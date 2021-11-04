Firebase Test SDK for Cloud Functions

The firebase-functions-test is unit testing library for Cloud Functions for Firebase. It is a companion to firebase-functions.

NOTE: This library can only be used with firebase-functions v2.0.0 or above.

Learn more

Learn more about the SDK Firebase documentation or check out sample unit tests.

Contributing

To contribute a change, check out the contributing guide.

License

© Google, 2018. Licensed under The MIT License.