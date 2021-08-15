Buffer and transform the n first bytes of a stream

Install

npm install first-chunk-stream

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs' ; import getStream from 'get-stream' ; import FirstChunkStream from 'first-chunk-stream' ; const stream = fs.createReadStream( 'unicorn.txt' ) .pipe( new FirstChunkStream({ chunkSize : 7 }, async (chunk, encoding) => { return chunk.toString(encoding).toUpperCase(); })); const data = await getStream(stream); if (data.length < 7 ) { throw new Error ( 'Couldn\'t get the minimum required first chunk length' ); } console .log(data);

API

FirstChunkStream constructor.

Type: Function

Async function that receives the required options.chunkSize bytes.

Expected to return an buffer-like object or string or object of form {buffer: Buffer , encoding: string } to send to stream or firstChunkStream.stop to end stream right away.

An error thrown from this function will be emitted as stream errors.

Note that the buffer can have a smaller length than the required one. In that case, it will be due to the fact that the complete stream contents has a length less than the options.chunkSize value. You should check for this yourself if you strictly depend on the length.

import FirstChunkStream from 'first-chunk-stream' ; new FirstChunkStream({ chunkSize : 7 }, async (chunk, encoding) => { return chunk.toString(encoding).toUpperCase(); }); new FirstChunkStream({ chunkSize : 7 }, async (chunk, encoding) => { return chunk; }); new FirstChunkStream({ chunkSize : 7 }, async (chunk, encoding) => { return { buffer : chunk, encoding : encoding, }; }); new FirstChunkStream({ chunkSize : 7 }, async (chunk, encoding) => { return FirstChunkStream.stop; }); new FirstChunkStream({ chunkSize : 7 }, async (chunk, encoding) => { throw new Error ( 'Unconditional error' ); });

options

Type: object

The options object is passed to the Duplex stream constructor allowing you to customize your stream behavior. In addition, you can specify the following option:

chunkSize

Type: number

The number of bytes to buffer.