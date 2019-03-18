openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

firestore-backup

by steadyequipment
2.4.0 (see all)

Google Firebase Firestore backup tool

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

196

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

firestore-backup

A Google Firebase Firestore backup tool.

codebeat badge Codacy Badge David badge

Note: Firebase now has an official backup and restore tool

Read more about how to use it here: https://firebase.google.com/docs/firestore/manage-data/export-import

Installation

Install using npm.

npm install -g firestore-backup

or yarn

yarn global add firestore-backup

Alternatively download the source.

git clone https://github.com/steadyequipment/node-firestore-backup.git

Retrieving Google Cloud Account Credentials

  1. Visit the Firebase Console
  2. Select your project
  3. Navigate to Project Settings (at the time of writing the gear icon button at the top left of the page).
  4. Navigate to Service Accounts
  5. Click Generate New Private Key

This downloaded json file contains the proper credentials needed for firestore-backup to authenticate.

Usage

Backup:

  • -a, --accountCredentials <path> - Google Cloud account credentials JSON file.
  • -B, --backupPath <path>- Path to store the backup.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase

Backup with pretty printing:

  • -P, --prettyPrint - JSON backups done with pretty-printing.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --prettyPrint

Backup from a starting path:

  • -S, --databaseStartPath <path> - The database collection or document path to begin backup.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --databaseStartPath /myCollection/document_3

Limit number of requests:

  • -L, --requestCountLimit <number> - The maximum number of requests to be made in parallel.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --requestCountLimit 2

Exclude top level collections from backup:

  • -E, --excludeCollections <id> - Top level collection id(s) to exclude from backing up.

Note: because of how the command line parsing library works multiple collection ids must be specified as separate parameters.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --excludeCollections myFirstAnnoyingCollection --excludeCollections mySecondAnnoyingCollection

Exclude paths by regex:

  • --excludePattern <regex> - Patterns to match against paths to exclude from the backup. All subpaths of matched paths will also be excluded.

These patterns can support excluding several different sections of trees, e.g.:

  • Exclude top level collection: ^/collectionToIgnore
  • Exclude sub collections of all documents in a collection: ^/organizations//*/subcollectionToIgnore
  • Exclude sub collections at a given level: ^/////subcollectionToIgnore
  • Exclude a particular document: ^/organizations/organizationToIgnore

Note: when combining excludePattern with databaseStartPath, the patterns are tested against the full path of the document off the root of database (with a leading slash).

Note: because of how the command line parsing library works multiple exclude patterns must be specified as separate parameters.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --excludePattern '^/collectionToIgnore' --excludePattern '^/[^/]*/[^/]*/subcollectionToIgnore'

Fetch documents in batches:

  • --batchSize <number - The maximum number of documents to fetch in a single request.

Example:

firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --batchSize 25

Relax:

That's it! ✨🌈

Contributions

This project has been made much better by it's contributors, feel free to report bugs and make feature requests in the Issue Tracker, fork and create pull requests!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial