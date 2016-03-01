openbase logo
Readme

firenze.js

Build Status npm Join the chat at https://gitter.im/fahad19/firenze

A database agnostic adapter-based object relational mapper (ORM) targetting node.js and the browser.

Visit http://firenze.js.org for documentation.

Key features

  • Database agnostic Adapter based architecture
  • Intituitive query builder
  • Migrations API (with rollback)
  • Highly extensible with Behavior pattern for Collections and Models
  • Promise based workflow
  • Strong and flexible validation system
  • CLI support
  • API for Transactions for supported adapters
  • Footprint of ~40kB minified file

The project is still under active development, and more features are expected to land in future releases.

Installation

With npm:

$ npm install --save firenze

Or Bower:

$ bower install --save firenze

Available adapters

Supports v0.2.x:

Available behaviors

Testing

Tests are written with mocha, and can be run via npm:

$ npm test

Thanks

The project couldn't have happened if there weren't other projects to be inspired from. A big thanks goes to these open source projects that directly or indirectly helped make it possible:

License

MIT © Fahad Ibnay Heylaal

