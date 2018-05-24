Firstline is a npm async module for NodeJS, that reads and returns the first line of any file. It uses native JS promises and streams (requires Node >= v6.4.0). It is well tested and built for high performance.
It is particularly suited when you need to programmatically access the first line of a large amount of files, while handling errors if they occur.
npm install firstline
firstline(filePath, [opts])
\n).
Incrementally reads data from
filePath until it reaches the end of the first line.
Returns a promise, eventually fulfilled with a string.
// Imagine the file content is:
// abc
// def
// ghi
//
firstline('./my-file.txt');
// -> Returns a promise that will be fulfilled with 'abc'.
firstline('./my-file.txt', { lineEnding: '\r' });
// -> Same as above, but using '\r' as line ending.
MIT License
Easiest API for reading long text files on a single line at the start and for checking aswell. Fast, simple and customisable.