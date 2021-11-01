Create or update Firefox Profile programmatically.

Notes for Selenium-webdriver package users

If you are using selenium-webdriver package, you no longer need to use this package: selenium-webdriver package now implements a class that allows to create firefox profiles. Check this link for an example on how to set your own profile with selenium-webdriver . But you can still use this package with selenium-webdriver : here is an example. The important part in the example is to set the encoded profile on .moz:firefoxOptions.profile instead of on .firefox_profile .

This package is also useful if you use another webdriver library like wd.js or any other webdriver json wire protocol implementation ( webdriver.io ?).

Introduction

This package allows you to:

create a firefox profile

use an existing profile (by specifying a path)

use an existing user profile (by specifying a name)

add extensions to your profile,

specify proxy settings,

set the user preferences...

More info on user preferences here.

It also contains a command line interface that allows to copy or create profiles.

Installation

"real" npm support is on its way... soon... maybe... Open an issue if you need it... Use npm:

npm install firefox-profile

or yarn :

yarn add firefox-profile

Usage

Make sure you have selenium server running... or use 'selenium-webdriver/remote' class.

Steps

create a profile

modify the profile: setPreference(key, value) addExtension(path/To/Extenstion.xpi) or addExtension(path/To/Unpacked/Extension/)

create firefox capabilities and set the 'firefox_profile' capability

attach the capabilitites to your webdriver

I wanna see it!

var webdriver = require ( "selenium-webdriver" ); var FirefoxProfile = require ( "firefox-profile" ); var myProfile = new FirefoxProfile(); myProfile.addExtension( "test/extensions/firebug-1.12.4-fx.xpi" , function ( ) { var capabilities = webdriver.Capabilities.firefox(); myProfile.setPreference( "browser.newtab.url" , "http://saadtazi.com" ); myProfile.encoded( function ( err, encodedProfile ) { capabilities.set( "firefox_profile" , encodedProfile); var wd = new webdriver.Builder().withCapabilities(capabilities).build(); wd.get( "http://en.wikipedia.org" ); }); }); var FirefoxProfile = require ( "firefox-profile" ), wd = require ( "wd" ); var fp = new FirefoxProfile(); fp.setPreference( "extensions.firebug.allPagesActivation" , "on" ); fp.setPreference( "extensions.firebug.console.enableSites" , true ); fp.setPreference( "extensions.firebug.defaultPanelName" , "console" ); fp.updatePreferences(); fp.addExtensions([ "./test/extensions/firebug-1.12.4-fx.xpi" ], function ( ) { fp.encoded( function ( err, zippedProfile ) { if (err) { console .error( "oops, an error occured:" , err); return ; } browser = wd.promiseChainRemote(); browser.init({ browserName : "firefox" , marionette : true , "moz:firefoxOptions" : { profile : zippedProfile, }, }); get ("http://en.wikipedia.org"); }); });

You can also copy an existing profile... Check the doc FirefoxProfile.copy(...) .

Command Line Interface

It allows to copy (from profile name or profile directory) or create firefox profiles with installed extensions. Note that it does not allow to load user preferences... yet.

Run node_modules/bin/firefox-profile -h to get the help message:

usage : firefox-profile [-v] [-p profilename || -c profile_dir] [-e extension_path1 [-e extension_path2]] [-o destination_dir || --ouput destination_dir || -b [file_path] || --base64 [file_path]] -v: verbose mode (same as --verbose) -h: show this message (same as --help) -p profilename: profile to copy (same as --profile) -c profile_dir: profile folder path to copy (same as --copy) -e extension_path: file path to extension to add to the profile. Can be present multiple times (same as --extension) -o destination_dir ( or --output destination_dir): folder where the profile will be created. -b [file_path]( or --base64): write the encoded firefox profile to stdout or to file_path if specified.

API Documentation

The API documentation can be found in doc/.

It can be regenerated using grunt docs . Requires apidox - listed in devDependencies.

Tests

mocha grunt mochacov:unit

Coverage

grunt mochacov :coverage

Generates doc/coverage.html

TODO

add documentation and comments

write tests

fix bugs

write more tests

fix more bugs

clean tmp directory on process 'exit' and 'SIGINT'

Disclaimer

This class is actually a port of the python class.

Found a bug?

Open a github issue.