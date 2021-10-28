FirebaseUI for Web — Auth

FirebaseUI is an open-source JavaScript library for Web that provides simple, customizable UI bindings on top of Firebase SDKs to eliminate boilerplate code and promote best practices.

FirebaseUI Auth provides a drop-in auth solution that handles the UI flows for signing in users with email addresses and passwords, phone numbers, Identity Provider Sign In including Google, Facebook, GitHub, Twitter, Apple, Microsoft, Yahoo, OpenID Connect (OIDC) providers and SAML providers. It is built on top of Firebase Auth.

The FirebaseUI component implements best practices for authentication on mobile devices and websites, helping to sign-in and sign-up conversion for your app. It also handles cases like account recovery and account linking that can be security sensitive and error-prone to handle.

FirebaseUI Auth clients are also available for iOS and Android.

FirebaseUI fully supports all recent browsers. Signing in with federated providers (Google, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, Apple, Microsoft, Yahoo, OIDC, SAML) is also supported in Cordova/Ionic environments. Additional non-browser environments(React Native...) or Chrome extensions will be added once the underlying Firebase core SDK supports them in a way that is compatible with FirebaseUI.

Table of Contents

Demo

Accessible here: https://fir-ui-demo-84a6c.firebaseapp.com.

Installation

Option 1: CDN

You just need to include the following script and CSS file in the <head> tag of your page, below the initialization snippet from the Firebase Console:

< script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/ui/6.0.0/firebase-ui-auth.js" > </ script > < link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/ui/6.0.0/firebase-ui-auth.css" />

Localized Widget

Localized versions of the widget are available through the CDN. To use a localized widget, load the localized JS library instead of the default library:

< script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/ui/6.0.0/firebase-ui-auth__{LANGUAGE_CODE}.js" > </ script > < link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/ui/6.0.0/firebase-ui-auth.css" />

where {LANGUAGE_CODE} is replaced by the code of the language you want. For example, the French version of the library is available at https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/ui/6.0.0/firebase-ui-auth__fr.js . The list of available languages and their respective language codes can be found at LANGUAGES.md.

Right-to-left languages also require the right-to-left version of the stylesheet, available at https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/ui/6.0.0/firebase-ui-auth-rtl.css , instead of the default stylesheet. The supported right-to-left languages are Arabic (ar), Farsi (fa), and Hebrew (iw).

Option 2: npm Module

Install FirebaseUI and its peer-dependency Firebase via npm using the following commands:

$ npm install firebase firebaseui --save

You can then import the following modules within your source files:

import firebase from 'firebase/compat/app' ; import * as firebaseui from 'firebaseui' import 'firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.css'

Option 3: Bower component

Install FirebaseUI and its dependencies via Bower using the following command:

$ bower install firebaseui --save

You can then include the required files in your HTML, if your HTTP Server serves the files within bower_components/ :

< script src = "bower_components/firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.js" > </ script > < link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.css" />

Using FirebaseUI for Authentication

FirebaseUI includes the following flows:

Interaction with Identity Providers such as Google and Facebook Phone number based authentication Sign-up and sign-in with email accounts (email/password and email link) Password reset Prevention of account duplication (activated when "One account per email address" setting is enabled in the Firebase console. This setting is enabled by default.) Integration with one-tap sign-up Ability to upgrade anonymous users through sign-in/sign-up. Sign-in as a guest

Configuring sign-in providers

To use FirebaseUI to authenticate users you first need to configure each provider you want to use in their own developer app settings. Please read the Before you begin section of Firebase Authentication at the following links:

For Google Cloud's Identity Platform (GCIP) developers, you can also enable SAML and OIDC providers following the instructions:

Starting the sign-in flow

You first need to initialize your Firebase app. The firebase.auth.Auth instance should be passed to the constructor of firebaseui.auth.AuthUI . You can then call the start method with the CSS selector that determines where to create the widget, and a configuration object.

The following example shows how to set up a sign-in screen with all supported providers. Please refer to the demo application in the examples folder for a more in-depth example, showcasing a Single Page Application mode.

Firebase and FirebaseUI do not work when executed directly from a file (i.e. opening the file in your browser, not through a web server). Always run firebase serve (or your preferred local server) to test your app locally.

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Sample FirebaseUI App </ title > < script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/9.1.3/firebase-app-compat.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/9.1.3/firebase-auth-compat.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/ui/6.0.0/firebase-ui-auth.js" > </ script > < link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/ui/6.0.0/firebase-ui-auth.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" > var uiConfig = { signInSuccessUrl : '<url-to-redirect-to-on-success>' , signInOptions : [ firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.TwitterAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.GithubAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.PhoneAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebaseui.auth.AnonymousAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID ], tosUrl : '<your-tos-url>' , privacyPolicyUrl : function ( ) { window .location.assign( '<your-privacy-policy-url>' ); } }; var ui = new firebaseui.auth.AuthUI(firebase.auth()); ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , uiConfig); </ script > </ head > < body > < h1 > Welcome to My Awesome App </ h1 > < div id = "firebaseui-auth-container" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

This is only relevant for single page apps or apps where the sign-in UI is rendered conditionally (e.g. button click)

When redirecting back from Identity Providers like Google and Facebook or email link sign-in, start() method needs to be called to finish the sign-in flow. If it requires a user interaction to start the initial sign-in process, you need to check if there is a pending redirect operation going on on page load to check whether start() needs to be called.

To check if there is a pending redirect operation to complete a sign-in attempt, check isPendingRedirect() before deciding whether to render FirebaseUI via start() .

if (ui.isPendingRedirect()) { ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , uiConfig); }

Here is how you would track the Auth state across all your pages:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Sample FirebaseUI App </ title > < script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/9.1.3/firebase-app-compat.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/9.1.3/firebase-auth-compat.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > initApp = function ( ) { firebase.auth().onAuthStateChanged( function ( user ) { if (user) { var displayName = user.displayName; var email = user.email; var emailVerified = user.emailVerified; var photoURL = user.photoURL; var uid = user.uid; var phoneNumber = user.phoneNumber; var providerData = user.providerData; user.getIdToken().then( function ( accessToken ) { document .getElementById( 'sign-in-status' ).textContent = 'Signed in' ; document .getElementById( 'sign-in' ).textContent = 'Sign out' ; document .getElementById( 'account-details' ).textContent = JSON .stringify({ displayName : displayName, email : email, emailVerified : emailVerified, phoneNumber : phoneNumber, photoURL : photoURL, uid : uid, accessToken : accessToken, providerData : providerData }, null , ' ' ); }); } else { document .getElementById( 'sign-in-status' ).textContent = 'Signed out' ; document .getElementById( 'sign-in' ).textContent = 'Sign in' ; document .getElementById( 'account-details' ).textContent = 'null' ; } }, function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); }; window .addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { initApp() }); </ script > </ head > < body > < h1 > Welcome to My Awesome App </ h1 > < div id = "sign-in-status" > </ div > < div id = "sign-in" > </ div > < pre id = "account-details" > </ pre > </ body > </ html >

Configuration

FirebaseUI supports the following configuration parameters.

Name Required Description autoUpgradeAnonymousUsers No Whether to automatically upgrade existing anonymous users on sign-in/sign-up. See Upgrading anonymous users.

Default: false When set to true , signInFailure callback is required to be provided to handle merge conflicts. callbacks No An object of developers callbacks after specific events.

Default: {} credentialHelper No The Credential Helper to use. See Credential Helper.

Default: firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.NONE queryParameterForSignInSuccessUrl No The redirect URL parameter name for the sign-in success URL. See Overwriting the sign-in success URL.

Default: "signInSuccessUrl" queryParameterForWidgetMode No The redirect URL parameter name for the “mode” of the Widget. See FirebaseUI widget modes.

Default: "mode" signInFlow No The sign-in flow to use for IDP providers: redirect or popup .

Default: "redirect" immediateFederatedRedirect No A boolean which determines whether to immediately redirect to the provider's site or instead show the default 'Sign in with Provider' button when there is only a single federated provider in signInOptions . In order for this option to take effect, the signInOptions must only hold a single federated provider (like 'google.com') and signInFlow must be set to 'redirect'. signInOptions Yes The list of providers enabled for signing into your app. The order you specify them will be the order they are displayed on the sign-in provider selection screen. signInSuccessUrl No The URL where to redirect the user after a successful sign-in. Required when the signInSuccessWithAuthResult callback is not used or when it returns true . tosUrl Yes The URL of the Terms of Service page or a callback function to be invoked when Terms of Service link is clicked. privacyPolicyUrl Yes The URL of the Privacy Policy page or a callback function to be invoked when Privacy Policy link is clicked. adminRestrictedOperation No This setting is only applicable to "Google Cloud Identity Platform" projects. Learn more about [GCIP](https://cloud.google.com/identity-platform/). The object for configuring `adminRestrictedOperation` options, contains 3 fields: `status(boolean)`: This flag should mirror the project user actions ("Enable create") settings. When sign-up is disabled in the project settings, this should be set to `true`. Setting this to `true` without disabling sign-up in the project settings will not have any effect. For GCIP projects, this is done by going to the "Settings" page in the "Identity Platform" section in the Cloud Console. Under the "USERS" tab, go to "User actions". Uncheck "Enable create (sign-up)" and click "SAVE". This does not enforce the policy but is rather useful for providing additional instructions to the end user when a user tries to create a new user account and the Auth server blocks the operation. This boolean works on all providers (federated, email/password, email link and phone number). `adminEmail(string|undefined)`: The optional site administrator email to contact for access when sign up is disabled, for example: `admin@example.com`. `helpLink(string|undefined)`: The optional help link to provide information on how to get access to the site when sign up is disabled. For example: `https://www.example.com/trouble_signing_in`.

Credential Helper

The role of a credential helper is to help your users sign into your website. When one is enabled, your users will be prompted with email addresses and usernames they have saved from your app or other applications. FirebaseUI supports the one-tap sign-up credential helper. accountchooser.com is no longer supported.

One-tap sign-up provides seamless authentication flows to your users with Google's one tap sign-up and automatic sign-in APIs. With one tap sign-up, users are prompted to create an account with a dialog that's inline with FirebaseUI NASCAR screen. With just one tap, they get a secure, token-based, passwordless account with your service, protected by their Google Account. As the process is frictionless, users are much more likely to register. Returning users are signed in automatically, even when they switch devices or platforms, or after their session expires. One-tap sign-up integrates with FirebaseUI and if you request Google OAuth scopes, you will still get back the expected Google OAuth access token even if the user goes through the one-tap flow. However, in that case 'redirect' flow is always used even when 'popup' is specified. In addition, if you choose to force prompt for Google sign-in, one-tap auto sign-in will be automatically disabled. One-tap is an additive feature and is only supported in the latest evergreen modern browser environments. For more information on how to configure one-tap sign-up, refer to the one-tap get started guide.

The following example shows how to configure one-tap sign-up with FirebaseUI. Along with the corresponding one-tap credentialHelper , the Google OAuth clientId has to be provided with the Firebase Google provider:

ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , { signInOptions : [ { provider : firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, clientId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com' }, firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.TwitterAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.GithubAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, ], credentialHelper : firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.GOOGLE_YOLO }); ui.disableAutoSignIn();

Auto sign-in for returning users can be disabled by calling ui.disableAutoSignIn() . This may be needed if the FirebaseUI sign-in page is being rendered after the user signs out.

To see FirebaseUI in action with one-tap sign-up, check out the FirebaseUI demo app.

Credential Helper Value One-tap sign-up firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.GOOGLE_YOLO None (disable) firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.NONE

Available providers

Provider Value Google firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Facebook firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Twitter firebase.auth.TwitterAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Github firebase.auth.GithubAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Email and password firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Phone number firebase.auth.PhoneAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Anonymous firebaseui.auth.AnonymousAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Apple apple.com Microsoft microsoft.com Yahoo yahoo.com SAML (GCIP only) saml.********* OIDC (GCIP only) oidc.*********

Configure OAuth providers

To specify custom scopes, or custom OAuth parameters per provider, you can pass an object instead of just the provider value:

ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , { signInOptions : [ { provider : firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, scopes : [ 'https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts.readonly' ], customParameters : { prompt : 'select_account' } }, { provider : firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, scopes : [ 'public_profile' , 'email' , 'user_likes' , 'user_friends' ], customParameters : { auth_type : 'reauthenticate' } }, firebase.auth.TwitterAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID ] });

Generic OAuth provider

You can let your users authenticate with FirebaseUI using OAuth providers like Apple, Microsoft Azure Active Directory and Yahoo by integrating generic OAuth Login into your app.

You just need to pass the provider ID in signInOptions , FirebaseUI provides the default configurations for the sign in button(button color, icon and display name):

ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , { signInOptions : [ 'apple.com' , 'microsoft.com' , 'yahoo.com' , ] });

You can also override these default configurations with your own custom ones. Generic OAuth providers' signInOptions support the following configuration parameters.

Name Required Description provider Yes The provider ID, eg. microsoft.com . providerName No The provider name displayed to end users (sign in button/linking prompt), eg. "Microsoft" Default: provider ID fullLabel No The full label of the button. Instead of "Sign in with $providerName", this button label will be used. Default: Sign in with $providerName buttonColor No The color of sign in button. The css of the button can be overwritten with the attribute/value in the HTML element: data-provider-id="providerId" iconUrl No The URL of the Identity Provider's icon. This will be displayed on the provider's sign-in button, etc. scopes No The list of additional OAuth 2.0 scopes beyond basic profile that you want to request from the authentication provider. customParameters No The list of additional custom OAuth parameters that you want to send with the OAuth request. loginHintKey No The key of the custom parameter, with which the login hint can be passed to the provider. This is useful in case a user previously signs up with an IdP like Microsoft and then tries to sign in with email using the same Microsoft email. FirebaseUI can then ask the user to sign in with that email to the already registered account with Microsoft. For Microsoft and Yahoo, this field is `login_hint`.

ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , { signInOptions : [ { provider : 'microsoft.com' , providerName : 'Microsoft' , buttonColor : '#2F2F2F' , iconUrl : '<icon-url-of-sign-in-button>' , loginHintKey : 'login_hint' , scopes : [ 'mail.read' ], customParameters : { prompt : 'consent' } } ] });

OpenID Connect (OIDC) providers (GCIP only)

For GCIP customers, you can enable your app for OpenID Connect (OIDC) authentication with FirebaseUI.

OIDC providers' signInOptions support the following configuration parameters.

Name Required Description provider Yes The provider ID, eg. oidc.myProvider . providerName No The provider name displayed to end users (sign in button/linking prompt). Default: provider ID fullLabel No The full label of the button. Instead of "Sign in with $providerName", this button label will be used. Default: Sign in with $providerName buttonColor Yes The color of sign in button. The css of the button can be overwritten with attribute/value in the HTML element: data-provider-id="providerId" iconUrl Yes The URL of the Identity Provider's icon. This will be displayed on the provider's sign-in button, etc. customParameters No The list of additional custom parameters that the OIDC provider supports.

ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , { signInOptions : [ { provider : 'oidc.myProvider' , providerName : 'MyOIDCProvider' , buttonColor : '#2F2F2F' , iconUrl : '<icon-url-of-sign-in-button>' , customParameters : { OIDCSupportedParameter : 'value' } } ] });

SAML providers (GCIP only)

For GCIP customers, you can enable your app for SAML authentication with FirebaseUI.

SAML providers' signInOptions support the following configuration parameters.

Name Required Description provider Yes The provider ID, eg. saml.myProvider . providerName No The provider name displayed to end users (sign in button/linking prompt). Default: provider ID fullLabel No The full label of the button. Instead of "Sign in with $providerName", this button label will be used. Default: Sign in with $providerName buttonColor Yes The color of sign in button. The css of the button can be overwritten with attribute/value in the HTML element: data-provider-id="providerId" iconUrl Yes The URL of the Identity Provider's icon. This will be displayed on the provider's sign-in button, etc.

ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , { signInOptions : [ { provider : 'saml.myProvider' , providerName : 'MySAMLProvider' , buttonColor : '#2F2F2F' , iconUrl : '<icon-url-of-sign-in-button>' } ] });

Configure Email Provider

You can configure either email/password or email/link sign-in with FirebaseUI by providing the relevant object in the configuration signInOptions array.

You can disable new user sign up with email providers by setting the flag disableSignUp.status to true . This will display an error message when new users attempt to sign up.

Note that this flag will only disable sign up from the UI and will not prevent sign up via REST API. It is highly recommended that Identity Platform projects enforce this policy via one of these 2 mechanisms:

Blocking functions: Set a beforeCreate trigger to disable sign up for email providers.

trigger to disable sign up for email providers. In the Cloud Console / Settings / USERS tab, uncheck Enable create (sign-up) checkbox. Though for this setting, sign up for all providers will be disabled.

Name Type Required Description provider string Yes For email sign-in, this should be firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID . requireDisplayName boolean No Defines whether to require the user to provide a display name during email and password sign up.

Default: true signInMethod string No Defines whether to use email and password or email link authentication. This should be firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.EMAIL_PASSWORD_SIGN_IN_METHOD for email and password sign-in, firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.EMAIL_LINK_SIGN_IN_METHOD for email link authentication.

Default: firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.EMAIL_PASSWORD_SIGN_IN_METHOD forceSameDevice boolean No Whether to force same device flow. If false, opening the link on a different device will display a message instructing the user to open the link on the same device or browser. This should be true when used with anonymous user upgrade flows. This is only relevant to email link sign-in. Default: false emailLinkSignIn function No Defines the optional callback function to return firebase.auth.ActionCodeSettings configuration to use when sending the link. This provides the ability to specify how the link can be handled, custom dynamic link, additional state in the deep link, etc. When not provided, the current URL is used and a web only flow is triggered. This is only relevant to email link sign-in. disableSignUp firebaseui.auth.DisableSignUpConfig No The object for configuring `disableSignUp` options, contains 3 fields: `status(boolean)`: Whether disable user from signing up with email providers (email/password or email link). `adminEmail(string|undefined)`: The optional site administrator email to contact for access when sign up is disabled, for example: `admin@example.com`. `helpLink(string|undefined)`: The optional help link to provide information on how to get access to the site when sign up is disabled. For example: `https://www.example.com/trouble_signing_in`.

Email and Password

Email and password authentication is the default sign-in method for Email providers. The EmailAuthProvider with email and password can be configured to require the user to enter a display name (defaults to true ).

ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , { signInOptions : [ { provider : firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, requireDisplayName : false } ] });

Email Link Authentication

FirebaseUI supports sign-in and sign-up with email links. Using email link sign-in with FirebaseUI comes with the following benefits:

End to end support for email link sign-in with only a few configuration lines.

Enforces security and privacy best practices.

Ability to force same device flows or allow cross device flows where a user can start the flow on one device and end it on another. This also covers Android where email link sign-in is also supported with FirebaseUI-android and FirebaseUI-ios for iOS support.

Ability to switch to email link sign-in while continuing to sign-in existing users with email and password.

Ability to support account linking, where an existing email link user signing in with Facebook for the first time using the same email will have both accounts merged so they can sign in with either (Facebook or email link) going forward.

Ability to support anonymous user upgrade as long as the flow starts and ends on the same device. Users opening the link on a different device will be notified to open the link on the same device where the flow started.

The sample code below demonstrates how to configure email link sign-in with FirebaseUI. In this example, cross device flows are allowed and additional state is passed in the URL, as well as the ability to configure the link to open via mobile application too.

ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , { signInOptions : [ { provider : firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, signInMethod : firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.EMAIL_LINK_SIGN_IN_METHOD, forceSameDevice : false , emailLinkSignIn : function ( ) { return { url : 'https://www.example.com/completeSignIn?showPromo=1234' , dynamicLinkDomain : 'example.page.link' , handleCodeInApp : true , iOS : { bundleId : 'com.example.ios' }, android : { packageName : 'com.example.android' , installApp : true , minimumVersion : '12' } }; } } ] });

When rendering the sign-in UI conditionally (relevant for single page apps), use ui.isPendingRedirect() to detect if the URL corresponds to a sign-in with email link and the UI needs to be rendered to complete sign-in. You can also just use firebase.auth().isSignInWithEmailLink(window.location.href).

if (ui.isPendingRedirect()) { ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , uiConfig); } if (firebase.auth().isSignInWithEmailLink( window .location.href)) { ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , uiConfig); }

Additional state passed in the url can be retrieved on sign-in completion via the signInSuccess callbacks.

If you are using a fragment in the URL, additional FirebaseUI parameters will be appended to the query string component instead of the fragment. So for a url https://www.example.com/#/signin , the completion URL will take the form https://www.example.com/?uid_sid=xyz&ui_sd=0#/signin . This should be taken into account when using frameworks with "hash routing".

signInSuccessWithAuthResult : function ( authResult, redirectUrl ) { return false ; }

FirebaseUI uses the history API to clear the URL from query parameters related to email link sign-in after the one-time code is processed. This prevents the user from re-triggering the sign-in completion flow again on page reload or if the user signs out and tries to sign in again in a single page application, etc.

When same device flows are not enforced, a user going through account linking flow (eg. user signing in with Facebook with an email that belongs to an existing email link user) opening the link on a different device would be given the choice to continue sign-in with email link without merging the Facebook credential or instructed to open the link on the same device where the flow was initiated to successfully merge both accounts.

You cannot use email/password and email/link sign-in at the same time. Only one mode can be configured at a time. However, if you previously signed up users with passwords. Switching to email/link will only apply to new users and existing password users will continue to be prompted for password on sign-in.

Configure Phone Provider

The PhoneAuthProvider can be configured with custom reCAPTCHA parameters whether reCAPTCHA is visible or invisible (defaults to normal ). Refer to the reCAPTCHA API docs for more details.

The default country to select in the phone number input can also be set. List of supported country codes. If unspecified, the phone number input will default to the United States (+1).

The countries to select can also be configured with blacklistedCountries or whitelistedCountries . It accepts either ISO (alpha-2) or E164 (prefix with '+') formatted country code. Invalid country code will be ignored. whitelistedCountries and blacklistedCountries cannot be specified at the same time.

The following options are currently supported. Any other parameters will be ignored.

ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , { signInOptions : [ { provider : firebase.auth.PhoneAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, recaptchaParameters : { type : 'image' , size : 'normal' , badge : 'bottomleft' }, defaultCountry : 'GB' , defaultNationalNumber : '1234567890' , loginHint : '+11234567890' , whitelistedCountries : [ 'US' , '+44' ] } ] });

Configure Anonymous Provider

The AnonymousAuthProvider can be enabled to let users continue as a guest. If a user is already signed in anonymously, clicking this sign-in option will keep the same current anonymous user. In addition, when auto-upgrade for anonymous users is enabled in addition to this option and a user is already signed in anonymously, clicking this sign-in option will also keep the same current anonymous user.

ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , { signInOptions : [ { provider : firebaseui.auth.AnonymousAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID } ] });

Sign In Flows

Two sign in flows are available:

redirect , the default, will perform a full page redirect to the sign-in page of the provider (Google, Facebook...). This is recommended for mobile apps.

, the default, will perform a full page redirect to the sign-in page of the provider (Google, Facebook...). This is recommended for mobile apps. The popup flow will open a popup to the sign-in page of the provider. If the popup is blocked by the browser, it will fall back to a full page redirect.

Available callbacks

The signInSuccessWithAuthResult callback is invoked when user signs in successfully. The authResult provided here is a firebaseui.auth.AuthResult object, which includes the current logged in user, the credential used to sign in the user, additional user info indicating if the user is new or existing and operation type like 'signIn' or 'link'. This callback will replace signInSuccess in future.

Parameters:

Name Type Optional Description authResult firebaseui.auth.AuthResult No The AuthResult of successful sign-in operation. The AuthResult object has same signature as firebase.auth.UserCredential . redirectUrl string Yes The URL where the user is redirected after the callback finishes. It will only be given if you overwrite the sign-in success URL.

Should return: boolean

If the callback returns true , then the page is automatically redirected depending on the case:

If no signInSuccessUrl parameter was given in the URL (See: Overwriting the sign-in success URL) then the default signInSuccessUrl in config is used.

parameter was given in the URL (See: Overwriting the sign-in success URL) then the default in config is used. If the value is provided in the URL, that value will be used instead of the static signInSuccessUrl in config.

If the callback returns false or nothing, the page is not automatically redirected.

This callback will be deprecated and will be replaced by signInSuccessWithAuthResult which takes firebaseui.auth.AuthResult .

Parameters:

Name Type Optional Description currentUser firebase.User No The logged in user. credential firebase.auth.AuthCredential Yes The credential used to sign in the user. redirectUrl string Yes The URL where the user is redirected after the callback finishes. It will only be given if you overwrite the sign-in success URL.

Should return: boolean

If the callback returns true , then the page is automatically redirected depending on the case:

If no signInSuccessUrl parameter was given in the URL (See: Overwriting the sign-in success URL) then the default signInSuccessUrl in config is used.

parameter was given in the URL (See: Overwriting the sign-in success URL) then the default in config is used. If the value is provided in the URL, that value will be used instead of the static signInSuccessUrl in config.

If the callback returns false or nothing, the page is not automatically redirected.

The signInFailure callback is provided to handle any unrecoverable error encountered during the sign-in process. The error provided here is a firebaseui.auth.AuthUIError error with the following properties.

firebaseui.auth.AuthUIError properties:

Name Type Optional Description code string No The corresponding error code. Currently the only error code supported is firebaseui/anonymous-upgrade-merge-conflict credential firebase.auth.AuthCredential Yes The existing non-anonymous user credential the user tried to sign in with.

Should return: Promise<void>|void

FirebaseUI will wait for the returned promise to handle the reported error before clearing the UI. If no promise is returned, the UI will be cleared on completion. Even when this callback resolves, signInSuccessWithAuthResult callback will not be triggered.

This callback is required when autoUpgradeAnonymousUsers is enabled.

This callback is triggered the first time the widget UI is rendered. This is useful for cases where the application should display a custom loader before FirebaseUI is displayed.

Example with all parameters used

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Sample FirebaseUI App </ title > < script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/9.1.3/firebase-app-compat.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/9.1.3/firebase-auth-compat.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/ui/6.0.0/firebase-ui-auth.js" > </ script > < link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/ui/6.0.0/firebase-ui-auth.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" > var uiConfig = { callbacks : { signInSuccessWithAuthResult : function ( authResult, redirectUrl ) { var user = authResult.user; var credential = authResult.credential; var isNewUser = authResult.additionalUserInfo.isNewUser; var providerId = authResult.additionalUserInfo.providerId; var operationType = authResult.operationType; return true ; }, signInFailure : function ( error ) { return handleUIError(error); }, uiShown : function ( ) { document .getElementById( 'loader' ).style.display = 'none' ; } }, credentialHelper : firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.NONE, queryParameterForWidgetMode : 'mode' , queryParameterForSignInSuccessUrl : 'signInSuccessUrl' , signInFlow : 'popup' , signInSuccessUrl : '<url-to-redirect-to-on-success>' , signInOptions : [ firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.TwitterAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, { provider : firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, requireDisplayName : true }, { provider : firebase.auth.PhoneAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, recaptchaParameters : { type : 'image' , size : 'invisible' , badge : 'bottomleft' } }, firebaseui.auth.AnonymousAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID ], immediateFederatedRedirect : false , tosUrl : '<your-tos-url>' , privacyPolicyUrl : function ( ) { window .location.assign( '<your-privacy-policy-url>' ); } }; var ui = new firebaseui.auth.AuthUI(firebase.auth()); ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , uiConfig); </ script > </ head > < body > < h1 > Welcome to My Awesome App </ h1 > < div id = "firebaseui-auth-container" > </ div > < div id = "loader" > Loading... </ div > </ body > </ html >

Upgrading anonymous users

Enabling anonymous user upgrade

When an anonymous user signs in or signs up with a permanent account, you want to be sure the user can continue with what they were doing before signing up. For example, an anonymous user might have items in their shopping cart. At check-out, you prompt the user to sign in or sign up. After the user is signed in, the user's shopping cart should contain any items the user added while signed in anonymously.

To support this behavior, FirebaseUI makes it easy to "upgrade" an anonymous account to a permanent account. To do so, simply set autoUpgradeAnonymousUsers to true when you configure the sign-in UI (this option is disabled by default).

FirebaseUI links the new credential with the anonymous account using Firebase Auth's linkWithCredential method:

anonymousUser.linkWithCredential(permanentCredential);

The user will retain the same uid at the end of the flow and all data keyed on that identifier would still be associated with that same user.

Anonymous user upgrade is also supported by email link sign-in in FirebaseUI. An anonymous user triggering the email link option will, on return from clicking the link, upgrade to an email link user. However, forceSameDevice must be set to true in the email signInOption . This is to ensure that when the user clicks the link, it is opened on the same device/browser where the initial anonymous user exists.

Handling anonymous user upgrade merge conflicts

There are cases when a user, initially signed in anonymously, tries to upgrade to an existing Firebase user. For example, a user may have signed up with a Google credential on another device. When trying to upgrade to the existing Google user, an error auth/credential-already-in-use will be thrown by Firebase Auth as an existing user cannot be linked to another existing user. No two users can share the same credential. In that case, both user data have to be merged before one user is discarded (typically the anonymous user). In the case above, the anonymous user shopping cart will be copied locally, the anonymous user will be deleted and then the user is signed in with the permanent credential. The anonymous user data in temporary storage will be copied back to the non-anonymous user.

FirebaseUI will trigger the signInFailure callback with an error code firebaseui/anonymous-upgrade-merge-conflict when the above occurs. The error object will also contain the permanent credential. Sign-in with the permanent credential should be triggered in the callback to complete sign-in. Before sign-in can be completed via auth.signInWithCredential(error.credential) , the data of the anonymous user must be copied and the anonymous user deleted. After sign-in completion, the data has to be copied back to the non-anonymous user. An example below illustrates how this flow would work if user data is persisted using Firebase Realtime Database.

Example:

var data = null ; var anonymousUser = firebase.auth().currentUser; ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , { autoUpgradeAnonymousUsers : true , signInSuccessUrl : '<url-to-redirect-to-on-success>' , signInOptions : [ firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.PhoneAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID ], callbacks : { signInSuccessWithAuthResult : function ( authResult, redirectUrl ) { return true ; }, signInFailure : function ( error ) { if (error.code != 'firebaseui/anonymous-upgrade-merge-conflict' ) { return Promise .resolve(); } var cred = error.credential; var app = firebase.app(); return app.database().ref( 'users/' + firebase.auth().currentUser.uid) .once( 'value' ) .then( function ( snapshot ) { data = snapshot.val(); return firebase.auth().signInWithCredential(cred); }) .then( function ( user ) { return app.database().ref( 'users/' + user.uid).set(data); }) .then( function ( ) { return anonymousUser.delete(); }).then( function ( ) { data = null ; window .location.assign( '<url-to-redirect-to-on-success>' ); }); } } });

Multi-tenancy support

For GCIP customers, you can build a tenant-specific sign-in page with FirebaseUI. Make sure you've enabled multi-tenancy for your project and configured your tenants. See the Multi-tenancy quickstart to learn how.

This feature requires firebase version 6.6.0 or higher.

To use FirebaseUI with multi-tenancy, you need to set the tenant ID on the Auth instance being passed to FirebaseUI before calling ui.start() .

var auth = firebase.auth(); var ui = new firebaseui.auth.AuthUI(auth); auth.tenantId = selectedTenantId; ui.start( '#firebaseui-auth-container' , selectedTenantConfig);

FirebaseUI only handles the sign-in flows for you, you will still need to build your own UI to let the end users select a tenant to sign in with. You can refer to the example in this guide.

There is also a quickstart app available to demonstrate how to build a single sign-in page with the FirebaseUI for two tenants which have different sets of identity providers enabled.

Customizing FirebaseUI for authentication

Currently, FirebaseUI does not offer customization out of the box. However, the HTML around the widget is not affected by it so you can display everything you want around the widget container.

Advanced

FirebaseUI widget modes

Upon initialization, FirebaseUI will look for the mode parameter in the URL. Depending on the value of this parameter, it will trigger a specific mode. When no mode parameter is found, it will default to the sign-in mode.

You can change the name of this parameter with the queryParameterForWidgetMode configuration parameter.

Query parameter value Description ?mode=select Sign-in mode

Example:

https :

Overwriting the sign-in success URL

You can pass a query parameter to the widget's URL that will overwrite the URL the user is redirected to after a successful sign-in. If you do so, you must set the configuration signInSuccessUrl value (even if it will be overwritten). When passing the redirect URL this way, the signInSuccessWithAuthResult callback will receive the value as the redirectUrl argument.

You must include the mode explicitly in the URL when using the signInSuccessUrl parameter, otherwise FirebaseUI will directly redirect to the URL specified.

You can change the name of this parameter with the queryParameterForSignInSuccessUrl configuration parameter.

Example:

https://<url-of-the-widget>?mode=select&signInSuccessUrl=signedIn.html will redirect the user to https://<url-of-the-widget>/signedIn.html after a successful sign-in flow.

Developer Setup

Dependencies

To set up a development environment to build FirebaseUI from source, you must have the following installed:

Node.js (>= 6.0.0)

npm (should be included with Node.js)

Java SE Runtime Environment 8

In order to run the demo and tests, you must also have:

Python (2.7)

Download the FirebaseUI source and its dependencies with:

git clone https://github.com/firebase/firebaseui-web.git cd firebaseui-web npm install

Building FirebaseUI

To build the library, run:

npm run build

This will create output files in the dist/ folder.

To build a localized JavaScript binary, run:

npm run build build-js-{LANGUAGE_CODE}

where {LANGUAGE_CODE} is replaced by the code of the language you want. For example, the French binary can be built with npm run build build-js-fr . This will create a binary firebaseui__fr.js in the dist/ folder.

Build names for language codes with underscores, eg. zh_tw , zh_cn , pt_pt will be mapped to zh-TW , xh-CN , pt-PT . The underscore will be replaced by a hyphen symbol and the subsequent characters will be capitalized.

npm run build build-js-zh-TW

This will create a binary firebaseui__zh_tw.js in the dist/ folder.

To build a localized npm FirebaseUI module, run:

npm run build build-npm-{LANGUAGE_CODE}

Make sure all underscore symbols in the LANGUAGE_CODE are replaced with dashes. This will generate dist/npm__{LANGUAGE_CODE}.js . You can then import/require it:

import firebaseui from './npm__{LANGUAGE_CODE}' ;

Build names for language codes with underscores, eg. zh_tw , zh_cn , pt_pt will be mapped to zh-TW , xh-CN , pt-PT . The underscore will be replaced by a hyphen symbol and the subsequent characters will be capitalized.

npm run build build-npm-zh-TW

This will create a binary npm__zh_tw.js in the dist/ folder.

To build a localized ES module of FirebaseUI, run:

npm run build build-esm-{LANGUAGE_CODE}

Make sure all underscore symbols in the LANGUAGE_CODE are replaced with dashes. This will generate dist/esm__{LANGUAGE_CODE}.js . You can then import/require it:

import firebaseui from './esm__{LANGUAGE_CODE}' ;

Build names for language codes with underscores, eg. zh_tw , zh_cn , pt_pt will be mapped to zh-TW , xh-CN , pt-PT . The underscore will be replaced by a hyphen symbol and the subsequent characters will be capitalized.

npm run build build-esm-zh-TW

This will create a binary esm__zh_tw.js in the dist/ folder.

Running the demo app

To run the demo app, you must have a Firebase project set up on the Firebase Console. Copy demo/public/sample-config.js to demo/public/config.js :

cp demo/public/sample-config.js demo/public/config.js

Copy the data from the "Add Firebase to your web app" flow in Firebase Console. Next, run

npm run demo

This will start a local server serving a FirebaseUI demo app with all local changes. More details can be found in the demo app folder, covering how to configure the app to be deployed on a Firebase Hosting instance.

Running unit tests.

All unit tests can be run on the command line (via PhantomJS) with:

npm test

Alternatively, the unit tests can be run manually by running

npm run serve

Then, all unit tests can be run at: http://localhost:4000/buildtools/all_tests.html You can also run tests individually by accessing each HTML file under generated/tests , for example: http://localhost:4000/generated/tests/javascript/widgets/authui_test.html

Run tests using SauceLabs

You need a SauceLabs account to run tests on SauceLabs.

Go to your SauceLab account, under "My Account", and copy paste the access key. Now export the following variables, in two Terminal windows:

export SAUCE_USERNAME=<your username> export SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY=<the copy pasted access key>

Then, in one Terminal window, start SauceConnect:

./buildtools/sauce_connect.sh

Take note of the "Tunnel Identifier" value logged in the terminal,at the top. In the other terminal that has the exported variables, run the tests:

npm test -- --saucelabs --tunnelIdentifier=<the tunnel identifier>

IAP External Identities Support with FirebaseUI

You can use FirebaseUI to build the authentication page to use external identities with Google Cloud IAP. The documentation can be found here.

Cordova Setup

Introduction

FirebaseUI sign-in widget supports Cordova applications. This includes email/password and all OAuth providers (Google, Facebook, Twitter and GitHub). Phone authentication is not supported due to the limitation in the underlying Firebase core SDK. Email link authentication is not yet supported due to the inability to detect the incoming link when the user clicks it to complete sign-in.

Available providers

Provider Value Google firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Facebook firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Twitter firebase.auth.TwitterAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Github firebase.auth.GithubAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Email and password firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Anonymous firebaseui.auth.AnonymousAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID Microsoft microsoft.com Yahoo yahoo.com SAML (GCIP only) saml.********* OIDC (GCIP only) oidc.*********

Setup and Usage

In order to integrate FirebaseUI with your Cordova application, you need to follow these steps:

Install the necessary Cordova plugins, make the necessary Firebase Console changes and update your config.xml file as documented in OAuth Sign-In for Cordova

After you have successfully configured your application, you can use FirebaseUI in your Cordova application just like any other traditional browser applications.

Keep in mind the following while you set up the app:

Only redirect signInFlow is supported as Firebase Auth does not support popup mode for Cordova.

is supported as Firebase Auth does not support mode for Cordova. firebase.auth.PhoneAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID is not currently supported.

is not currently supported. If you are providing a Content-Security-Policy make sure you add the appropriate exceptions for FirebaseUI resources ( style-src , media-src , img-src , script-src , etc.) and underlying Firebase JS SDK.

React DOM Setup

In React DOM applications you can use the FirebaseUI Web React Wrapper.

Angular Setup

In Angular applications you can use this FirebaseUI Web Angular Wrapper from the community.

Known issues

Firebase Auth does not work in Safari private browsing

When a user has enabled the private browsing mode in Safari, the web storage is disabled. This currently results in an error being thrown upon Firebase Auth initialization. Therefore, when following the snippets above, FirebaseUI will never get initialized and no UI will be displayed.

Tips for Single Page apps ( UI Widget is already rendered on the page

warning)

When re-rendering the FirebaseUI Auth widget (for instance after signing in a user, signing her out and trying to sign her in again), it will sometimes log a warning:

UI Widget is already rendered on the page and is pending some user interaction. Only one widget instance can be rendered per page. The previous instance has been automatically reset.

This happens when the UI widget was in a pending state, i.e. the user was in the middle of performing a sign-in flow. You should generally avoid re-rendering the widget in the middle of an action, but if you do, to avoid the warning, you should use the reset() method before re-rendering the widget.

Tips for initializing a new UI instance with the same Auth instance

When trying to initialize a new UI widget with the same Auth instance, you will get an app/duplicate-app error. In general, you should keep a reference to the AuthUI instance and instead call reset() and then start(...) again to re-render the widget.

If you don't keep a reference to that AuthUI instance, you can get the reference by calling firebaseui.auth.AuthUI.getInstance(appId) where appId is the same as the optional one used to initialize the AuthUI instance. If none was provided just call firebaseui.auth.AuthUI.getInstance() .

This is the recommended way but you also have the option to delete the AuthUI instance by calling ui.delete() which returns a promise that resolves on successful deletion. You can then initialize a new UI instance with the same Auth instance without getting the app/duplicate-app error. At any time, you can only have one AuthUI instance with the same appId or the same Auth instance.

FirebaseUI is broken in IE11 when deployed on a local server accessed

through localhost (but works when deployed on a remote server)

Several developers reported issues with IE11 when testing the widget integration on a server deployed locally, accessing the application through a localhost address. However, it doesn't impact applications deployed on a server (as you can verify in the demo app).

Release Notes

Latest: https://github.com/firebase/firebaseui-web/releases/latest

For v1.0.0 and superior: https://github.com/firebase/firebaseui-web/releases

FirebaseUI-web v6.0.0 is intended to be used alongside Firebase JS SDK v9 compat.

If using the CDN, change your Firebase imports to:

< script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/9.1.3/firebase-app-compat.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/9.1.3/firebase-auth-compat.js" > </ script >

If NPM:

import firebase from 'firebase/compat/app' ; import 'firebase/compat/auth' ;

See the Firebase upgrade guide for more information.

accountchooser.com has been operating in "universal opt-out" mode and was shutdown on July 2021. FirebaseUI-web has stopped supporting this credential helper and since version v5.0.0, all related configurations and enums have been removed.

If you are using firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.ACCOUNT_CHOOSER_COM , you need to switch to firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.NONE or firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.GOOGLE_YOLO . Follow the instruction on one-tap sign-up when switching to the latter.

, you need to switch to or . Follow the instruction on one-tap sign-up when switching to the latter. If you are configuring acUiConfig in the UI configurations, this is no longer supported and should not be used.

in the UI configurations, this is no longer supported and should not be used. firebaseui.auth.FederatedSignInOption#authMethod is no longer required to be provided by the latest one-tap API.

See the milestone 0.5.0 for the issues covered in this release.