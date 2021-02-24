openbase logo
firebase-import

by FirebaseExtended
2.2.2 (see all)

Node module for importing large data into Firebase.

Readme

Firebase-Import

Firebase-import is a helper utility for importing large JSON files into your Firebase Realtime Database. It breaks the JSON into smaller chunks and uploads them individually through the Firebase API.

This utility is designed and tested for imports of files up to 400MB.

Installing

Install the firebase-import module globally:

$ npm install -g firebase-import

or install it locally and add it to your path:

$ npm install firebase-import
$ export PATH=$PATH:`npm bin`

Obtaining Service account file

Using your Google account, login to Firebase console: https://console.firebase.google.com/

See Example below

  1. Project Settings ->
  2. Service Accounts ->
  3. Generate new private key

Service Account Image

Usage

$ firebase-import
Usage: firebase-import

Options:
  --database_url     Firebase database URL (e.g. https://databaseName.firebaseio.com).   [required]
  --path             Database path (e.g. /products).                                     [required]
  --json             The JSON file to import.                                            [required]
  --merge            Write the top-level children without overwriting the whole parent.
  --force            Don't prompt before overwriting data.
  --service_account  Path to a JSON file with your service account credentials.

Example

$ firebase-import --database_url https://test.firebaseio-demo.com --path / --json test.json --service_account /path/to/your/service_account.json
All data at https://test.firebaseio-demo.com/ will be overwritten.
Press <enter> to proceed, Ctrl-C to abort.

Reading /Users/michael/tmp/test.json... (may take a minute)
Preparing JSON for import... (may take a minute)
Importing [=================================================] 100% (9431/9431)
Import completed.

Or an example of merging the contents of test.json with what's already in Firebase:

$ firebase-import --database_url https://test.firebaseio-demo.com --path / --json test.json --merge --service_account /path/to/your/service_account.json
Each top-level child in test.json will be written under https://test.firebaseio-demo.com/.
If a child already exists, it will be overwritten.
Press <enter> to proceed, Ctrl-C to abort.

Reading /Users/michael/tmp/test.json... (may take a minute)
Preparing JSON for import... (may take a minute)
Importing [=================================================] 100% (9431/9431)
Import completed.

