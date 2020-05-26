Firekit

This project was bootstrapped with nwb

Firekit helps syncing the Firebase RealtimeDatabase or Firestore database with the redux state.

You can find a full functional DEMO project (React Most Wanted) with source code here.

You can also find more about the concepts used in this library here

Table of Contents

Features

Firekit allows you to watch firebase data and sync it to your redux store with minimum of code to write. It uses a Provider to serve the firebaseApp to all Components that need it.

Some features that are unique to this Firebase toolkit are:

persistant watchers - the watchers are persistant and are not linked to components. You decide when to watch a value in your Firebase database and when to unwatch it (i.e. turn off listeners).

create your firebaseApp - you initialise the firebaseApp however you want, add it as prop to the firekit FirebaseProvider , and all of your components have access to the firebaseApp .

easy persistance - firekit saves in your store in a simple json format so that persistance is no longer a nightmare!

normalized redux store - the firekit reducers are structured with normalization in mind

native Firebase - you can use Firebase's native sdk for the web. Firekit just listens for data changes. You can make any and every change to the data as described in the official Firebase documentation.

realtime forms - firekit has a special wrapper for redux-forms that allows it to sync with Firebase's Realtime Database (RTDB) very easily and it is automatically synchronizes field changes in real-time if they occur while your are in the form

Features such as populating values in the database are omitted with good reason. Firebase Cloud Functions are meant for tasks such as populating data in multiple places.

Install

If only using the redux features

npm i -S firekit

In a React project where you want to have also the Provider

npm i -S firekit firekit-provider

Configuration

We will use code snippets from the demo project to explan how to configure firekit. These are the main steps for the configuration:

prepare the FirebaseProvider add the firekit reducers to your redux reducer

To initialize the FirebaseReducer we need to initialize our Firebase app as described in the official Firebase documentation.

When we have the firebaseApp we add it as paramater to our Provider.

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { Provider } from 'react-redux' import FirebaseProvider from 'firekit-provider' import configureStore from './store' import { Root } from './containers/Root' import { addLocalizationData } from './locales' import injectTapEventPlugin from 'react-tap-event-plugin' import registerServiceWorker from './registerServiceWorker' import firebase from 'firebase' const store = configureStore() addLocalizationData() const firebaseConf = { apiKey : 'AIzaSyBQAmNJ2DbRyw8PqdmNWlePYtMP0hUcjpY' , authDomain : 'react-most-wanted-3b1b2.firebaseapp.com' , databaseURL : 'https://react-most-wanted-3b1b2.firebaseio.com' , projectId : 'react-most-wanted-3b1b2' , storageBucket : 'react-most-wanted-3b1b2.appspot.com' , messagingSenderId : '258373383650' } const firebaseApp = firebase.initializeApp(firebaseConf) ReactDOM.render( < Provider store = {store} > < FirebaseProvider firebaseApp = {firebaseApp} > < Root /> </ FirebaseProvider > </ Provider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) ) registerServiceWorker()

Take care that adding the FirebaseProvider happens in the root of your application, and after the Redux Provider. Secondly, we add the firekit reducers to our redux reduxer.

import { responsiveStateReducer } from 'redux-responsive' import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import { responsiveDrawer } from 'material-ui-responsive-drawer' import { reducer as formReducer } from 'redux-form' import auth from './auth/reducer' import dialogs from './dialogs/reducer' import messaging from './messaging/reducer' import locale from './locale/reducer' import theme from './theme/reducer' import firekitReducers from 'firekit' console .log(firekitReducers) const reducers = combineReducers({ browser : responsiveStateReducer, responsiveDrawer, form : formReducer, auth, dialogs, messaging, locale, theme, ...firekitReducers }) export default reducers

To add all firekit reducers to your redux store, spread the firekitReducers object into your combineReducers object.

WARNING: if you are using persistance take care that the reducer initialization is not persisted! It saves the watchers. If persisted, the watcher would not initialize again after a page reload. If you are using redux-persist just add it to the black list.

persistStore(store, { blacklist : [ 'auth' , 'form' , 'connection' , 'initialization' ] }, () => {})

INFO: the reducers are not customizable. In the future, we could add customatization for this so they could have any name you want.

Usage

Let us now do something with our firekit 😄

To use firekit in a component we need to tell the component to get all firekit props from the context. We use for that a simple call withFirebase . It is very similar to the react-router call withRouter . The usage is exactly the same.

Let us take a look on a simple component.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { injectIntl, intlShape } from 'react-intl' import { Activity } from '../../containers/Activity' import { withFirebase } from 'firekit-provider' class MyComponent extends Component { componentDidMount() { const { watchList } = this .props watchList( 'companies' ) } render() { const { intl } = this .props return < Activity title = {intl.formatMessage({ id: ' my_component ' })} /> } } MyComponent.propTypes = { intl: intlShape.isRequired } // Use 'withFirebase()' to add what we need for our component export default injectIntl(withFirebase(MyComponent))

As you can see calling withFirebase(Component) adds to our Component the props we need to work with firekit. watchList is another API call we can make. More about each one is written below in the API section.

Now that we know how to add the firekit props to our Component, let us take a look what we can do with it.

Accessing firebaseApp

The FirebaseProvider provides the firebaseApp through the React context and withFirebase allows us to get it easily as a Component property. We can then do with firebaseApp whatever we want: create, get, update, or delete data in the realtime database, work with the auth or with the storage. You have all your freedom with Firebase because firebaseApp is the same one you initialized and put into the FirebaseProvider .

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { injectIntl, intlShape } from 'react-intl' import { Activity } from '../../containers/Activity' import { withFirebase } from 'firekit-provider' class MyComponent extends Component { componentDidMount() { const { firebaseApp } = this .props firebaseApp .database() .ref( 'some_value' ) .update( 55 ) } render() { const { intl } = this .props return < Activity title = {intl.formatMessage({ id: ' my_component ' })} /> } } MyComponent.propTypes = { intl: intlShape.isRequired } export default injectIntl(withFirebase(MyComponent)) // add what we need to our component

Connection

Firebase has integrated a listener to observe the connection state to your firebase app.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { connect } from 'react-redux' import { withFirebase } from 'firekit-provider' class MyComponent extends Component { componentDidMount() { const { initConnection } = this .props initConnection() } componentWillUnmount() { const { unsubscribeConnection } = this .props unsubscribeConnection() } render() { const { isConnected } = this .props return < div > Connection state:{isConnected} </ div > } } const mapStateToProps = state => { const { connection } = state return { isConnected : connection ? connection.isConnected : false } } export default connect(mapStateToProps)(withFirebase(MyComponent))

Lists and Queries

We can easily observe lists in the realtime database using the watchList and unwatchList API calls. The same calls are used to observe Firebase queries. watchList and unwatchList can receive, as parameters, a string to a database path or a Firebase reference to that path. If you have a simple string reference to a path, that is an optimal choice. But if you have a Firebase query reference you can send that reference with all its query calls as parameter.

IMPORTANT:: the list will be an Array containing objects that have props { key and val } where the key is the child key in the list and val the value of that child. This is similar to the snapshot you get from a Firebase list on event.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { connect } from 'react-redux' import { withFirebase } from 'firekit-provider' import _ from 'lodash' class MyComponent extends Component { componentDidMount() { const { watchList, firebaseApp } = this .props watchList( 'users' ) let tasksRef = firebaseApp .database() .ref( 'tasks' ) .limitToFirst( 10 ) watchList(tasksRef) watchList( 'public_tasks' , 'tasks' ) } componentWillUnmount() { const { unwatchList } = this .props unwatchList( 'users' ) unwatchList( 'tasks' ) unwatchList( 'public_tasks' ) } renderList = () => { const { users } = this .props if (users === undefined ) { return < div /> } return _.map(users, (user, i) => { return < div key = {i} > {user.val.displayName} </ div > }) } render() { const { isConnected } = this.props return < div > {this.renderList()} </ div > } } const mapStateToProps = state => { const { lists } = state return { users: lists.users, tasks: lists.tasks // data from 'public_tasks' path } } export default connect(mapStateToProps)(withFirebase(MyComponent))

Here we unwatched the list on componentWillUnmount . We could also leave this away and the list will change in realtime in the background and it will not load all data on revisiting the Component again.

If you are using a persistant watcher you would have to unwatch them in some point of your application, or on application exit. There are special calls to unwatch all persistant watchers in a single call. That could be called in the root component of your application like this:

componentWillUnmount() { const { unsubscribeConnection, unwatchAllLists, unwatchAllPaths } = this .props; unsubscribeConnection(); unwatchAllLists(); unwatchAllPaths(); }

INFO: You can call the watchList and watchPath as often you want. The library caches initialized lists and paths to the initialization state so it knows if you are trying to initialize an already-initialized (and observed) list or path. In that case the library does nothing. If you call watchList('users') in multiple places in your application you don't have to worry about it. Your data is in the redux store ready to use.

As you noticed we here unwatch disconnects not only the lists but also the connection and the paths watchers.

Paths

The paths watcher are configured similarly to the lists watcher with watchPath and unwatchPath .

componentDidMount(){ const { watchPath }= this .props; watchPath( 'users_count' ); } componentWillUnmount() { const { unwatchPath, destroyPath }= this .props; unwatchPath( 'users' ); destroyPath( 'users' ); }

Here we also unwatch the path on componentWillUnmount but we could also leave the watcher persistant and unwatch it on application closing. This is useful if you need to load user data or user permissions from the database and you want that permission changes take effect in realtime to the user.

Docs

firekit also supports Firestore , enabling you to watch changes on documents and collections. The docs watcher works similarly to the paths watcher with watchDoc and unwatchDoc .

componentDidMount(){ const { watchDoc } = this .props; watchDoc( 'samples/sandwichData' ); } componentWillUnmount() { const { unwatchDoc, destroyDoc } = this .props; unwatchDoc( 'samples/sandwichData' ); destroyDoc( 'samples/sandwichData' ); }

IMPORTANT:: Firebase RealtimDatabase (RTDB) enables us to have global unsubscription of watchers. This is not possible with Firestore! You must take care to unwatch each listener when leaving a component or instance where the watcher was initialised.

Collections

The collections watcher is similar to the docs watcher with watchCol and unwatchCol .

componentDidMount(){ const { watchCol } = this .props; watchCol( 'posts' ); } componentWillUnmount() { const { unwatchCol, destroyCol } = this .props; unwatchCol( 'posts' ); }

IMPORTANT:: Here we have the same restrictions as with Docs for the global unwatch feature.

FireForm

FireForm is a special component created for usage with redux-form . It takes a path and an uid paramater to know where to get its data. The name property is the name of the redux-form Form name. All other properties are optional and are described later in this documentat. It is important to know that FireForm can only be used in Components that have the withFirebase called to access the firebaseApp .

Inside the FireForm we put as child our Form with the fields we want and the magic happens 😄

All fields will be filled with the data from the path and uid . If no uid is provided, the form will create a new entry in your path .

And now comes the cool thing! If you are in the Form working on fields and someone else changes some data. Every field that you haven't modified will be updated in realtime! Isn't that cool ??!!?? 😄

<FireForm firebaseApp = {firebaseApp} name = { 'company' } path = { ` ${path} ` } onSubmitSuccess = {values => { history.push( '/companies' ) }} onDelete = {values => { history.push( '/companies' ) }} handleCreateValues = { this .handleCreateValues} uid = {match.params.uid} > < Form /> // Here is your simple form </ FireForm >

Messaging

Firebase offers a simple API for managing push notification messages. Firekit provides a simple API call initMessaging that manages all messaging events for you and syncs them to your redux store. The API receives a function paramater you can use to handle new messages. That parameter is optional. Firekit stores the messaging token, permission and new messages to your store automatically. In future there will be additional APIs to clear single and all messages.

componentDidMount(){ const { initMessaging } = this .props; initMessaging( ( payload ) => { console .log(payload)}); }

TO DO

combine all reducers into one import

combine all reducers into one import integrate firebase messaging

integrate firebase messaging integrate firebase auth watcher

integrate firebase auth watcher integrate firebase queries watcher

integrate firebase queries watcher implement alias names (custom destination locations) for path and list watchers

implement alias names (custom destination locations) for path and list watchers separate firekit-provider and fireform in seperate projects

separate firekit-provider and fireform in seperate projects integrate firestore documents watcher

integrate documents watcher integrate firestore collections watcher

integrate collections watcher integrate firestore queries watcher

integrate queries watcher integrate selectors for lists

integrate selectors for lists integrate error handling

integrate error handling integrate loading indicators in redux state

License

MIT @TarikHuber