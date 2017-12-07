As an overall project, node-firefox is a family of modules made for interacting with Firefox via the DevTools Remote Protocol.
As a module,
node-firefox serves as a table of contents for the rest of the
modules in the node-firefox family.
npm install node-firefox
git clone https://github.com/mozilla/node-firefox.git
cd node-firefox
npm install
If you want to update later on:
cd node-firefox
git pull origin master
npm install
Using
require('node-firefox') yields an object with properties that contain
instances of all the other modules in the
node-firefox family installed as
dependencies.
For example:
> var firefox = require('node-firefox');
> Object.keys(firefox)
[ 'findPorts',
'findDevices',
'forwardPorts',
'findSimulators',
'startSimulator',
'connect',
'findApp',
'installApp',
'uninstallApp',
'launchApp',
'reloadCss' ]
cordova emulate or
cordova deploy. (In progress here.)
We're code reviewing and auditing the existing modules, and figuring out how to have them testable against a number of platforms (this includes both simulators and real, physical devices). We're using the node-firefox-ports module as the base to help us devise a framework that works well. For more details, you can ask sole or tofumatt in
irc.mozilla.org #apps.
Here's a very early stages support matrix. Bear with us as we make more progress ;)
|Module / Platforms
|Linux
|Mac OS
|Windows
|node-firefox-find-ports
|
|
|
|node-firefox-find-devices
|
|
|
|node-firefox-forward-ports
|
|
|
|node-firefox-find-simulators
|
|
|
|node-firefox-start-simulator
|
|
|
|node-firefox-connect
|
|
|
|node-firefox-find-app
|
|
|
|node-firefox-install-app
|
|
|
|node-firefox-uninstall-app
|
|
|
|node-firefox-launch-app
|
|
|
|node-firefox-reload-css
|
|
|
Note: Linux testing used Ubuntu 14.
node-firefox-examples-install-packaged is a full project that shows how to install a packaged app using
node-firefox.
node-firefox-examples-gulp shows how to build, push and watch a packaged app using
node-firefox with gulp and browserify.
These are the dependencies between modules in the project (or closely related, like
firefox-client).
We're only representing required dependencies to run a given module, not dependencies required for running the examples. Those are in the
devDependencies section each module's
package.json.
node-firefox-find-ports +--> firefox-client
node-firefox-find-simulators +--> (no dependencies)
node-firefox-start-simulator +--> firefox-client
|
+--> node-firefox-find-simulators
node-firefox-connect +--> firefox-client
node-firefox-find-app +--> (no dependencies)
node-firefox-install-app +--> (no dependencies)
node-firefox-launch-app +--> (no dependencies)
node-firefox-reload-css +--> (no dependencies)
It's still early stages, but we'd love to get you onboard, so we wrote some guidelines for contributing.
Based on early work on node-fxos by Nicola Greco.