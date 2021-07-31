Firebase functions rate limiter

Q: How to limit rate of firebase function calls? A: Use firebase-functions-rate-limiter

Mission: limit number of calls per specified period of time

Key features:

Two backends: more efficient Realtime Database or Firestore for convenience?

Easy: call single function, no configuration

Efficient: only a single call read call to database (or firestore), two calls if limit not exceeded and usage is recorded

Concurrent-safe: uses atomic transactions in both backends

Clean: Uses only one key (or collection in firestore backend), creates single document for each qualifier. Does not leave rubbish in your database.

Typescript typings included

No firebase configuration required. You do not have to create any indexes or rules.

.mock() factory to make functions testing easier

Installation

$ npm install --save firebase-functions-rate-limiter

Then:

import FirebaseFunctionsRateLimiter from "firebase-functions-rate-limiter" ; const { FirebaseFunctionsRateLimiter } = require ( "firebase-functions-rate-limiter" );

##Usage

Example 1: limit calls for everyone:

import * as admin from "firebase-admin" ; import * as functions from "firebase-functions" ; import { FirebaseFunctionsRateLimiter } from "firebase-functions-rate-limiter" ; admin.initializeApp(functions.config().firebase); const database = admin.database(); const limiter = FirebaseFunctionsRateLimiter.withRealtimeDbBackend( { name : "rate_limiter_collection" , maxCalls : 2 , periodSeconds : 15 , }, database, ); exports.testRateLimiter = functions.https.onRequest( async (req, res) => { await limiter.rejectOnQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage(); res.send( "Function called" ); });

You can use two functions: limiter.rejectOnQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage(qualifier?) will throw an functions.https.HttpsException when limit is exceeded while limiter.isQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage(qualifier?) gives you the ability to choose how to handle the situation.

Example 2: limit calls for each user separately (function called directly - please refer firebase docs on this topic):

import * as admin from "firebase-admin" ; import * as functions from "firebase-functions" ; import { FirebaseFunctionsRateLimiter } from "firebase-functions-rate-limiter" ; admin.initializeApp(functions.config().firebase); const database = admin.database(); const perUserlimiter = FirebaseFunctionsRateLimiter.withRealtimeDbBackend( { name : "per_user_limiter" , maxCalls : 2 , periodSeconds : 15 , }, database, ); exports.authenticatedFunction = functions.https.onCall( async (data, context) => { if (!context.auth || !context.auth.uid) { throw new functions.https.HttpsError( "failed-precondition" , "Please authenticate" , ); } const uidQualifier = "u_" + context.auth.uid; const isQuotaExceeded = await perUserlimiter.isQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage(uidQualifier); if (isQuotaExceeded) { throw new functions.https.HttpsError( "failed-precondition" , "Call quota exceeded for this user. Try again later" , ); } return { result : "Function called" }; });

#1 Initialize admin app and get Realtime database object

admin.initializeApp(functions.config().firebase); const database = admin.database();

#2 Create limiter object outside of the function scope and pass the configuration and Database object. Configuration options are listed below.

const someLimiter = FirebaseFunctionsRateLimiter.withRealtimeDbBackend( { name: "limiter_some" , maxCalls: 10 , periodSeconds: 60 , }, database, );

#3 Inside the function call isQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage. This is an async function so not forget about await! The function will check if the limit was exceeded. If limit was not exceeded it will record this usage and return true. Otherwise, write will be only called if there are usage records that are older than the specified period and are about to being cleared.

exports.testRateLimiter = functions.https.onRequest( async (req, res) => { const quotaExceeded = await limiter.isQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage(); if (quotaExceeded) { } else { }

#3 with qualifier. Optionally you can pass a qualifier to the function. A qualifier is a string that identifies a separate type of call. If you pass a qualifier, the limit will be recorded per each distinct qualifier and won't sum up.

exports.testRateLimiter = functions.https.onRequest( async (req, res) => { const qualifier = "user_1" ; const quotaExceeded = await limiter.isQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage(qualifier); if (quotaExceeded) { } else { }

Configuration

const configuration = { name: periodSeconds: maxCalls: debug: };

Choose backend:

const limiter = FirebaseFunctionsRateLimiter.withRealtimeDbBackend(configuration, database) const limiter = FirebaseFunctionsRateLimiter.withFirestoreBackend(configuration, firestore) const limiter = FirebaseFunctionsRateLimiter.mock()

Methods

isQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage(qualifier?: string) — Checks if quota was exceed. If not — it records the call time in the appropriate backend.

rejectOnQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage(qualifier?: string, errorFactory?: (configuration) => Error) — Checks if quota was exceed. If not — it records the call time in the appropriate backend and is rejected with functions.https.HttpsException. This particular exception can be caught when calling the firebase function directly (see https://firebase.google.com/docs/functions/callable). When errorFactory is provided, it is used to obtain error that is thrown in case of exceeded limit.

isQuotaAlreadyExceeded(qualifier?: string) — Checks if quota was exceed, but does not record a usage. If you use this, you must call isQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage() to record the usage.

getConfiguration() — Returns this rate limiter configuration.

isQuotaExceeded(qualifier?: string) — deprecated : renamed to isQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage

rejectOnQuotaExceeded(qualifier?: string) — deprecated: renamed to rejectOnQuotaExceededOrRecordUsage

Why is there no recordUsage() method?** This library uses a document-per-qualifier data model which requires a read call before the update call. Read-and-update is performed inside an atomic transaction in both backend. It would not be concurrency-safe if the read-and-update transaction was split into separate calls.

Firebase configuration

There is no configuration needed in the firebase. This library does not do document search, so you do not need indexes. Also, functions are executed in the firebase admin environment, so you do not have to specify any rules.

Need help?

Feel free to email me at jedrzej@lewandowski.doctor

Would like to help?

Warmly welcomed:

Bug reports via issues

Enhancement requests via via issues

Pull requests

Security reports to jedrzej@lewandowski.doctor

Made with ❤️ by Jędrzej Lewandowski.