Linux
/node_modules[\\/]core-js/,
/node_modules[\\/]webpack[\\/]buildin/,
],
"presets": [
"@babel/preset-env"
]
}
}
That function is injected by Webpack itself after running
babel-loader. By default Webpack asumes that your target environment supports some ES2015 features, but you can overwrite this behavior using the
output.environment Webpack option (documentation).
To avoid the top-level arrow function, you can use
output.environment.arrowFunction:
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
output: {
// ...
environment: {
// ...
arrowFunction: false, // <-- this line does the trick
},
},
};
Webpack supports bundling multiple targets. For cases where you may want different Babel configurations for each target (like
web and
node), this loader provides a
target property via Babel's caller API.
For example, to change the environment targets passed to
@babel/preset-env based on the webpack target:
// babel.config.js
module.exports = api => {
return {
plugins: [
"@babel/plugin-proposal-nullish-coalescing-operator",
"@babel/plugin-proposal-optional-chaining"
],
presets: [
[
"@babel/preset-env",
{
useBuiltIns: "entry",
// caller.target will be the same as the target option from webpack
targets: api.caller(caller => caller && caller.target === "node")
? { node: "current" }
: { chrome: "58", ie: "11" }
}
]
]
}
}
babel-loader exposes a loader-builder utility that allows users to add custom handling
of Babel's configuration for each file that it processes.
.custom accepts a callback that will be called with the loader's instance of
babel so that tooling can ensure that it using exactly the same
@babel/core
instance as the loader itself.
In cases where you want to customize without actually having a file to call
.custom, you
may also pass the
customize option with a string pointing at a file that exports
your
custom callback function.
// Export from "./my-custom-loader.js" or whatever you want.
module.exports = require("babel-loader").custom(babel => {
function myPlugin() {
return {
visitor: {},
};
}
return {
// Passed the loader options.
customOptions({ opt1, opt2, ...loader }) {
return {
// Pull out any custom options that the loader might have.
custom: { opt1, opt2 },
// Pass the options back with the two custom options removed.
loader,
};
},
// Passed Babel's 'PartialConfig' object.
config(cfg) {
if (cfg.hasFilesystemConfig()) {
// Use the normal config
return cfg.options;
}
return {
...cfg.options,
plugins: [
...(cfg.options.plugins || []),
// Include a custom plugin in the options.
myPlugin,
],
};
},
result(result) {
return {
...result,
code: result.code + "\n// Generated by some custom loader",
};
},
};
});
// And in your Webpack config
module.exports = {
// ..
module: {
rules: [{
// ...
loader: path.join(__dirname, 'my-custom-loader.js'),
// ...
}]
}
};
customOptions(options: Object): { custom: Object, loader: Object }
Given the loader's options, split custom options out of
babel-loader's
options.
config(cfg: PartialConfig): Object
Given Babel's
PartialConfig object, return the
options object that should
be passed to
babel.transform.
result(result: Result): Result
Given Babel's result object, allow loaders to make additional tweaks to it.