As an overall project, node-firefox is a family of modules made for interacting with Firefox via the DevTools Remote Protocol.

As a module, node-firefox serves as a table of contents for the rest of the modules in the node-firefox family.

Installation

npm

npm install node-firefox

From git

git clone https://github.com/mozilla/node-firefox.git cd node-firefox npm install

If you want to update later on:

cd node-firefox git pull origin master npm install

Usage

Using require('node-firefox') yields an object with properties that contain instances of all the other modules in the node-firefox family installed as dependencies.

For example:

> var firefox = require ( 'node-firefox' ); > Object .keys(firefox) [ 'findPorts' , 'findDevices' , 'forwardPorts' , 'findSimulators' , 'startSimulator' , 'connect' , 'findApp' , 'installApp' , 'uninstallApp' , 'launchApp' , 'reloadCss' ]

Some of our grand goals

Simplify app development for Firefox OS--make it look more like "normal" app development by enabling developers to use tools like Gulp to do things such as deploying to the device.

"Close the circle" with Cordova + Firefox OS and make it possible to run cordova emulate or cordova deploy . (In progress here.)

or . (In progress here.) Provide a command line tool which supports features of the WebIDE, for people who like typing more than clicking.

Mega grand goal: control/debug any browser on the command line via DevTools via Valence.

Current status

We're code reviewing and auditing the existing modules, and figuring out how to have them testable against a number of platforms (this includes both simulators and real, physical devices). We're using the node-firefox-ports module as the base to help us devise a framework that works well. For more details, you can ask sole or tofumatt in irc.mozilla.org #apps.

Supported platforms

Here's a very early stages support matrix. Bear with us as we make more progress ;)

Module / Platforms Linux Mac OS Windows node-firefox-find-ports simulator: x

browser: x simulator: x

browser: x simulator: x

browser: x node-firefox-find-devices device: x node-firefox-forward-ports device: x node-firefox-find-simulators simulator: x simulator: x simulator: x node-firefox-start-simulator simulator: x simulator: x simulator: x node-firefox-connect simulator: x simulator: x simulator: x node-firefox-find-app simulator: x simulator: x simulator: x node-firefox-install-app simulator: x simulator: x simulator: x node-firefox-uninstall-app simulator: x simulator: x simulator: x node-firefox-launch-app simulator: x simulator: x simulator: x node-firefox-reload-css simulator: x simulator: x simulator: x

Note: Linux testing used Ubuntu 14.

Examples

Installing a packaged app

node-firefox-examples-install-packaged is a full project that shows how to install a packaged app using node-firefox .

Building with gulp + browserify

node-firefox-examples-gulp shows how to build, push and watch a packaged app using node-firefox with gulp and browserify.

Dependencies

These are the dependencies between modules in the project (or closely related, like firefox-client ).

We're only representing required dependencies to run a given module, not dependencies required for running the examples. Those are in the devDependencies section each module's package.json .

node-firefox-find-ports + node-firefox-find-simulators + node-firefox- start -simulator + | + node-firefox- connect + node-firefox-find-app + node-firefox-install-app + node-firefox-launch-app + node-firefox-reload-css +

Contributing

It's still early stages, but we'd love to get you onboard, so we wrote some guidelines for contributing.

History

Based on early work on node-fxos by Nicola Greco.