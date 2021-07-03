openbase logo
fc

fireworks-canvas

by Tyler Waters
2.6.2 (see all)

Fireworks Canvas Example

Overview

Readme

Fireworks Canvas Example

Take a look at the live example!

install

bower install --save fireworks-canvas
npm install --save fireworks-canvas

usage

import * as Fireworks from 'fireworks-canvas' // mjs

const Fireworks = require('fireworks-canvas') // cjs

requirejs(['Fireworks'], Fireworks => {}) // amd

const Fireworks = window.Fireworks // browser global

// needs at least a container element, you can provide options
// (options are optional, defaults defined below)
const container = document.getElementById('container')
const options = {
  maxRockets: 3, // max # of rockets to spawn
  rocketSpawnInterval: 150, // millisends to check if new rockets should spawn
  numParticles: 100, // number of particles to spawn when rocket explodes (+0-10)
  explosionMinHeight: 0.2, // percentage. min height at which rockets can explode
  explosionMaxHeight: 0.9, // percentage. max height before a particle is exploded
  explosionChance: 0.08, // chance in each tick the rocket will explode
  width: container.clientWidth, // override the width, defaults to container width
  height: container.clientHeight // override the height, defaults to container height


  // array of points, defaults to []
  // when x is null or not defined, uses random position between 0 -> container width
  // when y is null or not defined, uses container height
  cannons: [{ x: width * 0.2 }, { x: width * 0.8 }],

  // defines a single cannon with null for height and provided value for X.
  // will be apended to provided cannons
  rocketInitialPoint: width * 0.5,

}

// instantiate the class and call start
// this returns a disposable - calling it will stop fireworks.
const fireworks = new Fireworks(container, options)
const stop = fireworks.start()
stop() // stop rockets from spawning
fireworks.stop() // also stops fireworks.
fireworks.kill() // forcibly stop fireworks
fireworks.fire() // fire a single rocket.
fireworks.resetSize() // resets the size to the containers dimensions
fireworks.setSize(100, 100) // sets the size to the specified dimensions
fireworks.onFinish(() => container.remove()) // callback when the last firework disappears

usage with typscript

import * as FireworksCanvas from 'fireworks-canvas'
const fireworks = new FireworksCanvas(container)

OR

import FireworksCanvas = require('fireworks-canvas')
const fireworks = new FireworksCanvas(container)

support

Should work in most browsers.

Note that you'll need a polyfill for Set to support iexplore 11.

development

npm i
npm start
# open localhost:8001 in your favourite browser

