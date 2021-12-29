|Angular
|Firebase
|AngularFire
|FirebaseUI
|FirebaseUI-Angular
|Note
|12.1.0
|^9.0.2
|^7.0.4
|^6.0.0
|6.0.0
|12.1.0
|^8.6.8
|^6.1.5
|^4.8.0
|5.1.3
|11.0.2
|^8.2.4
|^6.1.1
|^4.7.2
|5.1.2
|support for auth emulator
|11.0.2
|^8.1.1
|^6.1.1
|^4.7.1
|5.1.1
|10.2.2
|^8.0.1
|^6.0.4
|^4.7.1
|5.1.0
|~8.2.13
|^7.23.0
|~5.2.1
|~4.7.1
|~4.0.1
Version combinations not documented here may work but are untested.
To install this library, run:
$ npm install firebaseui-angular --save
To run this library you need to have AngularFire2, Firebase, FirebaseUI-Web installed. Fast install:
$ npm install firebase firebaseui @angular/fire firebaseui-angular --save
Add the
FirebaseUIModule with the config to your imports. Make sure you have initialized AngularFire correctly.
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {FormsModule} from '@angular/forms';
import {AppComponent} from './app.component';
import {firebase, firebaseui, FirebaseUIModule} from 'firebaseui-angular';
import {environment} from '../environments/environment';
import {AppRoutingModule} from './app-routing.module';
import {AngularFireModule} from '@angular/fire';
import {AngularFireAuthModule, USE_EMULATOR as USE_AUTH_EMULATOR} from '@angular/fire/auth';
const firebaseUiAuthConfig: firebaseui.auth.Config = {
signInFlow: 'popup',
signInOptions: [
firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
{
scopes: [
'public_profile',
'email',
'user_likes',
'user_friends'
],
customParameters: {
'auth_type': 'reauthenticate'
},
provider: firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID
},
firebase.auth.TwitterAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
firebase.auth.GithubAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
{
requireDisplayName: false,
provider: firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID
},
firebase.auth.PhoneAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
firebaseui.auth.AnonymousAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID
],
tosUrl: '<your-tos-link>',
privacyPolicyUrl: '<your-privacyPolicyUrl-link>',
credentialHelper: firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.GOOGLE_YOLO
};
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
AppRoutingModule,
AngularFireModule.initializeApp(environment.firebaseConfig),
AngularFireAuthModule,
FirebaseUIModule.forRoot(firebaseUiAuthConfig)
],
providers: [
{ provide: USE_AUTH_EMULATOR, useValue: !environment.production ? ['localhost', 9099] : undefined },
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Option 1: CSS Import
May be incompatible with older browsers.
Import the firebaseui css to your
src/styles.css file:
@import '~firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.css';
Option 2: Angular-CLI
File:
angular.json
Path:
"node_modules/firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.css"
{
"projects": {
[your-project-name]: {
...
"architect": {
"build": {
"options": {
...
"styles": [
"src/styles.css",
"node_modules/firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.css"
]
}
},
...
"test": {
"options": {
...
"styles": [
"src/styles.css",
"node_modules/firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.css"
]
}
}
}
}
}
}
Option 3: HTML Link
Put this in the
<head> tag of your
index.html file:
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.firebase.com/libs/firebaseui/3.0.0/firebaseui.css" />
Make sure the version number matches the version of firebaseui you have installed with npm.
Once everything is set up, you can use the component in your Angular application:
<firebase-ui></firebase-ui>
For the configuration of the module see the official firebaseui documentation: Config
If you use a version prior to 3.3.0 check the old README
To configure the plugin the first time (
main.module.ts) the
forRoot() method is used.
It builds the basis for all further uses of the plugin.
But you have the possibility to overwrite the entire or just parts of the configuration in any (sub-)module.
To overwrite the entire configuration use:
FirebaseUIModule.forRoot(firebaseUiAuthConfig: NativeFirebaseUIAuthConfig)
To overwrite just parts of the configuration use:
FirebaseUIModule.forFeature(firebaseUiAuthConfig: NativeFirebaseUIAuthConfig)
This will use the in
forRoot provided configuration and overwrite just the newly provided values.
You may need to dynamically create the firebaseui configuration object based on application settings or the like. An example of this might be to conditionally enable certain providers for different deployments of the application.
To do this you can use a provider factory to inject the
firebaseUIAuthConfig in your module like so:
providers: [
{
provide: 'appConfig',
useValue: { googleAuthEnabled: true, emailAuthEnabled: false }
},
{
provide: 'firebaseUIAuthConfig',
useFactory: (config) => {
// build firebase UI config object using settings from `config`
const fbUiConfig: firebaseui.auth.Config = {
signInFlow: 'redirect',
signInOptions: [],
tosUrl: null,
privacyPolicyUrl: null,
credentialHelper: firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.GOOGLE_YOLO
};
if (config.googleAuthEnabled) {
fbUiConfig.signInOptions.push(firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID);
}
if (config.emailAuthEnabled) {
fbUiConfig.signInOptions.push({
provider: firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
requireDisplayName: true,
signInMethod: firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.EMAIL_PASSWORD_SIGN_IN_METHOD
});
}
// other providers as needed
return fbUiConfig;
},
deps: ['appConfig']
}
]
In this case we are injecting a settings object
appConfig into the provider factory. This object contains flags, such as
googleAuthEnabled and
emailAuthEnabled which are used to conditionally build the firebaseui config object. You would likely use a provider factory for this that reads settings from the environment or database.
this.angularFireAuth.authState.subscribe(this.firebaseAuthChangeListener);
private firebaseAuthChangeListener(response) {
// if needed, do a redirect in here
if (response) {
console.log('Logged in :)');
} else {
console.log('Logged out :(');
}
}
Don't forget to unsubscribe at the end.
<firebase-ui
(signInSuccessWithAuthResult)="successCallback($event)"
(signInFailure)="errorCallback($event)"
(uiShown)="uiShownCallback()"></firebase-ui>
successCallback(signInSuccessData: FirebaseUISignInSuccessWithAuthResult) {
...
}
errorCallback(errorData: FirebaseUISignInFailure) {
...
}
uiShownCallback() {
...
}
constructor(private firebaseuiAngularLibraryService: FirebaseuiAngularLibraryService) {
firebaseuiAngularLibraryService.firebaseUiInstance.disableAutoSignIn();
}
The internationalization with just the npm package of the official firebase-ui isn't possible at the moment.
For a custom version with i18n support use: l0ll098/FirebaseUI-Angular-i18n
Thanks to @l0ll098!
Step 1: Fork and clone the repo from Github.
Step 2: There is a sample project in the root folder. Execute the following command in the root folder i.e. .../FirebaseUI-Angular >
npm install
Step 3: Ensure that you are using Angular CLI version >10. You can check your version with
ng --version in the terminal.
Step 4: Replace with your firebase config in
src\environments\environment.ts.
Step 5: .../FirebaseUI-Angular >
npm run build-lib
Step 6: .../FirebaseUI-Angular >
ng serve
You're welcome to fork the repo and contribute to library sources in
projects >
firebaseui-angular-library >
src >
lib.
There are test files, but they are empty at the moment. Writing unit test is a good start.
The UI only gets rendered if the user isn't signed in. So if the UI isn't shown, sign out the user via angular-fire.
ERROR in ./src/app/app.module.ngfactory.js
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'firebase/index' in '...'
ERROR in ./src/app/app.module.ngfactory.js
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'firebaseui/dist/index' in '...'
Use the firebase and firebaseui instances exposed by the plugin:
import {..., firebase, firebaseui} from 'firebaseui-angular';
If you have added the css to the angular.json but nothing happened. Try to restart the server (
Ctrl-C and
ng serve)
This is a know issue in the firebase project. To fix that (for now), do that:
npm install promise-polyfill --save-exact
http://localhost:4200/images/buffer.svg?embed 404 (Not Found)
Put this into your styles.scss file:
@supports (-webkit-appearance:none) {
.mdl-progress:not(.mdl-progress--indeterminate):not(.mdl-progress--indeterminate) > .auxbar,
.mdl-progress:not(.mdl-progress__indeterminate):not(.mdl-progress__indeterminate) > .auxbar {
mask: url(/assets/images/buffer.svg?embed) !important;
}
}
and put a
buffer.svg file into
assets/images.
This will stop this error message.
If you like the project and want to support me, I have a page.
MIT © Raphael Jenni