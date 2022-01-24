fireway

A schema migration tool for firestore heavily inspired by flyway

Install

yarn global add fireway npx fireway

CLI

Usage $ fireway < command > [options] Available Commands migrate Migrates schema to the latest version For more info, run any command with the `-- help ` flag $ fireway migrate -- help Options --require Requires a module before executing -v, --version Displays current version -h, -- help Displays this message Examples $ fireway migrate $ fireway --require= "ts-node/register" migrate

fireway migrate

Description Migrates schema to the latest version Usage $ fireway migrate [options] Options --path Path to migration files (default ./migrations) --projectId Target firebase project --dryrun Simulates changes --forceWait Forces waiting for migrations that do not strictly manage async calls --require Requires a module before executing -h, -- help Displays this message Examples $ fireway migrate $ fireway migrate --path=./my-migrations $ fireway migrate --projectId=my-staging-id $ fireway migrate --dryrun $ fireway migrate --forceWait $ fireway --require= "ts-node/register" migrate

Migration file format

Migration file name format: v[semver]__[description].js

module .exports.migrate = async ({firestore, FieldValue}) => { await firestore.collection( 'name' ).add({ key : FieldValue.serverTimestamp()}); };

Typed Migrations

For type checking and Intellisense, there are two options:

TypeScript

Ensure ts-node is installed Define a ts-node configuration block inside your tsconfig.json file: { "ts-node" : { "transpileOnly" : true , "compilerOptions" : { "module" : "commonjs" } } } Create a migration import { MigrateOptions } from 'fireway' ; export async function migrate ( {firestore} : MigrateOptions ) { await firestore.collection( 'data' ).doc( 'one' ).set({key: 'value' }); }; Run fireway migrate with the require option $ fireway migrate --require= "ts-node/register"

JSDoc

Alternatively, you can use JSDoc for Intellisense

module .exports.migrate = async ({firestore}) => { };

Running locally

Typically, fireway expects a --projectId option that lets you specify the Firebase project associated with your Firestore instance against which it performs migrations. However, most likely you'll want to test your migration scripts locally first before running them against your actual (presumably, production) instances. If you are using the Firestore emulator, define the FIRESTORE_EMULATOR_HOST environment variable, e.g.:

export FIRESTORE_EMULATOR_HOST="localhost:8080"

The firestore node library will connect to your local instance. This way, you don't need a project ID and migrations will be run against your emulator instance. This works since fireway is built on the firestore node library.

Migration logic

Gather all the migration files and sort them according to semver Find the last migration in the fireway collection If the last migration failed, stop. (remove the failed migration result or restore the db to continue) Run the migration scripts since the last migration

Migration results

Migration results are stored in the fireway collection in firestore

{ checksum : 'fdfe6a55a7c97a4346cb59871b4ce97c' , description : 'example' , execution_time : 1221 , installed_by : 'system_user_name' , installed_on : firestore.Timestamp(), installed_rank : 3 , script : 'v0.0.1__example.js' , success : true , type : 'js' , version : '0.0.1' }

Contributing

$ yarn $ yarn setup $ yarn test

License

MIT