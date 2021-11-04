The
firebase-functions-test is unit testing library for Cloud Functions for Firebase. It is a companion to firebase-functions.
NOTE: This library can only be used with
firebase-functions v2.0.0 or above.
This package is running in the background as I type, testing all the lines of code I wrote over last night and making sure I am not going to blow up our entire project ; ). The best feature of the firebase test is its ability to run multiple tests in parallel and to simulate all kinds of events and hooks. At the time when I started using firebase, I didn't even know what unit testing was, but now the first thing I do after npm init is set up unit tests. The cycle of test -> fail -> modify -> test again is really a good path to follow and this package will be really helpful for that.