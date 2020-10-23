firebase-nightlight is an in-memory, JavaScript mock for the Firebase Web API.
Unit testing services or components that use the Firebase Web API can be tedious:
You might find using an in-memory mock that can be created and destroyed on a per-test or per-suite basis to be less frustrating.
Each
Mock instance implements mocked versions of the properties and methods that are in the
firebase namespace. The options passed when creating a
Mock instance allow for the specification of the initial database content and authentication identities.
database API is mocked:
onDisconnect is not mocked.
child_added events is not mimicked; mocked events are always asynchronous.
auth API is mocked:
createUserWithEmailAndPassword,
onAuthStateChanged,
signInAnonymously,
signInWithCredential,
signInWithCustomToken,
signInWithEmailAndPassword, and
signOut are mocked.
firestore,
messaging and
storage APIs are not mocked.
import * as firebase from "firebase/app";
import { expect } from "chai";
import { Mock } from "firebase-nightlight";
describe("something", () => {
let mockDatabase: any;
let mockApp: firebase.app.App;
beforeEach(() => {
mockDatabase = {
content: {
lorem: "ipsum"
}
};
const mock = new Mock({
database: mockDatabase,
identities: [{
email: "alice@firebase.com",
password: "wonderland"
}]
});
mockApp = mock.initializeApp({});
});
it("should do something with the mock", () => {
return mockApp
.auth()
.signInWithEmailAndPassword("alice@firebase.com", "wonderland")
.then((user) => {
expect(user).to.exist;
expect(user).to.have.property("email", "alice@firebase.com");
expect(user).to.have.property("uid");
return mockApp
.database()
.ref()
.once("value");
})
.then((snapshot) => {
expect(snapshot.val()).to.deep.equal({ lorem: "ipsum" });
return mockApp
.database()
.ref()
.update({ lorem: "something else" });
})
.then(() => {
expect(mockDatabase.content).to.deep.equal({ lorem: "something else" });
return mockApp
.auth()
.signOut();
});
});
});
Install the package using NPM:
npm install firebase-nightlight --save-dev
And import the
Mock class for use with TypeScript or ES2015:
import { Mock } from "firebase-nightlight";
const mock = new Mock();
console.log(mock);
Or
require the module for use with Node or a CommonJS bundler:
const firebaseNightlight = require("firebase-nightlight");
const mock = new firebaseNightlight.Mock();
console.log(mock);
Or include the UMD bundle for use as a
script:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/firebase-nightlight"></script>
<script>
var mock = new firebaseNightlight.Mock();
console.log(mock);
</script>
Instances of the
Mock class implement the properties and methods that are in the Firebase Web API's
firebase namespace.
The
Mock constructor accepts an
options object with the following optional properties:
|Property
|Description
database
|An object containing the initial database
content.
identities
|An array of identities to use use when authenticating users.
apps
|An object containing
database and
identities configurations by app name.
If
identities are specified, they can have the following optional properties:
|Property
|Description
credential
|The
firebase.auth.AuthCredential to match if
signInWithCredential is called.
email
|The user's email.
password
|The password to match if
signInWithEmailAndPassword is called.
token
|The token to match if
signInWithCustomToken is called.
uid
|The user's UID. If not specified, a random UID is generated.
The mock's implementation of
firebase.database.Reference includes a
stats_ function that will return the current listener counts for each event type. For example:
mockRef.on("child_added", () => {});
mockRef.on("child_removed", () => {});
const stats = mockRef.stats_();
expect(stats.listeners).to.deep.equal({
child_added: 1,
child_changed: 0,
child_moved: 0,
child_removed: 1,
total: 2,
value: 0
});
It's possible to force database errors by delcaring errors in the database content. For example, with this content:
const mockDatabase = {
content: {
a: {
b: {
".error": {
code: "database/boom",
message: "Boom!"
},
c: {
value: 3
}
}
}
}
};
const mock = new Mock({
database: mockDatabase
});
All reads and writes on the
a/b path will fail with the specified error. Any reads or writes on deeper paths -
a/b/c, for example - will also fail with the specified error.