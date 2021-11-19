A simple fireworks library! | fireworks.js.org
You can play with
fireworks-js on fireworks.js.org or codesandbox.io
# with npm:
npm install fireworks-js
# or yarn:
yarn add fireworks-js
If you are using a module bundler like Webpack or Rollup, etc.., import
fireworks-js into your project:
import { Fireworks } from 'fireworks-js'
const container = document.querySelector('.fireworks-container')
const fireworks = new Fireworks(container, { /* options */ })
fireworks.start()
fireworks.pause()
fireworks.clear()
// stop and clear fireworks
fireworks.stop()
// after initialization you can change the fireworks parameters
fireworks.setOptions({ delay: { min: 10, max: 15 }})
<!-- jsdelivr -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/fireworks-js@latest/dist/fireworks.js"></script>
<!-- unpkg -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/fireworks-js@latest/dist/fireworks.js"></script>
import { Fireworks } from 'fireworks-js/dist/react'
export const App = () => {
const options = {
speed: 3
}
const style = {
top: 0,
left: 0,
width: '100%',
height: '100%',
position: 'fixed',
background: '#000'
}
return <Fireworks options={options} style={style} />
}
// components/Fireworks.tsx
import { Fireworks } from 'fireworks-js/dist/react'
export default () => <Fireworks />
// pages/index.tsx
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
const FireworksWithNoSSR = dynamic(
() => import('../components/Fireworks'),
{ ssr: false }
)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|rocketsPoint
number
50
|-
|opacity
number
0.5
|-
|speed
number
2
|-
|acceleration
number
1.05
|-
|friction
number
0.95
|-
|gravity
number
1.5
|-
|particles
number
50
|-
|trace
number
3
|-
|explosion
number
5
|-
|autoresize
boolean
true
|-
|hue
object
{ min: 0, max: 360 }
|-
|delay
object
{ min: 15, max: 30 }
|-
|boundaries
object
{ visible: false, x: 50, y: 50, width: container.clientWidth, height: container.clientHeight }
|-
|sound.enabled
boolean
false
|-
|sound.files
string[]
[ 'explosion0.mp3', 'explosion1.mp3', 'explosion2.mp3' ]
|-
|sound.volume
object
{ min: 1, max: 2 }
|-
|mouse
object
{ click: false, move: false, max: 3 }
|-
|brightness
object
{ min: 50, max: 80 }
|-
|brightness.decay
object
{ min: 0.015, max: 0.03 }
|-
MIT License © 2021 Vitalij Ryndin