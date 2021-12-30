Fireorm is a tiny wrapper on top of firebase-admin that makes life easier when dealing with a Firestore database. Fireorm tries to ease the development of apps that rely on Firestore at the database layer by abstracting the access layer providing a familiar repository pattern. It basically helps us not worry about Firestore details and focus on what matters: adding cool new features!
You can read more about the motivations and features of fireorm on its introductory post. Also, the API documentation is available.
yarn add fireorm reflect-metadata #or npm install fireorm reflect-metadata
# note: the reflect-metadata shim is required
import * as admin from 'firebase-admin';
import * as fireorm from 'fireorm';
const serviceAccount = require('../firestore.creds.json');
admin.initializeApp({
credential: admin.credential.cert(serviceAccount),
databaseURL: `https://${serviceAccount.project_id}.firebaseio.com`,
});
const firestore = admin.firestore();
fireorm.initialize(firestore);
import { Collection } from 'fireorm';
@Collection()
class Todo {
id: string;
text: string;
done: Boolean;
}
import { Collection, getRepository } from 'fireorm';
@Collection()
class Todo {
id: string;
text: string;
done: Boolean;
}
const todoRepository = getRepository(Todo);
const todo = new Todo();
todo.text = "Check fireorm's Github Repository";
todo.done = false;
const todoDocument = await todoRepository.create(todo); // Create todo
const mySuperTodoDocument = await todoRepository.findById(todoDocument.id); // Read todo
await todoRepository.update(mySuperTodoDocument); // Update todo
await todoRepository.delete(mySuperTodoDocument.id); // Delete todo
Firestore has support for complex data types such as GeoPoint and Reference. Full handling of complex data types is being handled in this issue. Temporarily, fireorm will export Class Transformer's @Type decorator. It receives a lamda where you return the type you want to cast to. See GeoPoint Example.
If you want to cast GeoPoints to your custom class, it must have
latitude: number and
longitude: number as public class fields. Hopefully this won't be a limitation in v1.
git clone git@github.com:wovalle/fireorm.git
yarn # npm install
Fireorm has two types of tests:
yarn test # or npm test
yarn test:integration # or npm test:integration
To be able to run the integration tests you need to create a Firebase service account and declare some environment variables.
Test files must follow the naming convention
*.test.ts and use jest as the test runner.
This repo uses Conventional Commits as the commit messages convention.
This repo uses Semantic Release to automatically release new versions as soon as they land on master.
Commits must follow Angular's Git Commit Guidelines.
Supported commit types (taken from here):
npm version [ major | minor | patch ] -m "Relasing version"
git push --follow-tags
npm publish
yarn deploy:doc # or npm deploy:doc
yarn build:doc # or npm build:doc
Documentation is automatically deployed on each commit to master and is hosted in Github Pages in this link.
Have a bug or a feature request? Please search the issues to prevent duplication. If you couldn't find what you were looking for, proceed to open a new one. Pull requests are welcome!
MIT © Willy Ovalle. See LICENSE for details.