firebase-scrypt

by Guillaume Gautier
2.2.0 (see all)

Nodejs implementation of Firebase's Scrypt modified version.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

851

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Node Firebase Scrypt

NodeJs implementation of Firebase's Scrypt modified version

Table of Contents

Install

To install, run :

npm i firebase-scrypt

Usage

Firebase parameters

Go to Firebase to get your hash parameters. To access these parameters, navigate to the 'Users' tab of the 'Authentication' section in the Firebase Console and select 'Password Hash Parameters' from the drop down in the upper-right hand corner of the users table.

Initialisation

import { FirebaseScrypt } from 'firebase-scrypt'

const firebaseParameter = {
  memCost: 1, // replace by your
  rounds: 1, // replace by your
  saltSeparator: 'your-separator', // replace by your 
  signerKey: 'your-key', // replace by your
}

const scrypt = new FirebaseScrypt(firebaseParameters)

Hash


[...]

const password = "test"
const salt = "salt"

scrypt.hash(password, salt)
  .then(hash => console.log(hash))

Verify


[...]

const password = "test"
const salt = "salt"
const hash = "PrZI5nfqjOEk"

scrypt.verify(password, salt, hash)
  .then(isValid => isValid ? console.log('Valid !') : console.log('Not valid !'))

Test

To test, run :

npm run test

