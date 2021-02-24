Firebase-import is a helper utility for importing large JSON files into your Firebase Realtime Database. It breaks the JSON into smaller chunks and uploads them individually through the Firebase API.

This utility is designed and tested for imports of files up to 400MB.

Installing

Install the firebase-import module globally:

$ npm install -g firebase- import

or install it locally and add it to your path:

npm install firebase-import export PATH= $PATH :`npm bin`

Obtaining Service account file

Using your Google account, login to Firebase console: https://console.firebase.google.com/

See Example below

Project Settings -> Service Accounts -> Generate new private key

Usage

$ firebase- import Usage : firebase- import Options : --database_url Firebase database URL (e.g. https: --path Database path (e.g. /products). [ required ] --json The JSON file to import . [required] --merge Write the top-level children without overwriting the whole parent. --force Don't prompt before overwriting data. --service_account Path to a JSON file with your service account credentials.

Example

$ firebase- import --database_url https: All data at https: Press <enter> to proceed, Ctrl - C to abort. Reading / Users /michael/tmp/test.json... (may take a minute) Preparing JSON for import ... (may take a minute) Importing [=================================================] 100 % ( 9431 / 9431 ) Import completed.

Or an example of merging the contents of test.json with what's already in Firebase: