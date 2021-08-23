Inspired by git@github.com:miktam/sizeof.git
This tiny package calculates the approximate size (in bytes) of a Firestore document.
npm i firestore-size
import sizeof from 'firestore-size'
const snapshot = db
.collection("data")
.doc(id)
.get();
const data = snapshot.data();
const bytes = sizeof(data);
console.log( bytes > 1000 ? "I'm in awe of the size of this lad!": "Ew..")
console.log( typeof bytes === 'number'); //true
More on how the size is calculated in firestore docs - documentation
Does not take into account the name of a document.
For a document in the subcollection
users/jeff/tasks with a string document ID of
my_task_id, the document name size is 6 + 5 + 6 + 11 + 16 = 44 bytes. More about it in the docs.
Does not take into account indexing. Indexes can be disabled - docs - to free up more space.
Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device
As always, you can run the tests using:
npm test