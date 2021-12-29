Compatibility

Angular Firebase AngularFire FirebaseUI FirebaseUI-Angular Note 12.1.0 ^9.0.2 ^7.0.4 ^6.0.0 6.0.0 12.1.0 ^8.6.8 ^6.1.5 ^4.8.0 5.1.3 11.0.2 ^8.2.4 ^6.1.1 ^4.7.2 5.1.2 support for auth emulator 11.0.2 ^8.1.1 ^6.1.1 ^4.7.1 5.1.1 10.2.2 ^8.0.1 ^6.0.4 ^4.7.1 5.1.0 ~8.2.13 ^7.23.0 ~5.2.1 ~4.7.1 ~4.0.1

Version combinations not documented here may work but are untested.

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install firebaseui-angular --save

To run this library you need to have AngularFire2, Firebase, FirebaseUI-Web installed. Fast install:

$ npm install firebase firebaseui @angular/fire firebaseui-angular --save

How to use

Add the FirebaseUIModule with the config to your imports. Make sure you have initialized AngularFire correctly.

import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {FormsModule} from '@angular/forms' ; import {AppComponent} from './app.component' ; import {firebase, firebaseui, FirebaseUIModule} from 'firebaseui-angular' ; import {environment} from '../environments/environment' ; import {AppRoutingModule} from './app-routing.module' ; import {AngularFireModule} from '@angular/fire' ; import {AngularFireAuthModule, USE_EMULATOR as USE_AUTH_EMULATOR} from '@angular/fire/auth' ; const firebaseUiAuthConfig: firebaseui.auth.Config = { signInFlow: 'popup' , signInOptions: [ firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, { scopes: [ 'public_profile' , 'email' , 'user_likes' , 'user_friends' ], customParameters: { 'auth_type' : 'reauthenticate' }, provider: firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID }, firebase.auth.TwitterAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.GithubAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, { requireDisplayName: false , provider: firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID }, firebase.auth.PhoneAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebaseui.auth.AnonymousAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID ], tosUrl: '<your-tos-link>' , privacyPolicyUrl: '<your-privacyPolicyUrl-link>' , credentialHelper: firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.GOOGLE_YOLO }; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, AppRoutingModule, AngularFireModule.initializeApp(environment.firebaseConfig), AngularFireAuthModule, FirebaseUIModule.forRoot(firebaseUiAuthConfig) ], providers: [ { provide: USE_AUTH_EMULATOR, useValue: !environment.production ? [ 'localhost' , 9099 ] : undefined }, ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Add the firebaseui css to your imports:

Option 1: CSS Import

May be incompatible with older browsers.

Import the firebaseui css to your src/styles.css file:

@ import '~firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.css' ;

Option 2: Angular-CLI

File: angular.json

Path: "node_modules/firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.css"

{ "projects" : { [your-project-name]: { ... "architect" : { "build" : { "options" : { ... "styles" : [ "src/styles.css" , "node_modules/firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.css" ] } }, ... "test" : { "options" : { ... "styles" : [ "src/styles.css" , "node_modules/firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.css" ] } } } } } }

Option 3: HTML Link

Put this in the <head> tag of your index.html file:

< link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.firebase.com/libs/firebaseui/3.0.0/firebaseui.css" />

Make sure the version number matches the version of firebaseui you have installed with npm.

Once everything is set up, you can use the component in your Angular application:

<firebase-ui></firebase-ui>

Configuration

For the configuration of the module see the official firebaseui documentation: Config

If you use a version prior to 3.3.0 check the old README

To configure the plugin the first time ( main.module.ts ) the forRoot() method is used. It builds the basis for all further uses of the plugin. But you have the possibility to overwrite the entire or just parts of the configuration in any (sub-)module.

forRoot

To overwrite the entire configuration use:

FirebaseUIModule .forRoot ( firebaseUiAuthConfig : NativeFirebaseUIAuthConfig)

forFeature

To overwrite just parts of the configuration use:

FirebaseUIModule .forFeature ( firebaseUiAuthConfig : NativeFirebaseUIAuthConfig)

This will use the in forRoot provided configuration and overwrite just the newly provided values.

Using a Provider Factory

You may need to dynamically create the firebaseui configuration object based on application settings or the like. An example of this might be to conditionally enable certain providers for different deployments of the application.

To do this you can use a provider factory to inject the firebaseUIAuthConfig in your module like so:

providers: [ { provide: 'appConfig' , useValue: { googleAuthEnabled: true , emailAuthEnabled: false } }, { provide: 'firebaseUIAuthConfig' , useFactory: ( config ) => { const fbUiConfig: firebaseui.auth.Config = { signInFlow: 'redirect' , signInOptions: [], tosUrl: null , privacyPolicyUrl: null , credentialHelper: firebaseui.auth.CredentialHelper.GOOGLE_YOLO }; if (config.googleAuthEnabled) { fbUiConfig.signInOptions.push(firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID); } if (config.emailAuthEnabled) { fbUiConfig.signInOptions.push({ provider: firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, requireDisplayName: true , signInMethod: firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.EMAIL_PASSWORD_SIGN_IN_METHOD }); } return fbUiConfig; }, deps: [ 'appConfig' ] } ]

In this case we are injecting a settings object appConfig into the provider factory. This object contains flags, such as googleAuthEnabled and emailAuthEnabled which are used to conditionally build the firebaseui config object. You would likely use a provider factory for this that reads settings from the environment or database.

Listen to auth state changes

this .angularFireAuth.authState.subscribe( this .firebaseAuthChangeListener); private firebaseAuthChangeListener(response) { if (response) { console .log( 'Logged in :)' ); } else { console .log( 'Logged out :(' ); } }

Don't forget to unsubscribe at the end.

Sign-in success / failure callbacks

< firebase-ui ( signInSuccessWithAuthResult )= "successCallback($event)" ( signInFailure )= "errorCallback($event)" ( uiShown )= "uiShownCallback()" > </ firebase-ui >

successCallback(signInSuccessData: FirebaseUISignInSuccessWithAuthResult) { ... } errorCallback(errorData: FirebaseUISignInFailure) { ... } uiShownCallback() { ... }

Disable auto sign-in

constructor ( private firebaseuiAngularLibraryService: FirebaseuiAngularLibraryService ) { firebaseuiAngularLibraryService.firebaseUiInstance.disableAutoSignIn(); }

Internationalizaion (i18n)

The internationalization with just the npm package of the official firebase-ui isn't possible at the moment.

For a custom version with i18n support use: l0ll098/FirebaseUI-Angular-i18n

Thanks to @l0ll098!

Contributing / Sample Application

Step 1: Fork and clone the repo from Github.

Step 2: There is a sample project in the root folder. Execute the following command in the root folder i.e. .../FirebaseUI-Angular > npm install

Step 3: Ensure that you are using Angular CLI version >10. You can check your version with ng --version in the terminal.

Step 4: Replace with your firebase config in src\environments\environment.ts .

Step 5: .../FirebaseUI-Angular > npm run build-lib

Step 6: .../FirebaseUI-Angular > ng serve

You're welcome to fork the repo and contribute to library sources in projects > firebaseui-angular-library > src > lib .

There are test files, but they are empty at the moment. Writing unit test is a good start.

Troubleshoot

UI not rendered

The UI only gets rendered if the user isn't signed in. So if the UI isn't shown, sign out the user via angular-fire.

Prod build error

ERROR in ./src/app/app.module.ngfactory.js Module not found: Error: Can 't resolve ' firebase/index ' in ' ... ' ERROR in ./src/app/app.module.ngfactory.js Module not found: Error: Can' t resolve 'firebaseui/dist/index' in '...'

Use the firebase and firebaseui instances exposed by the plugin:

import {..., firebase, firebaseui} from 'firebaseui-angular';

CSS not loaded

If you have added the css to the angular.json but nothing happened. Try to restart the server ( Ctrl-C and ng serve )

ERROR in ./~/firebase/app/shared_promise.js

This is a know issue in the firebase project. To fix that (for now), do that:

npm install promise-polyfill --save-exact

http://localhost:4200/images/buffer.svg?embed 404 (Not Found)

Put this into your styles.scss file:

@ supports (-webkit-appearance:none) { .mdl-progress :not(.mdl-progress--indeterminate) :not(.mdl-progress--indeterminate) > .auxbar , .mdl-progress :not(.mdl-progress__indeterminate) :not(.mdl-progress__indeterminate) > .auxbar { mask : url (/assets/images/buffer.svg?embed) ; } }

and put a buffer.svg file into assets/images . This will stop this error message.

Supporting the Project

If you like the project and want to support me, I have a page.

License

MIT © Raphael Jenni