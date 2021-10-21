A language and compiler for writing Firestore security rules. The compiler also generates TypeScript interfaces. The main idea is to be able to add idiomatic type validation to routes, as if they had strict type-checking. The language also has some nice features to elegantly express rules for certain situations, which otherwise would be too cumbersome to encode.
Questions, suggestions, etc.:
https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/fireward
readonly types that allow setting but prevent editing of individual fields
Fireward was used in these awesome projects:
StretchMinder is a work break timer for iOS that reminds you to take frequent breaks while providing short guided movement & breathing routines which are designed to address the needs of someone who's sitting all day.
Oresman Readers Website is a site that houses the famous Oresman Readers, a fine art collection by Donald and Patricia Oresman. It relies on Fireward to structure and secure its data, as well as to provide a shopping cart item reservation system.
COGS is an intuitive hardware/software platform for real-world interactive experiences, including escape rooms and immersive theatre.
Super Magic Link allows Twitch streamers to sync video games, TV shows, movies, and music to their viewers.
Post your project here to be featured in this section.
npm install -g fireward
Should work for Windows, MacOS and most Linux systems.
Download a release binary and put it in your
PATH.
The project is easy to compile for most platforms, requires no knowledge of Haskell, and is completed in two simple steps:
PATH.
cd into the project directory and run
stack install.
Afterwards, everything is automatic. Stack will download and install the compiler and dependencies and put the
fireward executable into the path given by
stack path --local-bin command. You may want to add that path to your
PATH variable. The automatic download and build process will take about 5 minutes, if you have decent bandwidth and processing power.
Install Docker, then use like this:
To generate Firestore rules
cat definitions.ward | docker run --rm -i -a stdout -a stdin bijoutrouvaille/fireward > generated.rules
To generate TypeScript rules
cat definitions.ward | docker run --rm -i -a stdout -a stdin bijoutrouvaille/fireward -c "--lang=typescript" > generated.ts
Fireward has been used in medium-sized projects, in production. It has been built with reliability in mind, which is realized through an extensive unit test suite, an integration test suite, and the uncompromizing type safety of Haskell.
The repository has a committed maintainer, and bugs are fixed quickly. Please be encouraged to use Fireward for your professional work.
fireward
-i FILE --input=FILE Input fireward file instead of stdin
-o FILE --output=FILE Output file instead of stdout
-s STRING --string=STRING Input string
-l language --lang=language, --language=language Output language. One of: rules, typescript (or ts).
-V --version Print version
-h --help Show help
--lang is
rules by default, and is, therefore, optional. If
-i is not provided,
stdin is read. If
-o is not provided, output goes to
stdout.
Example:
Generate rules:
fireward -i myrules.ward > firestore.rules
Generate TypeScript definitions:
fireward -i myrules.ward --lang=typescript > MyTypings.ts
Fireward tries to keep things simple and easy to learn by mostly using the syntax that already exists in the two languages it generates: Firestore Rules and TypeScript. The basic steps in writing Fireward are: 1. Define a type with TypeScript-like syntax. 2. Assign it to routes written with Firestore Rules syntax. Therefore, the .ward file is essentially Firestore rules augmented with TypeScript types.
Fireward will wrap the code with the boilerplate:
service cloud.firestore {
match /databases/{database}/documents {
...
}
}
Currently, it is an error to do so yourself.
type Name = { first: string, last?: string }
type User = { name: Name | string }
match /users/{id} is User {
allow read: true; // will allow all reads
allow create, update: request.auth!=null; // will only allow creates and updates if logged in AND input is of type User
allow delete: false; // will never allow deletes
}
rules_version = '2' // unnecessary, see notes on Version 2 below
type User = {
name: { first: string, last: string }, // inline nested objects
age?: int, // optional type
verified: bool
contact: Phone | Email // a union type
// readonly prevents editing this field later (the old `const` syntax will continue to work also)
// this works for both literals and nested objects
readonly uid: string
smorgasBoard: "hi" | "bye" | true | 123 // literal types, same as in TS
friends: string[], // a list of strings (string type not validated)
flags: [string, 'new' | 'verified', string | int, string?], // a 4-tuple, max size 4, last item optional (type IS validated)
permissions: map // corresponds to `map` type in the rules and `Record<string, unknown>` in TS
irrelevantType: any // translates to the `any` type in typescript and is not type checked in the rules
location: latlng // native Firestore geolocation type
"ハロー・ワールド": string // for valid property names see https://firebase.google.com/docs/firestore/quotas#collections_documents_and_fields
// Custom type validation expressions can appear at the end of any type
allow update: if data.age > prev.age // data refers to this type's incoming data, prev refers to previously stored data.
allow write: if request.time > 123 // shorthand for create, update, delete
allow create, update: if data.verified == true // allows to group multiple methods into a single expression
}
type Phone = { number: int, country: int }
type Email = string
function isLoggedInUser(userId) {
let a = request.auth;
// return keyword optional
return a!=null && a.uid == userId;
}
match /users/{userId} is User {
// read, write, create, update, list, get and delete conditions are allowed
allow read, create, update: if isLoggedInUser(userId); // anti-pattern: combining reads and writes like this is possible but dangerous.
allow delete: false;
}
Firestore rules can operate under the old or new syntax: see https://firebase.google.com/docs/firestore/security/get-started#security_rules_version_2.
Fireward only supports version 2, and will automatically include the setting in generated rules.
Firestore rules language' primitive types don't map exactly to JavaScript, so Fireward has to convert them when generating TypeScript definitions. In particular:
int and
float map to TypeScript
number
bool in rules maps to TS
boolean
latlng in rules maps to TS
WardGeoPoint which tries to mimic the Web native type https://firebase.google.com/docs/reference/js/firebase.firestore.GeoPoint.
timestamp maps to
null|WardTimestamp|Date|WardFieldValue. Snapshots will come in as a
WardTimestamp, but when writing to the database, you can assign, in addition to a
WardTimestamp object, a server
timestamp object (
firebase.firestore.FieldValue.serverTimestamp()) or a javascript
Date object.
WardTimestamp is defined in the generated typescript file, and it is intended to follow the officially defined interface: https://firebase.google.com/docs/reference/node/firebase.firestore.Timestamp.html.
Union types are supported. Intersections are not (yet). The usage is simple and demonstrated in the basic example above.
Firestore lists are supported and transpile to arrays in TS. The syntax is
MyType[]. The type is not validated in Firestore.
Note: the syntax
MyType[n] will continue to work for some time, but it is being phased out. Please use the tuple syntax.
The tuple syntax is very similar to TS.
Example:
[string, 'hello', 123, int?, (string | MyType)?]
The above requires the first three elements present, but the last two are optional.
null
Unlike in Firebase Realitime Database, optional types differ from
nulls. Optional types are indicated with a
? before the colon in objects, e.g.
{phone?: string}, or after the type name in tuples. Warning: if you are relying on TypeScript, an optional type will allow you to define keys with value
undefined, which Firestore may reject as an error. Firestore has no equivalent to the JavaScript
undefined.
readonly Types
Fireward allows you to declare properties as
readonly, as in the example above. A
readonly property will permit being written to once, rejecting subsequent writes. By design, the update will also be permitted in situations where the previous value is
null or optional and absent.
Note:
readonly used to only work on primitive types. Now it works for nested objects as well, thanks to the firestore MapDiff feature.
Each type definition, including inline and nested objects, can have custom validations at the end.
allow method1, method2: if <condition expr>.
if is optional.
create,
update,
delete, and
write.
write is simply a shorthand for all the other ones.
data and
prev refer to incoming data and previously stored data for this type respectively.
data will be null on deletes, and
prev will be null on creates.
Note: if a validation is absent for a method and type, it will pass. For example, if you have create and delete validations, but not an update one, updates will pass validation, unless other conditions (e.g. route-level conditions or variable type validation) prevent it.
See the complete example above.
Just like the Typescript language, Fireward supports literal types that can be mixed and matched using unions. The supported literal values are
true,
false, numbers and strings. For example, the following Fireward line will map to the exact same Typescript code
type SmorgasBoard = "hello" | 'bye' | 123 | 2.5 | false and can be used to validate routes in Firestore.
For the exception of assigning a type to a route, the syntax is identical to the Firestore rule language syntax.
Line comments are supported with
//.
Note: The usage of this feature is optional, though very convenient.
Types that go into the database are different from those that come out of it. For example, a
float value obtained from the database will become a Typescript
number, but when you send it to the Firestore client to be saved in the database, its value can be also
firestore.FieldValue.increment(), which returns a
FieldValue class, aka Sentinel value. Timestamps are a more complex example of this difference. When Typescript typings are generated, this creates a problem: which Firestore types do we reflect in the Typescript definitions? Fireward deals with this issue by providing types as an optional generic parameter. For example, the following Fireward definition
type Person = {
name: string
age: int
}
generates this Typescript
type Person<Types extends FirewardTypes = FirewardTypes> = {
name: string
age: Types['number']
}
FirewardTypes is provided with the generated TS like so
export type FirewardTypes = FirewardInput | FirewardOutput.
FirewardInput and
FirewardOutput are also provided:
export type FirewardOutput = /** what you get from DB */ { timestamp: WardTimestamp|null; number: number; };
export type FirewardInput = /** what you send to DB */ { timestamp: WardTimestamp|Date|WardFieldValue; number: number|WardFieldValue; };
You can now see the flexibility this provides. If you want to limit your
Person type only to values that may come from the database, simply pass the corresponding type parameter
type PersonInput = Person<FirewardInput>. You can also define your own IO types, which will work as long they are assignable to the type that defines all the possible ones--
FirewardTypes.
planned but not yet supported
Contributions are welcome!
Please use, test, file issues, star and share Fireward with your Firebase friends.
The project uses the stack tool and puts useful shortcuts, like
make test, into the makefile.
The project was born from an exercise in monadic programming (based on Monads for Functional Programming by Wadler, and Thinking Functionally in Haskell, the chapter on Parsing), so the parser is written from scratch. It seems to be the same in concept as Parsec, but with less functionality.
Please unit test contributions and make sure all the tests are passing when submitting. The project makes that part easy and fun.
Is done from the
integration directory.
firebase setup:emulators:firestore.
npm test command.
The tests are writted with mocha and typescript. Put fixture ward files in the
integration/wards folder.
isX for
type X should have a better name space). Done: now:
is____X.
MIT github.com/bijoutrouvaille