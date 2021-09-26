More simple, powerful and TypeScript friendly Firestore wrapper.
Thank you for using
@firestore-simple/admin and
@firestore-simple/web to date. Unfortunately, I decided to end maintaining
@firestore-simple/admin and
@firestore-simple/web, so these do not support the new Firebase SDK v9.
If you want to find another TypeScript friendly Firestore package, Firebase Open Source will be helpful.
Firestore-simple is my first OSS that was maintained for long days, so I learned a lot of tasks that need to maintenance OSS continuity and how to use complex types of TypeScript from it. I loved Firestore and used it, so I was motivated to create and maintain
Firestore-simple. But recently both of my work and hobby do not require Firebase, I'm not interested in Firebase day by day.
New Firebase SDK v9 supports modern JS importing style, it will be welcome by nowaday JS/TS. But Firestore wrapper packages like
Firestore-simple maybe need some fix to support a newer way to import original Firestore packages provided from Firebase SDK, I already have not enough motivation for support in
Firestore-simple.
|firestore-simple
|More simple API
|Original Firestore only provide a slightly complicated low-level API. firestore-simple provide a simple and easy to use API.
|TypeScript friendly
|firestore-simple helps you type the document. You no longer need to cast after getting a document from Firestore.
|Encoding and decoding
|Convert js object <-> Firestore document every time? You need define to convert function just only one time.
|Easy and safe transaction
|firestore-simple allow same CRUD API in
runTransaction. No longer need to worry about transaction context.
|Pakcages
|version
|Support Firestore SDK
|\@firestore-simple/admin
|admin SDK
|\@firestore-simple/web
|web SDK
firestore-simple is DEPRECATED
Previous firestore-simple is DEPRECATED!
firestore-simple is moved to
@firestore-simple/admin and
@firestore-simple/web. Please use these packages insted of
firestore-simple.
If you are using firestore-simple before v7.0.0 with admin SDK, migrate your code like this.
// old
import { FirestoreSimple } from 'firestore-simple'
// new
import { FirestoreSimple } from '@firestore-simple/admin'
Firestore has two SDK admin and web for js/ts. Please install firestore-simple which corresponds to the SDK you are using.
with admin SDK
npm i @firestore-simple/admin
with web SDK
npm i @firestore-simple/web
These code using
@firestore-simple/admin with admin SDK, but
@firestore-simple/web has almost same API. So you can use same code with
@firestore-simple/web for web SDK.
// TypeScript
import admin, { ServiceAccount } from 'firebase-admin'
import serviceAccount from '../../firebase_secret.json' // prepare your firebase secret json before exec example
import { FirestoreSimple } from '@firestore-simple/admin'
const ROOT_PATH = 'example/usage'
admin.initializeApp({ credential: admin.credential.cert(serviceAccount as ServiceAccount) })
const firestore = admin.firestore()
interface User {
id: string,
name: string,
age: number,
}
const main = async () => {
// declaration
const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore)
const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: `${ROOT_PATH}/user` })
// add
const bobId = await dao.add({ name: 'bob', age: 20 })
// 3Y5jwT8pB4cMqS1n3maj
// fetch(get)
// A return document is typed as `User` automatically.
const bob: User | undefined = await dao.fetch(bobId)
// { id: '3Y5jwT8pB4cMqS1n3maj', age: 20, name: 'bob' }
// update
await dao.set({
id: bobId,
name: 'bob',
age: 30, // update 20 -> 30
})
// delete
const deletedId = await dao.delete(bobId)
// 3Y5jwT8pB4cMqS1n3maj
// multi set
// `bulkSet`, `bulkAdd` and `bulkDelete` are wrapper for WriteBatch
await dao.bulkSet([
{ id: '1', name: 'foo', age: 1 },
{ id: '2', name: 'bar', age: 2 },
])
// multi fetch
const users: User[] = await dao.fetchAll()
// [
// { id: '1', name: 'foo', age: 1 },
// { id: '2', name: 'bar', age: 2 },
// ]
// multi delete
await dao.bulkDelete(users.map((user) => user.id))
}
main()
firestore-simple automatically types document data retrieved from a collection by TypeScript generics, you need to pass type arguments when creating a FirestoreSimpleCollection object.
interface User {
id: string, // Must need `id: string` property
name: string,
age: number,
}
const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore)
const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: `user` })
After that, type of document obtained from FirestoreSimpleCollection will be
User.
// fetch(get)
const bob: User | undefined = await dao.fetch(bobId)
💡 NOTICE:
The type passed to the type argument MUST have an
id property. The reason is that firestore-simple treats
id as firestore document id and relies on this limitation to provide a simple API(ex:
fetch,
set).
You can hook and convert object before post to Firestore and after fetch from firestore.
encode is called before post, and
decode is called after fetch.
It useful for common usecase, for example change property name, convert value, map to class instances and so on.
Here is example code to realize following these features.
User class each property to Firestore document key/value before post
updated property using Firebase server timestamp when update document
User class instance
class User {
constructor(
public id: string,
public name: string,
public created: Date,
public updated?: Date,
) { }
}
const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore)
const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({
path: `user`,
// Map `User` to firestore document
encode: (user) => {
return {
name: user.name,
created: user.created,
updated: admin.firestore.FieldValue.serverTimestamp() // Using Firebase server timestamp when set document
}
},
// Map firestore document to `User`
decode: (doc) => {
return new User(
doc.id,
doc.name,
doc.created.toDate(), // Convert Firebase timestamp to js date object
doc.updated.toDate()
)
}
})
FirestoreSimple.collection
FirestoreSimple.collection<T, S> has two of the type arguments
T and
S. If property names of
T and property names of the document in Firestore as same, you no longer to need
S. firestore-simple provide auto completion and restriction in most methods by using
T.
On the other hand, if property names of the document in Firestore are different from
T, you need to assign
S that has same property names as the document in firestore.
// T: A type that firestore-simple types automatically after fetch.
interface Book {
id: string,
bookTitle: string
created: Date
}
// S: A type that has same property names the document in firestore.
interface BookDoc {
book_title: string,
created: Date,
}
const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<Book, BookDoc>({path: collectionPath,
// Return object has to has same property names of `BookDoc`
encode: (book) => {
return {
book_title: book.bookTitle,
created: book.created,
}
},
// Return object has to has same property names of `Book`
decode: (doc) => {
return {
id: doc.id,
bookTitle: doc.book_title,
created: doc.created.toDate(),
}
},
})
firestore-simple partially supports
onSnapshot. You can map raw document data to an object with
decode by using
toObject() .
dao.where('age', '>=', 20)
.onSnapshot((querySnapshot, toObject) => {
querySnapshot.docChanges.forEach((change) => {
if (change.type === 'added') {
const changedDoc = toObject(change.doc) // changeDoc is mapped by `decode`.
}
})
})
firestore-simple does not provide API that direct manipulate subcollection. But
collectionFactory is useful for subcollection.
It can define
encode and
decode but not
path. You can create Collection instance from
CollectionFactory with
path and both
encode and
decode are inherited from the factory.
This is example using
collectionFactory for subcollection.
// Subcollection: /user/${user.id}/friend
interface UserFriend {
id: string,
name: string,
created: Date,
}
const userNames = ['alice', 'bob', 'john']
const main = async () => {
const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore)
// Create factory with define `decode` function for subcollection
const userFriendFactory = firestoreSimple.collectionFactory<UserFriend>({
decode: (doc) => {
return {
id: doc.id,
name: doc.name,
created: doc.created.toDate()
}
}
})
const users = await userDao.fetchAll()
for (const user of users) {
// Create subcollection dao that inherited `decode` function defined in factory
const userFriendDao = userFriendFactory.create(`user/${user.id}/friend`)
const friends = await userFriendDao.fetchAll()
}
Firestore
CollectionGroup is also supported. As same as
FirestoreSimple.collection,
FirestoreSimple.collectionGroup has generics and decode features too.
interface Review {
id: string,
userId: string,
text: string,
created: Date,
}
// Create CollectionGroup dao
const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore)
const reviewCollectionGroup = firestoreSimple.collectionGroup<Review>({
collectionId: 'review',
decode: (doc) => {
return {
id: doc.id,
userId: doc.userId,
text: doc.text,
created: doc.created.toDate() // Convert timestamp to Date
}
}
})
// Fetch CollectionGroup documents
const reviews = await reviewCollectionGroup.fetch()
When using
runTransaction with the original firestore, some methods like
get(),
set() and
delete() need to be called from the
transaction object. This is complicated and not easy to use.
firestore-simple allows you to use the same API in transactions. This way, you don't have to change your code depending on whether inside
runTransaction block or not.
interface User {
id: string,
name: string,
}
const docId = 'alice'
// Original firestore transaction
const collection = firestore.collection(`${ROOT_PATH}/user`)
await firestore.runTransaction(async (transaction) => {
const docRef = collection.doc(docId)
// Get document lock
await transaction.get(docRef)
// Update document
transaction.set(docRef, { name: docId })
// Add new document
const newDocRef = collection.doc()
transaction.set(newDocRef, { name: newDocRef.id })
})
// firestore-simple transaction
const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore)
const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: `${ROOT_PATH}/user` })
await firestoreSimple.runTransaction(async (_tx) => {
await dao.fetch(docId)
await dao.set({ id: docId, name: docId })
await dao.add({ name: 'new doc' })
})
If you want to see more transaction example, please check example code and test code.
firestore-simple provides
runBatch it similar to
runTransaction.
set(),
update(),
delete() executed in the
runBatch callback function are executed by
batch.commit() at the end of the block. firestore-simple handles creating batch at start of
runBatch and commit at end of
runBatch.
interface User {
id: string,
name: string,
rank: number,
}
const userNames = ['bob', 'alice', 'john', 'meary', 'king']
const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore)
const userDao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: `${ROOT_PATH}/user` })
// add() convert batch.add() inside runBatch and batch.commit() called at end of block.
await firestoreSimple.runBatch(async (_batch) => {
let rank = 1
for (const name of userNames) {
await userDao.add({ name, rank })
rank += 1
}
console.dir(await userDao.fetchAll()) // Return empty at here.
})
// <- `batch.commit()`
// Can use update() and delete() also set().
await firestoreSimple.runBatch(async (_batch) => {
let rank = 0
for (const user of users) {
if (user.rank < 4) {
// Update rank to zero start
await userDao.update({ id: user.id, rank })
} else {
// Delete 'meary' and 'king'
await userDao.delete(user.id)
}
rank += 1
}
})
// <- `batch.commit()`
If you want to see more runBatch example, please check example code and test code.
If you just want to add/set/delete documents with array, you can use
bulkAdd,
bulkSet,
bulkDelete. These are simple wrapper of batch execution.
Firestore can increment or decrement a numeric field value. This is very useful for counter like fields.
see: https://firebase.google.com/docs/firestore/manage-data/add-data?hl=en#increment_a_numeric_value
firestore-simple supports to
update a document using special value of
FieldValue. So of course you can use
FieldValue.increment with update.
interface User {
id: string,
coin: number,
timestamp: Date,
}
const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore)
const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: `${ROOT_PATH}/user` })
// Setup user
const userId = await dao.add({
coin: 100,
timestamp: FieldValue.serverTimestamp()
})
// Add 100 coin and update timestamp
await dao.update({
id: userId,
coin: FieldValue.increment(100),
timestamp: FieldValue.serverTimestamp()
})
console.log(await dao.fetch(userId))
// { id: 'E4pROVpeLaE3WBCYDDSh',
// coin: 200,
// timestamp: Timestamp { _seconds: 1560666401, _nanoseconds: 731000000 } }
Unfortunately firestore-simple does not support all the features of Firestore, so sometimes you may want to use raw collection references or document references.
In this case, you can get raw collection reference from Collection using
collectionRef also document reference using
docRef(docId).
const firestoreSimple = new FirestoreSimple(firestore)
const dao = firestoreSimple.collection<User>({ path: `user` })
// Same as firestore.collection('user')
const collectionRef = dao.collectionRef
// Same as firestore.collection('user').doc('documentId')
const docRef = dao.docRef('documentId')
firestore-simple provide more API and support almost firestore features.
ex:
addOrSet,
update,
where,
orderBy,
limit.
You can find more example from example directory. Also test code maybe as good sample.
Sorry not yet. Please check source code or look interface using your IDE.
get,
onSnapshot)
