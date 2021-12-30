Fireorm is a tiny wrapper on top of firebase-admin that makes life easier when dealing with a Firestore database. Fireorm tries to ease the development of apps that rely on Firestore at the database layer by abstracting the access layer providing a familiar repository pattern. It basically helps us not worry about Firestore details and focus on what matters: adding cool new features!

You can read more about the motivations and features of fireorm on its introductory post. Also, the API documentation is available.

Usage

Install the npm package:

yarn add fireorm reflect-metadata

Initialize your Firestore application:

import * as admin from 'firebase-admin' ; import * as fireorm from 'fireorm' ; const serviceAccount = require ( '../firestore.creds.json' ); admin.initializeApp({ credential: admin.credential.cert(serviceAccount), databaseURL: `https:// ${serviceAccount.project_id} .firebaseio.com` , }); const firestore = admin.firestore(); fireorm.initialize(firestore);

Create your Firestore models:

import { Collection } from 'fireorm' ; () class Todo { id: string ; text: string ; done: Boolean ; }

Do cool stuff with fireorm!

import { Collection, getRepository } from 'fireorm' ; () class Todo { id: string ; text: string ; done: Boolean ; } const todoRepository = getRepository(Todo); const todo = new Todo(); todo.text = "Check fireorm's Github Repository" ; todo.done = false ; const todoDocument = await todoRepository.create(todo); const mySuperTodoDocument = await todoRepository.findById(todoDocument.id); await todoRepository.update(mySuperTodoDocument); await todoRepository.delete(mySuperTodoDocument.id);

Firebase Complex Data Types

Firestore has support for complex data types such as GeoPoint and Reference. Full handling of complex data types is being handled in this issue. Temporarily, fireorm will export Class Transformer's @Type decorator. It receives a lamda where you return the type you want to cast to. See GeoPoint Example.

Limitations

If you want to cast GeoPoints to your custom class, it must have latitude: number and longitude: number as public class fields. Hopefully this won't be a limitation in v1.

Development

Initial Setup

Clone the project from github:

git clone git@github.com:wovalle/fireorm.git

Install the dependencies:

yarn

Testing

Fireorm has two types of tests:

Unit tests: yarn test # or npm test

Integration tests: yarn test:integration # or npm test:integration

To be able to run the integration tests you need to create a Firebase service account and declare some environment variables.

Test files must follow the naming convention *.test.ts and use jest as the test runner.

Committing

This repo uses Conventional Commits as the commit messages convention.

Release a new version

This repo uses Semantic Release to automatically release new versions as soon as they land on master.

Commits must follow Angular's Git Commit Guidelines.

Supported commit types (taken from here):

feat: A new feature

A new feature fix: A bug fix

A bug fix docs: Documentation only changes

Documentation only changes style: Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)

Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc) refactor: A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature

A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature perf: A code change that improves performance

A code change that improves performance test: Adding missing or correcting existing tests

Adding missing or correcting existing tests chore: Changes to the build process or auxiliary tools and libraries such as documentation generation

Manual Release If, by any reason, a manual release must be done, these are the instructions: To release a new version to npm, first we have to create a new tag: npm version [ major | minor | patch ] -m "Relasing version" git push --follow-tags Then we can publish the package to npm registry: npm publish To deploy the documentation: yarn deploy:doc

Documentation

Fireorm uses typedoc to automatically build the API documentation, to generate it:

yarn build:doc

Documentation is automatically deployed on each commit to master and is hosted in Github Pages in this link.

Contributing

Have a bug or a feature request? Please search the issues to prevent duplication. If you couldn't find what you were looking for, proceed to open a new one. Pull requests are welcome!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © Willy Ovalle. See LICENSE for details.