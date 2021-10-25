NPM package for backup and restore Firebase Firestore

You can export and import data from firestore with sub collection.

Installation

Install using npm.

npm install firestore-export-import OR yarn add firestore-export-import

Get Google Cloud Account Credentials from Firebase

You can Generate New Private Key from Project Settings from Firebase Console.

After that you need to copy the databaseURL for initiating the App.

Usage

You have to import this package in a JavaScript file and work from there.

Initialize Firebase App

You have initialize the Firebase App in order to use Firestore service. It doesn't matter if you initialize it by using this plugin method or the offical way.

const { initializeApp } = require ( 'firestore-export-import' ) const serviceAccount = require ( './serviceAccountKey.json' ) const options = { firestore : { host : 'localhost:8080' , ssl : false , }, } const appName = '[DEFAULT]' initializeApp(serviceAccount, appName, options)

Export data from firestore

You can export collection and sub collection from your data. The sub collection is optional.

Export options - OPTIONAL

const options = { docsFromEachCollection : 10 , refs : [ 'refKey' , 'deep.level.key' ], }

const { backup } = require ( 'firestore-export-import' ) backup( 'collection-name' , options).then( ( data ) => console .log( JSON .stringify(data)) )

Export data from document

Backup a document with sub collections

backupFromDoc( 'collection-name' , 'document-id' ).then( ( data ) => console .log( JSON .stringify(data)) )

Sub collections will be added under 'subCollection' object.

Get all collections data

This is a suggestion from jcummings2 and leningsv

The ['collectionName1', 'collectionName2'] is OPTIONAL, you can remove this parameter to get all of the current collections in your firestore.

The result is an object of collection's data.

const { backups } = require ( 'firestore-export-import' ) backups([ 'collectionName1' , 'collectionName2' ]) .then( ( collections ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(collections)) })

Export data with query

You are can back update based on query criteria. In this example, I am backing up all data from users collection, where name equals Dale Nguyen .

const queryByName = ( collectionRef ) => collectionRef.where( 'name' , '==' , 'Dale Nguyen' ).get() const users = await backup( 'users' , { queryCollection : queryByName, })

Import data to firestore (Predefined Document Id)

This code will help you to import data from a JSON file to firestore. You have two options:

Restore from a JSON file from your local machine

Restore from a JSON from a HTTP request

This will return a Promise<{status: boolean, message: string}>

Remember that, this action doesn't remove the collection. It will override or add new data to the collection. If you want to remove the current collection, you should do it from firebase console or using firebase firestore:delete

firebase firestore:delete [options] <<path>>

Import / Restore Options

This is the options for the restore function. All of them are optional.

export interface IImportOptions { dates?: string[] autoParseDates?: boolean geos?: string[] autoParseGeos?: boolean refs?: string[] showLogs?: boolean }

For local JSON

Usually the date, location & reference are not converted correctly when you backup the Firestore database. In order to import correctly, you have to pass to parameters for the options:

const options = { dates : [ 'date1' , 'date1.date2' , 'date1.date2.date3' ], geos : [ 'location' , 'locations' ], refs : [ 'refKey' ], }

If you don't want to specify dates , you can use another parameter in order to transform fields to date automatically.

const options = { autoParseDates : true geos : [ 'location' , 'locations' ], refs : [ 'refKey' ], };

After that, the data will be converted based on their types.

const { initializeApp, restore } = require ( 'firestore-export-import' ) const serviceAccount = require ( './serviceAccountKey.json' ) const appName = '[DEFAULT]' initializeApp(serviceAccount, databaseURL, appName) restore( 'your-file-path.json' , { dates : [ 'date1' , 'date1.date2' , 'date1.date2.date3' ], geos : [ 'location' , 'locations' ], refs : [ 'refKey' , 'arrayRef' ], })

For HTTP Request

import request from 'request-promise' ; ... const backupData = await request( 'JSON-URL' ); const status = await restore( JSON .parse(backupData), { dates : [ 'date' ], geos : [ 'location' ] });

The JSON is formated as below. The collection name is test. first-key and second-key are document ids.

{ "test" : { "first-key" : { "website" : "dalenguyen.me" , "date" : { "_seconds" : 1534046400 , "_nanoseconds" : 0 }, "schedule" : { "time" : { "_seconds" : 1534046400 , "_nanoseconds" : 0 } }, "three" : { "level" : { "time" : { "_seconds" : 1534046400 , "_nanoseconds" : 0 } } }, "custom" : { "lastName" : "Nguyen" , "firstName" : "Dale" }, "location" : { "_latitude" : 49.290683 , "_longitude" : -123.133956 }, "locationNested" : { "geopoint" : { "_latitude" : 49.290683 , "_longitude" : -123.133956 } }, "locations" : [ { "_latitude" : 50.290683 , "_longitude" : -123.133956 }, { "_latitude" : 51.290683 , "_longitude" : -123.133956 } ], "email" : "dungnq@itbox4vn.com" , "secondRef" : "test/second-key" , "arrayRef" : [ "test/second-key" , "test/second-key" ], "nestedRef" : { "secondRef" : "test/second-key" }, "subCollection" : { "test/first-key/details" : { "33J2A10u5902CXagoBP6" : { "dogId" : "2" , "dogName" : "hello" }, "MSZTWEP7Lewx0Qr1Mu5s" : { "dogName" : "lala" , "dogId" : "2" } }, "test/first-key/contacts" : { "33J2A10u5902CXagoBP6" : { "contactId" : "1" , "name" : "Dale Nguyen" }, "MSZTWEP7Lewx0Qr1Mu5s" : { "contactId" : "2" , "name" : "Yen Nguyen" } } } }, "second-key" : { "website" : "google.com" , "date" : { "_seconds" : 1534262435 , "_nanoseconds" : 0 }, "custom" : { "lastName" : "Potter" , "firstName" : "Harry" }, "location" : { "_latitude" : 49.290683 , "_longitude" : -123.133956 }, "email" : "test@dalenguyen.me" } } }

Import data to firestore (auto generate document id)

It works the same way as above. However the structure of JSON file is different. It's an array of documents.

{ "test" : [ { "name" : "Dale Nguyen" , "email" : "dale@dalenguyen.me" , "subCollection" : { "details" : [ { "dogId" : "2" , "dogName" : "hello" }, { "dogName" : "lala" , "dogId" : "2" } ] } }, { "name" : "Yen Nguyen" , "email" : "yenchan@gmail.com" }, { "name" : "Harry Potter" , "email" : "harry@potter.me" } ] }

Contributions

This project is based on firestore-import-export, feel free to report bugs and make feature requests in the Issue Tracker, fork and create pull requests!