Firebase authentication library - a node js wrapper around the Firebase REST API. It can generate Firebase auth token based on given email-password combination or OAuth token (issued by Google, Facebook, Twitter or Github). This Firebase token can then be used with REST queries against Firebase Database endpoints or for protecting resources/endpoints on a server.
$ npm install firebaseauth
To use firebase authentication, you need to sign into or create an account at [https://console.firebase.google.com]. From the firebase console, create a project or select an existing one.
Go to Overview -> Settings icon -> Project settings (General tab) to get your Web API Key
It is best practice to store api keys, secrets and passwords as environment variables.
const FirebaseAuth = require('firebaseauth'); // or import FirebaseAuth from 'firebaseauth';
const firebase = new FirebaseAuth(process.env.FIREBASE_API_KEY);
Ensure you have enabled email-password authentication from your firebase console. From the console, go to Authentication (Sign in method tab) and enable Email/Password
firebase.registerWithEmail(email, password, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
firebase.registerWithEmail(email, password, name, function(err, result){
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
var extras = {
name: string,
photoUrl: string | url,
requestVerification: boolean
}
firebase.registerWithEmail(email, password, extras, function(err, result){
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
firebase.signInWithEmail(email, password, function(err, result){
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
Ensure you have enabled Facebook authentication from your firebase console. From the console, go to Authentication (Sign in method tab) and enable Facebook.
Follow the instructions at https://firebase.google.com/docs/auth/web/facebook-login (Steps 2 and 3 specifically of the Before you begin section) to properly set up and configure Facebook authentication on your firebase project
firebase.loginWithFacebook(token, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
Login with Facebook may fail to return a valid firebase token if the email associated with the Facebook account has already been used on this firebase project. In such instances, the result returned from the above call will have
sameCredentialExists = true.
If the email was previously associated with an email/password account, then you can link both accounts a follows:
First, login with the email and password to get the firebase idToken (token), then get Facebook access token like in the step above and then...
firebase.linkWithFacebook(idToken, access_token, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
Ensure you have enabled authentication with Google from your firebase console. From the console, go to Authentication (Sign in method tab) and enable Google.
firebase.loginWithGoogle(token, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
Login with Google may fail to return a valid firebase token if the gmail address has already been used on this firebase project. In such instances, the result returned from the above call will have
sameCredentialExists = true.
If the email was previously associated with an email/password account, then you can link both accounts in a similar fashion as explained under Link email account to Facebook account.
firebase.linkWithGoogle(idToken, access_token, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
Ensure you have enabled Twitter authentication from your firebase console. From the console, go to Authentication (Sign in method tab) and enable Twitter.
Follow the instructions at https://firebase.google.com/docs/auth/web/twitter-login (Steps 2 and 3 specifically of the Before you begin section) to properly set up and configure Twitter authentication on your firebase project
firebase.loginWithTwitter(token, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
Login with Twitter may fail to return a valid firebase token if the email address associated with the twitter account has already been used on this firebase project. In such instances, the result returned from the above call will have
sameCredentialExists = true.
If the email was previously associated with an email/password account, then you can link both accounts in a similar fashion as explained under Link email account to Facebook account.
firebase.linkWithTwitter(idToken, access_token, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
Ensure you have enabled Github authentication from your firebase console. From the console, go to Authentication (Sign in method tab) and enable Github.
Follow the instructions at https://firebase.google.com/docs/auth/web/github-auth (Steps 2 and 3 specifically of the Before you begin section) to properly set up and configure Github authentication on your firebase project
firebase.loginWithGithub(token, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
Login with Github may fail to return a valid firebase token if the email address associated with the Github account has already been used on this firebase project. In such instances, the result returned from the above call will have
sameCredentialExists = true.
If the email was previously associated with an email/password account, then you can link both accounts in a similar fashion as explained under Link email account to Facebook account.
firebase.linkWithGithub(idToken, access_token, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
firebase.sendVerificationEmail(token, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
firebase.verifyEmail(oobcode, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
firebase.getProfile(token, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else{
console.log(result); //array of connected accounts
console.log(result[0].profileUrls);
}
});
firebase.updateProfile(token, name, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
firebase.updateProfile(token, name, photoUrl, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
firebase.sendPasswordResetEmail(email, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
firebase.verifyPasswordResetcode(oobCode, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
firebase.resetPassword(oobcode, newPassword, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
firebase.refreshToken(refreshToken, function(err, result) {
if (err)
console.log(err);
else
console.log(result);
});
From your console, go to Project Overview -> Settings icon -> Project settings (Service Accounts tab)
// create JSON object from your service account json file
const serviceAccount = require("../path/to/serviceAccountKey.json");
Setup default token middleware with following behaviour
req.headers.token || req.body.token || req.query.token)
req.user (v0.2.0 and later)
req.user (v0.1.1 and earlier)
const firebaseTokenMiddleware = FirebaseAuth.initTokenMiddleware(serviceAccount); // v1.0.0 and later
const firebaseTokenMiddleware = FirebaseAuth.defaultTokenMiddleware(serviceAccount); // v0.2.0 to 0.9.9
const firebaseTokenMiddleware = firebase.protect(serviceAccount); // v0.1.1 and earlier
You can register a callback to perform other operations after token verification or customize responses on token verification error.
When using a callback, remember to call
next() or respond with an error after processing the information returned to the callback
const middlewareCallback = function(req, res, next, error, data) {
if (error === 'ERROR_NO_TOKEN') {
// token not supplied
res.status(401).json({error: "No token provided"});
}
else if (error === 'ERROR_INVALID_TOKEN') {
// token failed verification
res.status(401).json({error: "Unauthorized access"});
}
else if (error) {
// some other error occurred (this should never happen!)
res.status(500).json({error: "Unexpected error"});
}
else if (data.error) {
// there was no error with verifying the token, thus user id can be found in data.userId
// there was however an error in getting user info from firebase using the id
res.status(401).json({error: "An error occurred while trying to verify your credentials"});
}
else {
// data contains user id and token (v0.2.0 and later) and full user information (id, displayName, email etc) for v0.1.1 and earlier
req.user = data;
next();
}
};
const firebaseTokenMiddleware = FirebaseAuth.initTokenMiddleware(serviceAccount, middlewareCallback); // v1.0.0 and later
const firebaseTokenMiddleware = new FirebaseAuth.Guard(serviceAccount, middlewareCallback); // v0.2.0 to 0.9.9
const firebaseTokenMiddleware = firebase.protect(serviceAccount, middlewareCallback); // v0.1.1 and earlier
You can specify which field to check in req header, body or query for user token instead of the default
token field.
You can also indicate if to include additional information about the user when verifying the token.
const options = {
tokenField: "access_token",
userIdOnly: false
};
const firebaseTokenMiddleware = FirebaseAuth.initTokenMiddleware(serviceAccount, options); // v1.0.0 and later
const firebaseTokenMiddleware = new FirebaseAuth.Guard(serviceAccount, options); // v0.2.0 to 0.9.9
// use with callback
const firebaseTokenMiddleware = FirebaseAuth.initTokenMiddleware(serviceAccount, options, middlewareCallback); // v1.0.0 and later
const firebaseTokenMiddleware = new FirebaseAuth.Guard(serviceAccount, options, middlewareCallback); // v0.2.0 to 0.9.9
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
// to protect all routes below this point
app.use(firebaseTokenMiddleware);
// to protect specific endpoints
app.use('/protected-path', firebaseTokenMiddleware, function(req, res) {
res.send('hello there. your user id is ' + req.user.id);
})
All errors have the following structure
{
code: any of the error codes below,
message: human-readable description of the error,
originalError: original response from firebase
}
//general errors
INVALID_ACCESS_TOKEN
CREDENTIAL_TOO_OLD_LOGIN_AGAIN
//possible errors from Third Party Authentication
INVALID_PROVIDER_ID
MISSING_REQUEST_URI
MISSING_REQUEST_URI
INVALID_REQUEST_BODY
//possible errors from Email/Password Account Signup or Signin
INVALID_EMAIL
MISSING_PASSWORD
//possible errors from Email/Password Account Signup
WEAK_PASSWORD
EMAIL_EXISTS
//possible errors from Email/Password Signin
INVALID_PASSWORD
EMAIL_NOT_FOUND
USER_DISABLED
//possible errors from Email/Password Signin or Password Recovery or Email/Password Sign up
MISSING_EMAIL
//possible errors from Password Recovery
MISSING_REQ_TYPE
//possible errors from email verification and password reset
INVALID_OOB_CODE
//possible errors from Getting Linked Accounts
INVALID_IDENTIFIER
MISSING_IDENTIFIER
FEDERATED_USER_ID_ALREADY_LINKED
//possible errors from Account Delete
USER_NOT_FOUND
//errors from protect middleware
ERROR_NO_TOKEN
ERROR_INVALID_TOKEN
//other errors
NETWORK_NOT_AVAILABLE
UNKNOWN_ERROR