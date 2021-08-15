openbase logo
fcs

first-chunk-stream

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Transform the first chunk in a stream

Readme

first-chunk-stream

Buffer and transform the n first bytes of a stream

Install

$ npm install first-chunk-stream

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs';
import getStream from 'get-stream';
import FirstChunkStream from 'first-chunk-stream';

// unicorn.txt => unicorn rainbow
const stream = fs.createReadStream('unicorn.txt')
    .pipe(new FirstChunkStream({chunkSize: 7}, async (chunk, encoding) => {
        return chunk.toString(encoding).toUpperCase();
    }));

const data = await getStream(stream);

if (data.length < 7) {
    throw new Error('Couldn\'t get the minimum required first chunk length');
}

console.log(data);
//=> 'UNICORN rainbow'

API

FirstChunkStream(options, transform)

FirstChunkStream constructor.

transform(chunk, encoding)

Type: Function

Async function that receives the required options.chunkSize bytes.

Expected to return an buffer-like object or string or object of form {buffer: Buffer, encoding: string} to send to stream or firstChunkStream.stop to end stream right away.

An error thrown from this function will be emitted as stream errors.

Note that the buffer can have a smaller length than the required one. In that case, it will be due to the fact that the complete stream contents has a length less than the options.chunkSize value. You should check for this yourself if you strictly depend on the length.

import FirstChunkStream from 'first-chunk-stream';

new FirstChunkStream({chunkSize: 7}, async (chunk, encoding) => {
    return chunk.toString(encoding).toUpperCase(); // Send string to stream
});

new FirstChunkStream({chunkSize: 7}, async (chunk, encoding) => {
    return chunk; // Send buffer to stream
});

new FirstChunkStream({chunkSize: 7}, async (chunk, encoding) => {
    return {
        buffer: chunk,
        encoding: encoding,
    }; // Send buffer with encoding to stream
});

new FirstChunkStream({chunkSize: 7}, async (chunk, encoding) => {
    return FirstChunkStream.stop; // End the stream early
});

new FirstChunkStream({chunkSize: 7}, async (chunk, encoding) => {
    throw new Error('Unconditional error'); // Emit stream error
});

options

Type: object

The options object is passed to the Duplex stream constructor allowing you to customize your stream behavior. In addition, you can specify the following option:

chunkSize

Type: number

The number of bytes to buffer.

