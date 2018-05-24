openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fir

firstline

by Alessandro Zanardi
2.0.2 (see all)

Npm module for Node JS that reads the first line of a file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48.9K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
ItsHypixel

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Firstline

Build status Test coverage Dependencies Npm version License

Introduction

Firstline is a npm async module for NodeJS, that reads and returns the first line of any file. It uses native JS promises and streams (requires Node >= v6.4.0). It is well tested and built for high performance.

It is particularly suited when you need to programmatically access the first line of a large amount of files, while handling errors if they occur.

Install

npm install firstline

Usage

firstline(filePath, [opts])

  • filePath (String): the full path to the file you want to read.
  • opts (Object, optional):
    • encoding (String), set the file encoding (must be supported by Node.js).
    • lineEnding (String), the character used for line ending (defaults to \n).

Incrementally reads data from filePath until it reaches the end of the first line.

Returns a promise, eventually fulfilled with a string.

Examples

// Imagine the file content is:
// abc
// def
// ghi
//

firstline('./my-file.txt');
// -> Returns a promise that will be fulfilled with 'abc'.

firstline('./my-file.txt', { lineEnding: '\r' });
// -> Same as above, but using '\r' as line ending.

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nooc!Australia, NSW13 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm a very basic coder, learning JavaScript and python and coding discord.js.
1 year ago
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Easiest API for reading long text files on a single line at the start and for checking aswell. Fast, simple and customisable.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial