Inspired by git@github.com:miktam/sizeof.git

This tiny package calculates the approximate size (in bytes) of a Firestore document.

Installation

npm i firestore-size

Usage

import sizeof from 'firestore-size' const snapshot = db .collection( "data" ) .doc(id) .get(); const data = snapshot.data(); const bytes = sizeof(data); console .log( bytes > 1000 ? "I'm in awe of the size of this lad!" : "Ew.." ) console .log( typeof bytes === 'number' );

How it works

Array - The sum of the sizes of its values

Boolean - 1 byte

Bytes - Byte length

Date and time - 8 bytes

Floating-point number - 8 bytes

Geographical point - 16 bytes

Integer - 8 bytes

Map - The size of the map, calculated the same way as document size

Null - 1 byte

Reference - The document name size

Text string - Number of UTF-8 encoded bytes + 1

More on how the size is calculated in firestore docs - documentation

Important notice

Does not take into account the name of a document.

For a document in the subcollection users/jeff/tasks with a string document ID of my_task_id , the document name size is 6 + 5 + 6 + 11 + 16 = 44 bytes. More about it in the docs.

Does not take into account indexing. Indexes can be disabled - docs - to free up more space.

Caught a Bug?

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device