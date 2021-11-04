openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

firebase-functions-test

by firebase
0.3.3 (see all)

A testing companion to firebase-functions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

135K

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
rohittp0
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Firebase Test SDK for Cloud Functions

The firebase-functions-test is unit testing library for Cloud Functions for Firebase. It is a companion to firebase-functions.

NOTE: This library can only be used with firebase-functions v2.0.0 or above.

Learn more

Learn more about the SDK Firebase documentation or check out sample unit tests.

Contributing

To contribute a change, check out the contributing guide.

License

© Google, 2018. Licensed under The MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
RohitPayyanur, Kannur, Kerala, India35 Ratings35 Reviews
I am a second year computer science student.
6 months ago

This package is running in the background as I type, testing all the lines of code I wrote over last night and making sure I am not going to blow up our entire project ; ). The best feature of the firebase test is its ability to run multiple tests in parallel and to simulate all kinds of events and hooks. At the time when I started using firebase, I didn't even know what unit testing was, but now the first thing I do after npm init is set up unit tests. The cycle of test -> fail -> modify -> test again is really a good path to follow and this package will be really helpful for that.

1
riginoommen

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial