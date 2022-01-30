This repository contains the official Javascript & Typescript SDK for Fireblocks API. For the complete API reference, go to API reference.
Make sure you have the credentials for Fireblocks API Services. Otherwise, please contact Fireblocks support for further instructions on how to obtain your API credentials.
npm install fireblocks-sdk --save
or
yarn add fireblocks-sdk
JavaScript:
const FireblocksSDK = require("fireblocks-sdk").FireblocksSDK;
const fireblocks = new FireblocksSDK(privateKey, apiKey);
TypeScript:
import { FireblocksSDK } from "fireblocks-sdk";
const fireblocks = new FireblocksSDK(privateKey, apiKey);
You can also specify timeout for the http requests:
import { FireblocksSDK } from "fireblocks-sdk";
const fireblocks = new FireblocksSDK(privateKey, apiKey, undefined, {timeoutInMs: 4000});