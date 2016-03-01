A database agnostic adapter-based object relational mapper (ORM) targetting node.js and the browser.

Visit http://firenze.js.org for documentation.

Key features

Database agnostic Adapter based architecture

based architecture Intituitive query builder

Migrations API (with rollback)

API (with rollback) Highly extensible with Behavior pattern for Collections and Models

pattern for Collections and Models Promise based workflow

based workflow Strong and flexible validation system

system CLI support

support API for Transactions for supported adapters

for supported adapters Footprint of ~40kB minified file

The project is still under active development, and more features are expected to land in future releases.

Installation

With npm:

$ npm install

Or Bower:

$ bower install

Available adapters

localStorage (for browser only)

Memory (works in both node and the browser)

MySQL

SQLite 3

Supports v0.2.x:

Available behaviors

Testing

Tests are written with mocha, and can be run via npm:

npm test

Thanks

The project couldn't have happened if there weren't other projects to be inspired from. A big thanks goes to these open source projects that directly or indirectly helped make it possible:

License

MIT © Fahad Ibnay Heylaal