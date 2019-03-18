A Google Firebase Firestore backup tool.

Note: Firebase now has an official backup and restore tool

Read more about how to use it here: https://firebase.google.com/docs/firestore/manage-data/export-import

Installation

Install using npm.

npm install -g firestore-backup

or yarn

yarn global add firestore-backup

Alternatively download the source.

git clone https://github.com/steadyequipment/node-firestore-backup.git

Retrieving Google Cloud Account Credentials

Visit the Firebase Console Select your project Navigate to Project Settings (at the time of writing the gear icon button at the top left of the page). Navigate to Service Accounts Click Generate New Private Key

This downloaded json file contains the proper credentials needed for firestore-backup to authenticate.

Usage

-a , --accountCredentials <path> - Google Cloud account credentials JSON file.

, - Google Cloud account credentials JSON file. -B , --backupPath <path> - Path to store the backup.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase

Backup with pretty printing:

-P , --prettyPrint - JSON backups done with pretty-printing.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --prettyPrint

Backup from a starting path:

-S , --databaseStartPath <path> - The database collection or document path to begin backup.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --databaseStartPath /myCollection/document_3

Limit number of requests:

-L , --requestCountLimit <number> - The maximum number of requests to be made in parallel.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --requestCountLimit 2

Exclude top level collections from backup:

-E , --excludeCollections <id> - Top level collection id(s) to exclude from backing up.

Note: because of how the command line parsing library works multiple collection ids must be specified as separate parameters.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --excludeCollections myFirstAnnoyingCollection --excludeCollections mySecondAnnoyingCollection

Exclude paths by regex:

--excludePattern <regex> - Patterns to match against paths to exclude from the backup. All subpaths of matched paths will also be excluded.

These patterns can support excluding several different sections of trees, e.g.:

Exclude top level collection: ^/collectionToIgnore

Exclude sub collections of all documents in a collection: ^/organizations/ / */subcollectionToIgnore

*/subcollectionToIgnore Exclude sub collections at a given level: ^/ / / / /subcollectionToIgnore

/ /subcollectionToIgnore Exclude a particular document: ^/organizations/organizationToIgnore

Note: when combining excludePattern with databaseStartPath, the patterns are tested against the full path of the document off the root of database (with a leading slash).

Note: because of how the command line parsing library works multiple exclude patterns must be specified as separate parameters.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --excludePattern '^/collectionToIgnore' --excludePattern '^/[^/]*/[^/]*/subcollectionToIgnore'

Fetch documents in batches:

--batchSize <number - The maximum number of documents to fetch in a single request.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --batchSize 25

That's it! ✨🌈

Contributions

This project has been made much better by it's contributors, feel free to report bugs and make feature requests in the Issue Tracker, fork and create pull requests!