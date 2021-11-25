Node Firebase Scrypt

NodeJs implementation of Firebase's Scrypt modified version

Table of Contents

Install

To install, run :

npm i firebase-scrypt

Usage

Firebase parameters

Go to Firebase to get your hash parameters. To access these parameters, navigate to the 'Users' tab of the 'Authentication' section in the Firebase Console and select 'Password Hash Parameters' from the drop down in the upper-right hand corner of the users table.

Initialisation

import { FirebaseScrypt } from 'firebase-scrypt' const firebaseParameter = { memCost : 1 , rounds : 1 , saltSeparator : 'your-separator' , signerKey : 'your-key' , } const scrypt = new FirebaseScrypt(firebaseParameters)

Hash

[...] const password = "test" const salt = "salt" scrypt.hash(password, salt) .then( hash => console .log(hash))

Verify

[...] const password = "test" const salt = "salt" const hash = "PrZI5nfqjOEk" scrypt.verify(password, salt, hash) .then( isValid => isValid ? console .log( 'Valid !' ) : console .log( 'Not valid !' ))

Test

To test, run :