firebase-util

by googlearchive
0.2.5

An experimental toolset for Firebase

Readme

Status: Archived

This repository has been archived and is no longer maintained.

status: inactive

Firebase-util

Build Status Coverage Status Version

This is a collection of power toys (mostly experimental) and utilities for use in Firebase.

The Tools

  • Firebase.util.NormalizedCollection Sync to multiple Firebase database paths and seamlessly merge the data into a single object. You can use most of your favorite Firebase database methods (on, once, set, etc) normally. The merged data is distributed back to the responsible paths during set/update/remove ops. View Docs and API

  • Firebase.util.Paginate Infinite scrolling and pagination with Firebase data. View Docs and API

Setup

In the browser

With Bower: bower install firebase-util

From the CDN: https://cdn.firebase.com/libs/firebase-util/x.x.x/firebase-util.min.js

<script>
   // off the global Firebase.util namespace
   var emailKey = Firebase.util.escapeEmail( anEmailAddress );

   // or in your browserify packages
   //var fbutil = require('firebase-util');
</script>

In Node

var fbutil = require('./firebase-util.js');
var emailKey = fbutil.escapeEmail( anEmailAddress );

Global Utilities

Firebase.util.logLevel(int)

Log debugging info to JavaScript console (or command line in node.js). Defaults to 'warn' (errors and warnings). This can be set or changed at any time to any of the following:

Firebase.util.logLevel(true);  // default logging (also accepts 'all' or 'on')
Firebase.util.logLevel(false); // all logging off (also accepts 0, 'off' or 'none')
Firebase.util.logLevel('error'); // error, warn, info, log, or debug

Debugging can also be enabled in the browser by adding debugLevel=x into the url's query parameters. This allows one to turn on debugging for quick troubleshooting without having to modify any code.

The logLevel() method returns a revert function that can be used to restore the logging level to it's previous value:

// log a whole lotta junk
var revert = Firebase.util.logLevel('debug');

// ...run some code...

// revert to default logging
revert();

You can also filter log output with a RegExp:

// only print logs that begin with "Path"
Firebase.util.logLevel('debug', /^Path/);

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

LICENSE

See MIT LICENSE

