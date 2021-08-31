Firestore session store for Express.js / Connect.

Source of this library is written in ES6 but commonjs exports are used. If you have any problems or questions let me know in issues.

Installation

firebase-admin is a required peer dependency for firestore-store .

npm install firebase-admin firestore-store --save

Usage with Express.js / Connect

Initialize firebase-admin firestore database.

const admin = require ( "firebase-admin" ); const firebase = admin.initializeApp({ credential : admin.credential.cert( "path/to/serviceAccountCredentials.json" ), databaseURL : "https://<DATABASE_URL>.firebaseio.com" , }); const database = firebase.firestore();

Pass express-session to firestore-store

const session = require ( "express-session" ); const FirestoreStore = require ( "firestore-store" )(session);

Pass database reference to the FirestoreStore.

express() .use( session({ store : new FirestoreStore({ database : database, }), secret : "keyboard cat" , resave : true , saveUninitialized : true , }) );

Usage in Cloud Functions or Cloud Run

When using Firebase Hosting together with Cloud Functions or Cloud Run, cookies are stripped from incoming requests. This would normally prevent the session lookup mechanism from working. However, when using __session as the name, the value will be passed through to the app.

express() .use( session({ store : new FirestoreStore({ database : database, }), name : "__session" , secret : "keyboard cat" , resave : true , saveUninitialized : true , }) );

Refer to Using Cookies in the Firebase Documentation on Caching

Options

const store = new FirestoreStore(options);

Firestore reference.

Collection name to use for sessions.

Parser used to save or read session info from session document. If you need custom functionality or want to add more properties you can implement such a parser yourself. Required is to have read and save methods. Check default parser DocParser

const parser = { read(doc) { return JSON .parse(doc.session); }, save(doc) { return { session : JSON .stringify(doc), dateModified : Date .now(), }; }, }; const store = new FirestoreStore({ parser });

Example of a custom parser storing the session in the firestore without stringifying:

const parser = { read(doc) { return doc; }, save(doc) { return JSON .parse( JSON .stringify(doc)); }, }; const store = new FirestoreStore({ parser });

Compatibility

This store implements all the required, recommended and optional methods of the express-session store.

Currently tested with node.js version 10, 12 & 14. Travis is used for running tests https://travis-ci.org/hendrysadrak/firestore-store

Support

If you have any problems or questions let me know in issues.

If you see it as a useful library star ⭐ it on Github so I know to put more time into supporting it.

License

MIT License