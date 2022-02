🔥 🐣 firedux

Firebase + Redux for React

📖 Read the docs!

Firedux (fiery·ducks) wraps the Firebase JavaScript API to dispatch Redux actions that optimisically & immediately read/write to an in-memory subset of your data from Firebase, then asynchronously pull & push data in the background.

Also supports some authentication methods and actions.

Works well with React.

Author

Anders D. Johnson

License

Copyright © 2015-2020 Anders D. Johnson Released under the MIT license.