Build prototypes that scale on Google Cloud Platform in minutes

Manage Firestore data in a spreadsheet-like UI, write Cloud Functions effortlessly in the browser, and connect to your favorite third party platforms such as SendGrid, Twilio, Algolia, Slack and more.

Live Demo

💥 Check out the live demo of Rowy 💥

Quick Deploy

Set up Rowy on your Google Cloud Platform project with this one-click deploy button.

https://rowy.app/deploy

Documentation

You can find the full documentation with how-to guides here.

Features

Powerful spreadsheet interface for Firestore

CRUD operations

Sort and filter by row values

Lock, Freeze, Resize, Hide and Rename columns

Multiple views for the same collection

Bulk import or export data - csv, json

Automate with cloud functions and ready made extensions

Effortlessly build cloud functions on field level triggers right in the browser Use any NPM modules or APIs

Connect to your favourite tool with pre-built extensions or create your own SendGrid, Algolia, Twilio, Bigquery and more



Rich and flexible data fields

30+ fields supported Basic types: Short Text, Long Text, Email, Phone, URL… Custom UI pickers: Date, Checkbox, Single Select, Multi Select… Uploaders: Image, File Rich Editors: JSON, Code, Rich Text (HTML)

Data validation, default values, required fields

Action field: Clickable trigger for any Cloud Function

Aggregate field: Populate cell with value aggregated from the row’s sub-table

Connect Table: Get snapshot of data from another data table using Algolia

Connect Service: Get data from any HTTP endpoint

Collaborate with your team

Granular table-level and field-level permission control

with custom user roles

Built in user management

Customizable views for different user roles

Install

Set up Rowy on your Google Cloud project with this one-click deploy button. Your data and cloud functions stay on your own Firestore/GCP.

The one-click deploy makes the process of setting up easy with a step by step guide and ensures your project is setup correctly.

It deploys Rowy Run, an open-source Cloud Run instance that operates exclusively on your GCP project. So we never have access to your service account or any of your data.

Alternatively, you can manually install by following this guide.

Roadmap

View our roadmap on Rowy - Upvote, downvote, share your thoughts!

If you'd like to propose a feature, submit an issue here.

Join our community

We would love to connect and hear what you think!