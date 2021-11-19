



A simple fireworks library! | fireworks.js.org

Features | Demo | Installation | Usage | Options

Features

Demo

You can play with fireworks-js on fireworks.js.org or codesandbox.io

Installation

npm install fireworks-js yarn add fireworks-js

Usage

If you are using a module bundler like Webpack or Rollup, etc.., import fireworks-js into your project:

import { Fireworks } from 'fireworks-js' const container = document .querySelector( '.fireworks-container' ) const fireworks = new Fireworks(container, { }) fireworks.start() fireworks.pause() fireworks.clear() fireworks.stop() fireworks.setOptions({ delay : { min : 10 , max : 15 }})

Using the CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/fireworks-js@latest/dist/fireworks.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/fireworks-js@latest/dist/fireworks.js" > </ script >

Usage in React (with hook useFireworks)

import { Fireworks } from 'fireworks-js/dist/react' export const App = () => { const options = { speed : 3 } const style = { top : 0 , left : 0 , width : '100%' , height : '100%' , position : 'fixed' , background : '#000' } return < Fireworks options = {options} style = {style} /> }

import { Fireworks } from 'fireworks-js/dist/react' export default () => < Fireworks /> // pages/index.tsx import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' const FireworksWithNoSSR = dynamic( () => import('../components/Fireworks'), { ssr: false } )

Options

Name Type Default Description rocketsPoint number 50 - opacity number 0.5 - speed number 2 - acceleration number 1.05 - friction number 0.95 - gravity number 1.5 - particles number 50 - trace number 3 - explosion number 5 - autoresize boolean true - hue object { min: 0, max: 360 } - delay object { min: 15, max: 30 } - boundaries object { visible: false, x: 50, y: 50, width: container.clientWidth, height: container.clientHeight } - sound.enabled boolean false - sound.files string[] [ 'explosion0.mp3', 'explosion1.mp3', 'explosion2.mp3' ] - sound.volume object { min: 1, max: 2 } - mouse object { click: false, move: false, max: 3 } - brightness object { min: 50, max: 80 } - brightness.decay object { min: 0.015, max: 0.03 } -

License

MIT License © 2021 Vitalij Ryndin