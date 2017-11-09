Usage: release [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-d, --dest <names> release output destination
-r, --root <path> set project root
-w, --watch monitor the changes of project
-L, --live automatically reload your browser
-c, --clean clean compile cache
-m, --md5 [level] md5 release option
-D, --domains add domain name
-l, --lint with lint
-t, --test with unit testing
-o, --optimize with optimizing
-p, --pack with package
-u, --unique use unique compile caching
--verbose enable verbose output
此代码存在很大的安全隐患，没有做任何安全考虑，请不要部署到线上服务。