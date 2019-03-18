A Google Firebase Firestore backup tool.
Read more about how to use it here: https://firebase.google.com/docs/firestore/manage-data/export-import
Install using npm.
npm install -g firestore-backup
or yarn
yarn global add firestore-backup
Alternatively download the source.
git clone https://github.com/steadyequipment/node-firestore-backup.git
This downloaded json file contains the proper credentials needed for firestore-backup to authenticate.
-a,
--accountCredentials
<path> - Google Cloud account credentials JSON file.
-B,
--backupPath
<path>- Path to store the backup.
Example:
firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase
-P,
--prettyPrint - JSON backups done with pretty-printing.
Example:
firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --prettyPrint
-S,
--databaseStartPath
<path> - The database collection or document path to begin backup.
Example:
firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --databaseStartPath /myCollection/document_3
-L,
--requestCountLimit
<number> - The maximum number of requests to be made in parallel.
Example:
firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --requestCountLimit 2
-E,
--excludeCollections
<id> - Top level collection id(s) to exclude from backing up.
Note: because of how the command line parsing library works multiple collection ids must be specified as separate parameters.
Example:
firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --excludeCollections myFirstAnnoyingCollection --excludeCollections mySecondAnnoyingCollection
--excludePattern
<regex> - Patterns to match against paths to exclude from the backup. All subpaths of matched paths will also be excluded.
These patterns can support excluding several different sections of trees, e.g.:
Note: when combining excludePattern with databaseStartPath, the patterns are tested against the full path of the document off the root of database (with a leading slash).
Note: because of how the command line parsing library works multiple exclude patterns must be specified as separate parameters.
Example:
firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --excludePattern '^/collectionToIgnore' --excludePattern '^/[^/]*/[^/]*/subcollectionToIgnore'
--batchSize
<number - The maximum number of documents to fetch in a single request.
Example:
firestore-backup --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupPath /backups/myDatabase --batchSize 25
That's it! ✨🌈
This project has been made much better by it's contributors, feel free to report bugs and make feature requests in the Issue Tracker, fork and create pull requests!