Firestore session store for Express.js / Connect.
firebase-admin is a required peer dependency for
firestore-store.
npm install firebase-admin firestore-store --save
Initialize
firebase-admin firestore database.
const admin = require("firebase-admin");
const firebase = admin.initializeApp({
credential: admin.credential.cert("path/to/serviceAccountCredentials.json"),
databaseURL: "https://<DATABASE_URL>.firebaseio.com",
});
const database = firebase.firestore();
Pass
express-session to
firestore-store
const session = require("express-session");
const FirestoreStore = require("firestore-store")(session);
Pass database reference to the FirestoreStore.
express() // or connect
.use(
session({
store: new FirestoreStore({
database: database,
}),
secret: "keyboard cat",
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true,
})
);
When using Firebase Hosting together with Cloud Functions or Cloud Run, cookies are stripped from incoming requests. This would normally prevent the session lookup mechanism from working. However, when using
__session as the name, the value will be passed through to the app.
express() // or connect
.use(
session({
store: new FirestoreStore({
database: database,
}),
name: "__session", // ← required for Cloud Functions / Cloud Run
secret: "keyboard cat",
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true,
})
);
Refer to Using Cookies in the Firebase Documentation on Caching
const store = new FirestoreStore(options);
Firestore reference.
Collection name to use for sessions.
Parser used to save or read session info from session document. If you need custom functionality or want to add more properties you can implement such a parser yourself. Required is to have
read and
save methods. Check default parser DocParser
dateModified field:
const parser = {
read(doc) {
return JSON.parse(doc.session);
},
save(doc) {
return {
session: JSON.stringify(doc),
dateModified: Date.now(),
};
},
};
const store = new FirestoreStore({ parser });
https://github.com/hendrysadrak/firestore-store/issues/57#issue-718419725
const parser = {
read(doc) {
return doc;
},
save(doc) {
return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(doc));
},
};
const store = new FirestoreStore({ parser });
This store implements all the required, recommended and optional methods of the express-session store.
Currently tested with node.js version 10, 12 & 14. Travis is used for running tests https://travis-ci.org/hendrysadrak/firestore-store
