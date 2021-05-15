openbase logo
ffh

firebase-functions-helper

by Dale Nguyen
0.12.0 (see all)

A helper NPM package for Firebase Cloud Functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

firebase-functions-helper

GitHub version Build Status

A helper NPM package for Firebase Cloud Functions

Tables of Contents

Installation

Install using npm.

npm install firebase-functions-helper

Get Google Cloud Account Credentials from Firebase

You can Generate New Private Key from Project Settings from Firebase Console.

After that you need to copy the databaseURL for initiating the App.

Usage

Examples

This is the first step that you need to do before doing any other actions. You still can use the other methods from firebase helpers if you initialize the app by using other methods from Firebase docs.

const { firebaseHelper }  = require('firebase-functions-helper');
const serviceAccount = require('./serviceAccountKey.json');

// Initialize Firebase App
firebaseHelper.initializeApp(serviceAccount);

If you want to use this package in TypeScript. Please follow this instruction:

import { firebaseHelper } from 'firebase-functions-helper';
import * as serviceAccount from './serviceAccountKey.json';

// Initialize Firebase App
firebaseHelper.initializeApp(serviceAccount);

In order to import JSON, you need to create a typings.d.ts in your project

// typings.d.ts
declare module "*.json" {
    const value: any;
    export default value;
}

Working with Firebase

Working with Firestore

Working with Realtime Database

Contributions

This project is based on firebase-functions-snippets, feel free to report bugs and make feature requests in the Issue Tracker, fork and create pull requests!

