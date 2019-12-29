openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fp

firestore-parser

by Joshua Bence
0.9.0 (see all)

Parse the Firestore REST API JSON into a useable JS object

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

firestore-parser · Maintainability Test Coverage npm version npm license

Parse the Firestore REST API JSON into a useable JS object

Installation

  // Install with NPM
  npm install firestore-parser --save
  // or Install with Yarn
  yarn add firestore-parser

Examples

Live Example

  // Node/AMD: 
  // const FireStoreParser = require('firestore-parser');
  // Node with TypeScript:
  // import * as FireStoreParser from 'firestore-parser';
  import FireStoreParser from 'firestore-parser'
  const projectID = 'PROJECT_ID'
  const key = 'API_KEY'
  const doc = 'DOCUMENT'
  const url = `https://firestore.googleapis.com/v1beta1/projects/${projectID}/databases/(default)/documents/${doc}?key=${key}`
  
  fetch(url)
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(json => FireStoreParser(json))
    .then(json => console.log(json));

Data Structure

The Firestore JSON returned in the REST API, uses value type as keys. This can be difficult to work with since you have to know the data type prior getting the value. The firestore-parser removes this barrier for you.

JSON response from Firestore

{
    "player": {
        "mapValue": {
            "fields": {
                "name": {
                    "stringValue": "steve"
                },
                "health": {
                    "integerValue": "100"
                },
                "alive": {
                    "booleanValue": true
                }
            }
        }
    },
    "level": {
        "integerValue": "7"
    }
}

JSON parsed with firestore-parser

{
    "player": {
        "name": "steve",
        "health": 100,
        "alive": true
    },
    "level": 7
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial