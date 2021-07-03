Fireworks Canvas Example

Take a look at the live example!

install

bower install --save fireworks-canvas npm install --save fireworks-canvas

usage

import * as Fireworks from 'fireworks-canvas' const Fireworks = require ( 'fireworks-canvas' ) requirejs([ 'Fireworks' ], Fireworks => {}) const Fireworks = window .Fireworks const container = document .getElementById( 'container' ) const options = { maxRockets : 3 , rocketSpawnInterval : 150 , numParticles : 100 , explosionMinHeight : 0.2 , explosionMaxHeight : 0.9 , explosionChance : 0.08 , width : container.clientWidth, height : container.clientHeight cannons : [{ x : width * 0.2 }, { x : width * 0.8 }], rocketInitialPoint : width * 0.5 , } const fireworks = new Fireworks(container, options) const stop = fireworks.start() stop() fireworks.stop() fireworks.kill() fireworks.fire() fireworks.resetSize() fireworks.setSize( 100 , 100 ) fireworks.onFinish( () => container.remove())

usage with typscript

import * as FireworksCanvas from 'fireworks-canvas' const fireworks = new FireworksCanvas(container)

OR

import FireworksCanvas = require ( 'fireworks-canvas' ) const fireworks = new FireworksCanvas(container)

support

Should work in most browsers.

Note that you'll need a polyfill for Set to support iexplore 11.

development