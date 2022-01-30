The Official Javascript & Typescript SDK for Fireblocks API

About

This repository contains the official Javascript & Typescript SDK for Fireblocks API. For the complete API reference, go to API reference.

Usage

Before You Begin

Make sure you have the credentials for Fireblocks API Services. Otherwise, please contact Fireblocks support for further instructions on how to obtain your API credentials.

Requirements

node.js v6.3.1 or newer

Installation

npm install fireblocks-sdk --save

or

yarn add fireblocks-sdk

Importing Fireblocks SDK

JavaScript:

const FireblocksSDK = require ( "fireblocks-sdk" ).FireblocksSDK; const fireblocks = new FireblocksSDK(privateKey, apiKey);

TypeScript:

import { FireblocksSDK } from "fireblocks-sdk" ; const fireblocks = new FireblocksSDK(privateKey, apiKey);

You can also specify timeout for the http requests: