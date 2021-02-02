What is it?

firebase-key is a library of utility functions for manipulating, encoding and decoding Firebase keys.

Why might you need it?

You might find firebase-key useful if you need to do any of the following:

Convert a Firebase push key/ID to a time.

Query push keys/IDs based on time.

Page through push keys/IDs as efficiently as possible.

Store illegal characters in Firebase keys.

Encode integers as strings that sort numerically.

Install

Install the package using NPM:

npm install firebase-key --save

And import the functions for use with TypeScript or ES2015:

import { key } from "firebase-key" ; console .log(key());

Or require the module for use with Node or a CommonJS bundler:

const firebaseKey = require ( "firebase-key" ); console .log(firebaseKey.key());

Or include the UMD bundle for use as a script :

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/firebase-key" > </ script > < script > console .log(firebaseKey.key()); </ script >

API

key

function key ( timestamp: number | Date = Date .now(), as : "max" | "min" | "random" = "random" ): string

This function is based on the Firebase push key/ID generator implemented in this gist.

If called with no arguments, it generates a Firebase push key/ID using the current time. If a timestamp is specified, it is used in the generation of the key.

By default, the timestamp is combined with random data. If as is specified as either max or min , random data is not used and the generated key will sort either after (for max ) or before (for min ) any other keys that that have the same timestamp, but have random data.

function date ( key: string ): Date function milliseconds ( key: string ): number

These functions return the timestamp of a push key/ID, either as a Date or as the number of milliseconds elapsed since 1 January 1970 00:00:00 UTC.

function increment ( key: string ): string function decrement ( key: string ): string

These functions return a push key/ID that has been incremented or decremented to the next consecutive push key/ID and can be useful when paging through the Firebase database.

function encode ( text: string ): string function decode ( key: string ): string

These functions encode and decode keys, replacing illegal characters with safe, encoded characters.

! is used as an escape character - rather than % - for compatibility with the REST API and with the Firebase management console.

function encodeLexicographic ( value: number ): string function decodeLexicographic ( key: string ): number

These functions encode and decode integer values (both positive and negative) as strings that have a lexicographic ordering that is identical to the numeric ordering. They are based upon an implementation used in Firepad.