A database agnostic adapter-based object relational mapper (ORM) targetting node.js and the browser.
Visit http://firenze.js.org for documentation.
The project is still under active development, and more features are expected to land in future releases.
With npm:
$ npm install --save firenze
Or Bower:
$ bower install --save firenze
Supports v0.2.x:
Tests are written with mocha, and can be run via npm:
$ npm test
The project couldn't have happened if there weren't other projects to be inspired from. A big thanks goes to these open source projects that directly or indirectly helped make it possible:
MIT © Fahad Ibnay Heylaal