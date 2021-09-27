Jest Mock for testing Google Cloud Firestore
A simple way to mock calls to Cloud Firestore, allowing you to assert that you are requesting data correctly.
This is not a pseudo-database -- it is only for testing you are interfacing with firebase/firestore the way you expect.
This library is NOT feature complete with all available methods exposed by Firestore.
Small, easy to grok pull requests are welcome, but please note that there is no official roadmap for making this library fully featured.
mockFirebase
@google-cloud/firestore compatibility
This library provides an easy to use mocked version of firestore.
With npm:
npm install --save-dev firestore-jest-mock
With yarn:
yarn add --dev firestore-jest-mock
mockFirebase
The default method to use is
mockFirebase, which returns a jest mock, overwriting
firebase and
firebase-admin. It accepts an object with two pieces:
database -- A mock of your collections
currentUser -- (optional) overwrites the currently logged in user
Example usage:
const { mockFirebase } = require('firestore-jest-mock');
// Create a fake Firestore with a `users` and `posts` collection
mockFirebase({
database: {
users: [
{ id: 'abc123', name: 'Homer Simpson' },
{ id: 'abc456', name: 'Lisa Simpson' },
],
posts: [{ id: '123abc', title: 'Really cool title' }],
},
});
If you are using TypeScript, you can import
mockFirebase using ES module syntax:
import { mockFirebase } from 'firestore-jest-mock';
This will populate a fake database with a
users and
posts collection. This database is read-only by default, meaning that any Firestore write calls will not actually persist across invocations.
Now you can write queries or requests for data just as you would with Firestore:
const { mockCollection } = require('firestore-jest-mock/mocks/firestore');
test('testing stuff', () => {
const firebase = require('firebase'); // or import firebase from 'firebase';
const db = firebase.firestore();
return db
.collection('users')
.get()
.then(userDocs => {
// Assert that a collection ID was referenced
expect(mockCollection).toHaveBeenCalledWith('users');
// Write other assertions here
});
});
In TypeScript, you would import
mockCollection using ES module syntax:
import { mockCollection } from 'firestore-jest-mock/mocks/firestore';
The other mock functions may be imported similarly.
@google-cloud/firestore compatibility
If you use
@google-cloud/firestore, use
mockGoogleCloudFirestore instead of
mockFirebase in all the documentation.
const { mockGoogleCloudFirestore } = require('firestore-jest-mock');
mockGoogleCloudFirestore({
database: {
users: [
{ id: 'abc123', name: 'Homer Simpson' },
{ id: 'abc456', name: 'Lisa Simpson' },
],
posts: [{ id: '123abc', title: 'Really cool title' }],
},
});
const { mockCollection } = require('firestore-jest-mock/mocks/firestore');
test('testing stuff', () => {
const { Firestore } = require('@google-cloud/firestore');
const firestore = new Firestore();
return firestore
.collection('users')
.get()
.then(userDocs => {
expect(mockCollection).toHaveBeenCalledWith('users');
expect(userDocs[0].name).toEqual('Homer Simpson');
});
});
Note: Authentication with
@google-cloud/firestore is not handled in the same way as with
firebase.
The
Auth module is not available for
@google-cloud/firestore compatibility.
A common Firestore use case is to store data in document subcollections. You can model these with firestore-jest-mock like so:
const { mockFirebase } = require('firestore-jest-mock');
// Using our fake Firestore from above:
mockFirebase({
database: {
users: [
{
id: 'abc123',
name: 'Homer Simpson',
},
{
id: 'abc456',
name: 'Lisa Simpson',
_collections: {
notes: [
{
id: 'note123',
text: 'This is a document in a subcollection!',
},
],
},
},
],
posts: [{ id: '123abc', title: 'Really cool title' }],
},
});
Similar to how the
id key defines a document object to firestore-jest-mock, the
_collections key defines a subcollection. You model each subcollection structure in the same way that
database is modeled above: an object keyed by collection IDs and populated with document arrays.
This lets you model and validate more complex document access:
const { mockCollection, mockDoc } = require('firestore-jest-mock/mocks/firestore');
test('testing stuff', () => {
const firebase = require('firebase');
const db = firebase.firestore();
return db
.collection('users')
.doc('abc456')
.collection('notes')
.get()
.then(noteDocs => {
// Assert that a collection or document ID was referenced
expect(mockCollection).toHaveBeenNthCalledWith(1, 'users');
expect(mockDoc).toHaveBeenCalledWith('abc456');
expect(mockCollection).toHaveBeenNthCalledWith(2, 'notes');
// Write other assertions here
});
});
The job of the this library is not to test Firestore, but to allow you to test your code without hitting Firebase servers or booting a local emulator. Since this package simulates most of the Firestore interface in plain JavaScript, unit tests can be quick and easy both to write and to execute.
Take this example:
function maybeGetUsersInState(state) {
const query = firestore.collection('users');
if (state) {
query = query.where('state', '==', state);
}
return query.get();
}
We have a conditional query here. If you pass
state to this function, we will query against it; otherwise, we just get all of the users. So, you may want to write a test that ensures you are querying correctly:
const { mockFirebase } = require('firestore-jest-mock');
// Import the mock versions of the functions you expect to be called
const { mockCollection, mockWhere } = require('firestore-jest-mock/mocks/firestore');
describe('we can query', () => {
mockFirebase({
database: {
users: [
{
id: 'abc123',
name: 'Homer Simpson',
state: 'connecticut',
},
{
id: 'abc456',
name: 'Lisa Simpson',
state: 'alabama',
},
],
},
});
test('query with state', async () => {
await maybeGetUsersInState('alabama');
// Assert that we call the correct Firestore methods
expect(mockCollection).toHaveBeenCalledWith('users');
expect(mockWhere).toHaveBeenCalledWith('state', '==', 'alabama');
});
test('no state', async () => {
await maybeGetUsersInState();
// Assert that we call the correct Firestore methods
expect(mockCollection).toHaveBeenCalledWith('users');
expect(mockWhere).not.toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
In this test, we don't necessarily care what gets returned from Firestore (it's not our job to test Firestore), but instead we try to assert that we built our query correctly.
If I pass a state to this function, does it properly query the
userscollection?
That's what we want to answer.
In jest, mocks will not reset between test instances unless you specify them to.
This can be an issue if you have two tests that make an asseration against something like
mockCollection.
If you call it in one test and assert that it was called in another test, you may get a false positive.
Luckily, jest offers a few methods to reset or clear your mocks.
beforeEach to reset between each test
jest.clearAllMocks();
mockCollection.mockClear();
The
where clause in the mocked Firestore will not actually filter the data at all.
We are not recreating Firestore in this mock, just exposing an API that allows us to write assertions.
It is also not the job of the developer (you) to test that Firestore filtered the data appropriately.
Your application doesn't double-check Firestore's response -- it trusts that it's always correct!
The default state of this mock is meant for basic testing that should cover most everyone.
However, you can pass an
options object to the mock to overwrite some default behavior.
const options = {
includeIdsInData: true,
mutable: true,
simulateQueryFilters: true,
};
mockFirebase(database, options);
includeIdsInData
By default, id's are not returned with the document's data.
Although you can declare an id when setting up your fake database, it will not be returned with
data() as that is not the default behavior of firebase.
However, a common practice for firestore users is to manually write an
id property to their documents, allowing them to query
collectionGroup by id.
mutable
Warning: Thar be dragons
By default, the mock database you set up is immutable.
This means it doesn't update, even when you call things like
set or
add, as the result isn't typically important for your tests.
If you need your tests to update the mock database, you can set
mutable to
true when calling
mockFirebase.
Calling
.set() on a document or collection would update the mock database you created.
This can make your tests less predictable, as they may need to be run in the same order.
Use with caution.
Note: not all APIs that update the database are supported yet. PRs welcome!
simulateQueryFilters
By default, query filters (read:
where clauses) pass through all mock Firestore data without applying the requested filters.
If you need your tests to perform
where queries on mock database data, you can set
simulateQueryFilters to
true when calling
mockFirebase.
|Method
|Use
|Method in Firestore
mockCollection
|Assert the correct collection is being queried
|collection
mockCollectionGroup
|Assert the correct collectionGroup is being queried
|collectionGroup
mockDoc
|Assert the correct record is being fetched by id. Tells the mock you are fetching a single record
|doc
mockBatch
|Assert batch was called
|batch
mockBatchDelete
|Assert correct refs are passed
|batch delete
mockBatchCommit
|Assert commit is called. Returns a promise
|batch commit
mockGetAll
|Assert correct refs are passed. Returns a promise resolving to array of docs.
|getAll
mockUpdate
|Assert correct params are passed to update. Returns a promise
|update
mockAdd
|Assert correct params are passed to add. Returns a promise resolving to the doc with new id
|add
mockSet
|Assert correct params are passed to set. Returns a promise
|set
mockDelete
|Assert delete is called on ref. Returns a promise
|delete
mockUseEmulator
|Assert correct host and port are passed
|useEmulator
|Method
|Use
|Method in Firestore
mockGet
|Assert get is called. Returns a promise resolving either to a single doc or querySnapshot
|get
mockWhere
|Assert the correct query is written. Tells the mock you are fetching multiple records
|where
mockLimit
|Assert limit is set properly
|limit
mockOrderBy
|Assert correct field is passed to orderBy
|orderBy
mockOffset
|Assert offset is set properly
|offset
mockStartAfter
|Assert startAfter is called
|startAfter
mockStartAt
|Assert startAt is called
|startAt
mockWithConverter
|Assert withConverter is called
|withConverter
|Method
|Use
|Method in Firestore
mockArrayRemoveFieldValue
|Assert the correct elements are removed from an array
|arrayRemove
mockArrayUnionFieldValue
|Assert the correct elements are added to an array
|arrayUnion
mockDeleteFieldValue
|Assert the correct fields are removed from a document
|delete
mockIncrementFieldValue
|Assert a number field is incremented by the correct amount
|increment
mockServerTimestampFieldValue
|Assert a server Firebase.Timestamp value will be stored
|serverTimestamp
|Method
|Use
|Method in Firestore
mockTimestampToDate
|Assert the call and mock the result, or use the default implementation
|toDate
mockTimestampToMillis
|Assert the call and mock the result, or use the default implementation
|toMillis
mockTimestampFromDate
|Assert the call and mock the result, or use the default implementation
|fromDate
mockTimestampFromMillis
|Assert the call and mock the result, or use the default implementation
|fromMillis
mockTimestampNow
|Assert the call and mock the result, or use the default implementation
|now
|Method
|Use
|Method in Firestore
mockGetTransaction
|Assert transaction.get is called with correct params. Returns a promise
|get
mockGetAllTransaction
|Assert transaction.getAll is called with correct params. Returns a promise
|get
mockSetTransaction
|Assert transaction.set is called with correct params. Returns the transaction object
|set
mockUpdateTransaction
|Assert transaction.update is called with correct params. Returns the transaction object
|update
mockDeleteTransaction
|Assert transaction.delete is called with correct params. Returns the transaction object
|delete
|Method
|Use
|Method in Firebase
mockCreateUserWithEmailAndPassword
|Assert correct email and password are passed. Returns a promise
|createUserWithEmailAndPassword
mockGetUser
|Assert correct user IDs are passed. Returns a promise
|getUser
mockDeleteUser
|Assert correct ID is passed to delete method. Returns a promise
|deleteUser
mockSendVerificationEmail
|Assert request for verification email was sent. Lives on the
currentUser
|sendVerificationEmail
mockCreateCustomToken
|Assert correct user ID and claims are passed. Returns a promise
|createCustomToken
mockSetCustomUserClaims
|Assert correct user ID and claims are set.
|setCustomUserClaims
mockSignInWithEmailAndPassword
|Assert correct email and password were passed. Returns a promise
|signInWithEmailAndPassword
mockSendPasswordResetEmail
|Assert correct email was passed.
|sendPasswordResetEmail
mockVerifyIdToken
|Assert correct token is passed. Returns a promise
|verifyIdToken
mockUseEmulator
|Assert correct emulator url is passed
|useEmulator
mockSignOut
|Assert sign out is called. Returns a promise
|signOut
We welcome all contributions to our projects! Filing bugs, feature requests, code changes, docs changes, or anything else you'd like to contribute are all more than welcome! More information about contributing can be found in the contributing guidelines.
To get set up, simply clone this repository and
npm install!
Upstatement strives to provide a welcoming, inclusive environment for all users. To hold ourselves accountable to that mission, we have a strictly-enforced code of conduct.
Upstatement is a digital transformation studio headquartered in Boston, MA that imagines and builds exceptional digital experiences. Make sure to check out our services, work, and open positions!