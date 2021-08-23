openbase logo
fs

firestore-size

by github.com/alekslario
2.0.7 (see all)

Calculates the approximate size of a Firestore document.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Inspired by git@github.com:miktam/sizeof.git

firestore-size

npm bundle size MIT license David npm This tiny package calculates the approximate size (in bytes) of a Firestore document.

Installation

npm i firestore-size

Usage

import sizeof from 'firestore-size'

const snapshot = db
      .collection("data")
      .doc(id)
      .get();
const data = snapshot.data(); 

const bytes = sizeof(data);
console.log( bytes > 1000 ? "I'm in awe of the size of this lad!": "Ew..")
console.log( typeof bytes === 'number'); //true

How it works

  • Array - The sum of the sizes of its values
  • Boolean - 1 byte
  • Bytes - Byte length
  • Date and time - 8 bytes
  • Floating-point number - 8 bytes
  • Geographical point - 16 bytes
  • Integer - 8 bytes
  • Map - The size of the map, calculated the same way as document size
  • Null - 1 byte
  • Reference - The document name size
  • Text string - Number of UTF-8 encoded bytes + 1

More on how the size is calculated in firestore docs - documentation

Important notice

Does not take into account the name of a document.

For a document in the subcollection users/jeff/tasks with a string document ID of my_task_id, the document name size is 6 + 5 + 6 + 11 + 16 = 44 bytes. More about it in the docs.

Does not take into account indexing. Indexes can be disabled - docs - to free up more space.

Caught a Bug?

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device

As always, you can run the tests using: npm test

