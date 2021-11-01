Create or update Firefox Profile programmatically.
If you are using
selenium-webdriver package, you no longer need to use this package:
selenium-webdriver package now implements a class that allows to create firefox profiles. Check
this link
for an example on how to set your own profile with
selenium-webdriver. But you can still use this package with
selenium-webdriver: here is an example. The important part in the example is to set the encoded profile on
.moz:firefoxOptions.profile instead of on
.firefox_profile.
This package is also useful if you use another webdriver library like
wd.js or any other webdriver json wire protocol implementation (
webdriver.io?).
This package allows you to:
More info on user preferences here.
It also contains a command line interface that allows to copy or create profiles.
"real" npm support is on its way... soon... maybe... Open an issue if you need it... Use npm:
npm install firefox-profile
or
yarn:
yarn add firefox-profile
Make sure you have selenium server running... or use 'selenium-webdriver/remote' class.
/******************************************************************
* with old version selenium webdriverJs
* WARNING: does not work with recent version of selenium-webdriver node bindings, which expect an instance of selenium-webdriver Firefox Profile page (`require('selenium-webdriver/firefox').Profile` or similar)
* @see: https://seleniumhq.github.io/selenium/docs/api/javascript/module/selenium-webdriver/firefox/profile_exports_Profile.html
* installs firebug
* and make http://saadtazi.com the url that is opened on new tabs
/******************************************************************/
var webdriver = require("selenium-webdriver");
// create profile
var FirefoxProfile = require("firefox-profile");
var myProfile = new FirefoxProfile();
// you can add an extension by specifying the path to the xpi file
// or to the unzipped extension directory
myProfile.addExtension("test/extensions/firebug-1.12.4-fx.xpi", function () {
var capabilities = webdriver.Capabilities.firefox();
// you can set firefox preferences BEFORE calling encoded()
myProfile.setPreference("browser.newtab.url", "http://saadtazi.com");
// attach your newly created profile
myProfile.encoded(function (err, encodedProfile) {
capabilities.set("firefox_profile", encodedProfile);
// start the browser
var wd = new webdriver.Builder().withCapabilities(capabilities).build();
// woot!
wd.get("http://en.wikipedia.org");
});
});
/**************************************************
/* with admc/wd
/* installs firebug, and make it active by default
/**************************************************/
var FirefoxProfile = require("firefox-profile"),
wd = require("wd");
// set some userPrefs if needed
// Note: make sure you call encoded() after setting some userPrefs
var fp = new FirefoxProfile();
// activate and open firebug by default for all sites
fp.setPreference("extensions.firebug.allPagesActivation", "on");
// activate the console panel
fp.setPreference("extensions.firebug.console.enableSites", true);
// show the console panel
fp.setPreference("extensions.firebug.defaultPanelName", "console");
// done with prefs?
fp.updatePreferences();
// you can install multiple extensions at the same time
fp.addExtensions(["./test/extensions/firebug-1.12.4-fx.xpi"], function () {
fp.encoded(function (err, zippedProfile) {
if (err) {
console.error("oops, an error occured:", err);
return;
}
browser = wd.promiseChainRemote();
// firefox 46-
//browser.init({
// browserName:'firefox',
// // set firefox_profile capabilities HERE!!!!
// firefox_profile: zippedProfile
//}).
// firefox 47+
browser.init({
browserName: "firefox",
marionette: true,
"moz:firefoxOptions": {
profile: zippedProfile,
},
});
// woOot!!
get("http://en.wikipedia.org");
});
});
You can also copy an existing profile... Check the doc
FirefoxProfile.copy(...).
It allows to copy (from profile name or profile directory) or create firefox profiles with installed extensions. Note that it does not allow to load user preferences... yet.
Run
node_modules/bin/firefox-profile -h to get the help message:
usage: firefox-profile [-v] [-p profilename || -c profile_dir] [-e extension_path1 [-e extension_path2]] [-o destination_dir || --ouput destination_dir || -b [file_path] || --base64 [file_path]]
-v: verbose mode (same as --verbose)
-h: show this message (same as --help)
-p profilename: profile to copy (same as --profile)
-c profile_dir: profile folder path to copy (same as --copy)
-e extension_path: file path to extension to add to the profile. Can be present multiple times (same as --extension)
-o destination_dir (or --output destination_dir): folder where the profile will be created.
-b [file_path](or --base64): write the encoded firefox profile to stdout or to file_path if specified.
The API documentation can be found in doc/.
It can be regenerated using
grunt docs.
Requires apidox - listed in devDependencies.
mocha
# or
grunt mochacov:unit
grunt mochacov:coverage
Generates doc/coverage.html
This class is actually a port of the python class.
