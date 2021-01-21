🎆 fireworks

Simple, zero-dependency library for

rendering fireworks in JavaScript and React

import fx from 'fireworks' fx({ x: number y: number count?: number colors?: string [] canvasWidth?: number canvasHeight?: number canvasTopOffset?: number canvasLeftOffset?: number bubbleSizeMinimum?: number bubbleSizeMaximum?: number bubbleSpeedMinimum?: number bubbleSpeedMaximum?: number particleTimeout?: number parentNode?: HTMLElement })

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install fireworks

Or with yarn:

$ yarn add fireworks

Usage

Each time you call the fireworks() function, a canvas gets rendered with fireworks at position (x,y) like this:

const fireworks = require ( 'fireworks' ) fireworks({ x : window .innerWidth / 2 , y : window .innerHeight / 2 , colors : [ '#cc3333' , '#4CAF50' , '#81C784' ] })

If you want render multiple, you can loop through randomly:

import fx from 'fireworks' let range = n => [...new Array (n)] range( 6 ).map( () => fx({ x : Math .random( window .innerWidth / 2 ) + window .innerWidth / 4 , y : Math .random( window .innerWidth / 2 ) + window .innerWidth / 4 , colors : [ '#cc3333' , '#4CAF50' , '#81C784' ] }) )

For React apps, you can optionally use the component:

import { Fireworks } from 'fireworks/lib/react' function App ( ) { let fxProps = { count : 3 , interval : 200 , colors : [ '#cc3333' , '#4CAF50' , '#81C784' ], calc : ( props, i ) => ({ ...props, x : (i + 1 ) * ( window .innerWidth / 3 ) - (i + 1 ) * 100 , y : 200 + Math .random() * 100 - 50 + (i === 2 ? -80 : 0 ) }) } return ( < div > < Fireworks { ...fxProps } /> < h1 > Congrats! </ h1 > </ div > ) }

NodeConf Fireworks

Looking for Eran Hammer's fireworks from NodeConf? Check out https://github.com/hueniverse/fireworks