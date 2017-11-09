openbase logo
fis-command-release

by fex-team
0.13.0 (see all)

fis release command.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

293

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

fis-command-release

Usage

Usage: release [options]

Options:

    -h, --help          output usage information
    -d, --dest <names>  release output destination
    -r, --root <path>   set project root
    -w, --watch         monitor the changes of project
    -L, --live          automatically reload your browser
    -c, --clean         clean compile cache
    -m, --md5 [level]   md5 release option
    -D, --domains       add domain name
    -l, --lint          with lint
    -t, --test          with unit testing
    -o, --optimize      with optimizing
    -p, --pack          with package
    -u, --unique        use unique compile caching
    --verbose           enable verbose output

关于文件接收器 receiver.php

此代码存在很大的安全隐患，没有做任何安全考虑，请不要部署到线上服务。

百度内部请使用：http://agroup.baidu.com/fis/md/article/196978

