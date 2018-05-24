Firstline

Introduction

Firstline is a npm async module for NodeJS, that reads and returns the first line of any file. It uses native JS promises and streams (requires Node >= v6.4.0). It is well tested and built for high performance.

It is particularly suited when you need to programmatically access the first line of a large amount of files, while handling errors if they occur.

Install

npm install firstline

Usage

firstline(filePath, [opts])

filePath (String): the full path to the file you want to read.

opts (Object, optional): encoding (String), set the file encoding (must be supported by Node.js). lineEnding (String), the character used for line ending (defaults to

).



Incrementally reads data from filePath until it reaches the end of the first line.

Returns a promise, eventually fulfilled with a string.

Examples

firstline( './my-file.txt' ); firstline( './my-file.txt' , { lineEnding : '\r' });

MIT License