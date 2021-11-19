openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fj

fireworks-js

by Vitalij Ryndin
1.3.5 (see all)

🎆 A simple fireworks library!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

278

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme



fireworks-js

A simple fireworks library! | fireworks.js.org

GitHub Workflow Status npm npm npm bundle size CodeFactor Grade

Features | Demo | Installation | Usage | Options

Features

Demo

You can play with fireworks-js on fireworks.js.org or codesandbox.io

Edit fireworks-js

Installation

# with npm:
npm install fireworks-js

# or yarn:
yarn add fireworks-js

Usage

If you are using a module bundler like Webpack or Rollup, etc.., import fireworks-js into your project:

import { Fireworks } from 'fireworks-js'

const container = document.querySelector('.fireworks-container')
const fireworks = new Fireworks(container, { /* options */ })

fireworks.start()
fireworks.pause()
fireworks.clear()

// stop and clear fireworks
fireworks.stop()

// after initialization you can change the fireworks parameters
fireworks.setOptions({ delay: { min: 10, max: 15 }})

Using the CDN

<!-- jsdelivr  -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/fireworks-js@latest/dist/fireworks.js"></script>

<!-- unpkg -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/fireworks-js@latest/dist/fireworks.js"></script>

Usage in React (with hook useFireworks)

import { Fireworks } from 'fireworks-js/dist/react'

export const App = () => {
  const options = {
    speed: 3
  }

  const style = {
    top: 0,
    left: 0,
    width: '100%',
    height: '100%',
    position: 'fixed',
    background: '#000'
  }

  return <Fireworks options={options} style={style} />
}

Server-Side Rendering (with-no-ssr)

// components/Fireworks.tsx
import { Fireworks } from 'fireworks-js/dist/react'

export default () => <Fireworks />

// pages/index.tsx
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'

const FireworksWithNoSSR = dynamic(
  () => import('../components/Fireworks'),
  { ssr: false }
)

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
rocketsPointnumber50-
opacitynumber0.5-
speednumber2-
accelerationnumber1.05-
frictionnumber0.95-
gravitynumber1.5-
particlesnumber50-
tracenumber3-
explosionnumber5-
autoresizebooleantrue-
hueobject{ min: 0, max: 360 }-
delayobject{ min: 15, max: 30 }-
boundariesobject{ visible: false, x: 50, y: 50, width: container.clientWidth, height: container.clientHeight }-
sound.enabledbooleanfalse-
sound.filesstring[][ 'explosion0.mp3', 'explosion1.mp3', 'explosion2.mp3' ]-
sound.volumeobject{ min: 1, max: 2 }-
mouseobject{ click: false, move: false, max: 3 }-
brightnessobject{ min: 50, max: 80 }-
brightness.decayobject{ min: 0.015, max: 0.03 }-

License

MIT License © 2021 Vitalij Ryndin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial