A library with some useful utilities for Firebase.

Installation

npm install --save fireproof

Usage

The bottom line is this: all Firebase methods are reproduced on a Fireproof object.

By default, Fireproof uses the built-in Promise constructor, which is available in Node > 0.12 and many modern web browsers. You can override this behavior by providing a standards-compliant Promise constructor on Fireproof's constructor, like so:

Fireproof.Promise = require ( 'bluebird' );

You can also choose to "bless" Fireproof with a promise library that follows the deferral model:

Fireproof.bless( require ( 'Q' ));

If a Promise constructor is not supplied and none exists natively, Fireproof will explode spectacularly.

If the corresponding Firebase method has no return value but does something asynchronously, Fireproof returns a promise that fulfills if the interaction succeeds and rejects if an error occurs. This is true of, e.g., transaction() , auth() , set() , update() , remove() , and once() .

For on() , Firebase returns the callback method that you passed in. Fireproof returns your wrapped callback method with an extra method, then() , attached. So the callback is effectively a promise!

For push() , Firebase returns the reference to the new child. Fireproof does the same, but the reference is also a promise that resolves if the push succeeds and rejects if the push fails.

All Fireproof objects are themselves promises. Except for the case of push() mentioned above, their then() is a shortcut for fp.once('value') . This means you can get the value of any Fireproof object at any time just by treating it as a promise!

var Fireproof = require ( 'fireproof' ), Firebase = require ( 'firebase' ); var firebase = new Firebase( 'https://test.firebaseio.com/thing' ), fireproof = new Fireproof(firebase); fireproof.auth( 'my_auth_token' ).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Successfully authenticated.' ) }, function ( err ) { console .error( 'Error authenticating to Firebase!' ); })

An object encapsulating arrays that keeps their members in sync with a Firebase location's children. The three array references, keys , values , and priorities , are guaranteed to persist for the lifetime of the array. In other words, the arrays themselves are constant; only their contents are mutable. This is highly useful behavior for dirty-checking environments like Angular.js.

Note that changes to the array are not propagated to Firebase.

Usage example:

var Firebase = require ( 'firebase' ); var Fireproof = require ( 'fireproof' ); var stooges = new Fireproof.LiveArray( function ( err ) { console .error( 'Hmm, Firebase disconnected with this error: ' + err.message); }); users.connect( new Firebase( 'https://my-firebase.firebaseio.com/stooges' )); console .log(users.keys); [ 'larry' , 'curly' , 'moe' ] console .log(users.values); [{ name : 'Curly Howard' , catchphrase : 'Nyuk-nyuk-nyuk!' }, { name : 'Larry Fine' , occupation : 'Violinist' }, { name : 'Moe Howard' , haircut : 'bowl' }] console .log(users.priorities); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] users.disconnect();

A helper object for paging over Firebase data. You can call next and previous on it with the number of objects to get in the next page, which is expressed as an Array of snapshots.

Usage example:

var Firebase = require ( 'firebase' ); var Fireproof = require ( 'fireproof' ); var stoogesRef = new Fireproof( new Firebase( 'https://people.firebaseio-demo.com/stooges' )); var pager = new Fireproof.Pager(stoogesRef); pager.next( 2 ).then( function ( snaps ) { console .log(snaps.length); console .log(snaps[ 0 ].child( 'name' ).val()); console .log(snaps[ 1 ].child( 'name' ).val()); return pager.next( 2 ); }) .then( function ( snaps ) { console .log(snaps.length); console .log(snaps[ 0 ].child( 'name' ).val()); return pager.previous( 1 ); }) .then( function ( snaps ) { console .log(snaps.length); console .log(snaps[ 0 ].child( 'name' ).val()); });

A helper that reports usage data, so you can figure out which Firebase locations you're reading and writing most often.

Usage example:

root.child( 'foo' ).set( true ) .then( function ( ) { console .log(Fireproof.stats.getPathCounts()); { write : { 'foo' : 1 } } return root.child( 'foo' ); }) .then( function ( ) { console .log(Fireproof.stats.getPathCounts()); { readOnce : { 'foo' : 1 }, write : { 'foo' : 1 } } stats.reset(); console .log(Fireproof.stats.getPathCounts()); {} })

Support

IE back to 9.